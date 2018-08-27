LSU names Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow as starting QB

It’s QB Announcement Monday, and another major decision has come down.

LSU has formally announced Joe Burrow as its starting quarterback, beating out sophomore Myles Brennan. Burrow, as you may or may not have heard, transferred from Ohio State in May. Though his departure was covered like he led the Buckeyes to back-to-back national titles, Burrow left Columbus because he lost Ohio State’s quarterback derby to Dwayne Haskins.

Burrow is LSU’s second straight starting quarterback to arrive via transfer from a Big Ten school, following Purdue transfer Danny Etling. Etling started two seasons for the Bayou Bengals, finishing sixth and fifth in the SEC in passing efficiency. Burrow, meanwhile, has tossed 39 career passes in his two seasons of action. He completed 22-of-28 passes for 226 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions across six appearances in 2016, and hit 7-of-11 passes for 61 yards in five games last year.

As a junior, Burrow will have two years to lead LSU as the Tigers’ starter.

And with Monday’s decision, one has to wonder how long Brennan will remain on LSU’s roster. In the day and age when quarterbacks would rather transfer than be a backup, it now becomes a question of whether Brennan will stick with the home team — Brennan is from Long Beach, Miss., a two-hour drive from Baton Rouge — or sit out 2018 and attempt to play elsewhere in 2019 as a redshirt sophomore.

In the meantime, No. 25 LSU opens its season against No. 8 Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).