QB Brandon Dawkins leaves Indiana, forcing position change to pad depth

Graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins is once again on the move with the start of the new college football season just days away. Dawkins has reportedly left Indiana a week after the Hoosiers opted to go with Peyton Ramsey as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2018 season. What comes next for him remains unknown at this time.

Dawkins transferred to Indiana from Arizona in April after graduating from the Pac-12 school. As a graduate transfer, Dawkins was eligible to play right away this fall, but it does not seem Dawkins was content to moving to Bloomington to not be the team’s starter.

“We wish (Dawkins) nothing but the very best, fine young man,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in a press conference on Monday, according to Indy Star. “Very excited about the two guys I consider our top two quarterbacks, Peyton Ramsey and Michael Penix.”

Indiana now has two quarterbacks on scholarship heading into the 2018 season; Ramsey and freshman Penix. Allen announced Reese Taylor will move from defensive backs to quarterback, a position he previously played in high school.

Indiana opens the 2018 season on the road against FIU on Saturday, September 1.

