Report: Nebraska QB Tristan Gebbia to transfer

A number of quarterback decisions have come down over the past few days, and Nebraska was among the schools to cast its lost with a true freshman. Scott Frost selected Fresno, Calif., native Adrian Martinez to lead the Huskers against Akron on Saturday — and, presumably, for the rest of his Big Red career.
“When I was evaluating quarterbacks a year ago around the country, he was my favorite one,” Frost said of Martinez in December. “His ability to run and throw, and his maturity as a kid are going to serve him really well. And for the offense that we run, I didn’t think there was a better fit in the country.”
But as Isaac Newton taught us, every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and Frost’s decision to elevate his youngest quarterback has pushed an older one off the roster.
According to Huskers Illustrated, redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia has informed Frost of his decision to transfer. Though he was listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart Nebraska distributed Monday, Huskers Illustrated reports Gebbia’s mind is so made up that he’s already informed Frost of his decision and asked for his release. Frost wasn’t ready to concede Gebbia’s departure.
“I think that’s to be determined,” Frost said Monday. “He took the news initially well, but we have to see how it plays out. Certainly every single guy on our team we’re going to care about and want what’s best for them. We want guys that want to be here. Hopefully everything lands in a good position, but I think that’s too be determined.”
A native of Calabasas, Calif., Gebbia, coached by Casey Clausen at Calabasas High School, signed with Nebraska in 2017 and redshirted his first — and perhaps only — year on campus.
If Gebbia does indeed leave, Nebraska would be down to just three total quarterbacks behind Martinez, the oldest of the bunch being sophomore Andrew Bunch, a transfer from Scottsdale Community College, and sophomore Noah Vedral, who followed Frost and his staff from Central Florida.
Following a tumultuous week that included accusations of recruiting violations by Texas A&M and the release of a controversial video that included a racial slur directed at black players at Texas A&M, Arizona and former Texas A&M linebacker Santino Marchiol may have burned yet another bridge. On Monday, Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin announced Marchiol is no longer a part of the program at Arizona.
Marchiol claims Texas A&M linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto presented him with cash in exchange for hosting recruits on two separate occasions. Marchiol also accused defensive coordinator Mike Elko of having players practice after hours restricted by the NCAA. The claims have sparked some concern for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, although Fisher has denied having any knowledge of such violations at his new program. Former Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight contested Marchiol’s claims as well.
In recent days, a video surfaced that appeared to include Marchiol saying a racial slur about his black teammates at Texas A&M. Sumlin, the former head coach at Texas A&M, offered Marchiol a place to transfer from Texas A&M but has no time to waste on this kind of drama as he gets started at Arizona. By removing Marchiol from the Arizona program, te validity of Marchiol’s connection to the controversial video appears to have been confirmed by enough people in power at Arizona.
In an effort to allow for more roster flexibility, Big Ten teams will be permitted to travel with four additional players than they previously were allowed beginning this season. The rule change was made in reaction to the NCAA’s new redshirt rule, as confirmed by an update on Twitter from the Big Ten Network.
Starting this year, players will be allowed to appear in up to four games without risking a year of their eligibility. In the past, a player would burn a year of their eligibility simply by stepping on the field for as little as one play. Now, a player can appear in up to four games without having to burn a redshirt year. Because of that new roster flexibility benefitting the player and the potential health of a team, the Big Ten will allow for a little more room on the traveling rosters.
The rule is a Big Ten rule, as each conference is able to set the limits on how many traveling players can attend road games.
One of the top quarterbacks in the SEC will not get the chance to start on opening day this weekend. Head coach Joe Moorhead announced Nick Fitzgerald has been suspended for the season opener due to a violation of team rules. Keytaon Thompson will get the start instead for Week 1.
The exact nature of the violation is unconfirmed, although the incident that resulted in the suspension-worthy violation is reported to have occurred in March. Barring any other announcements, it is expected Fitzgerald will be reinstated for Mississippi State’s road contest at Kansas State in Week 2, but an announcement from Moorhead will have to confirm that at a later time.
Fitzgerald passed for 1,782 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 984 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season. His ability to be a dual-threat seemingly makes for an ideal quarterback for Moorhead as he takes over the program.
Thompson appeared in 10 games last season, in which he completed 32 of 66 pass attempts for 388 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Thompson also rushed for 446 yards and six touchdowns, and he should be a suitable fill-in as a starter for Mississippi State’s season opener, even against a solid FCS program.
Defensive tackle Cory Thomas was also suspended by Moorhead for the season opener.
Mississippi State hosts Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
The first true Monday of the college football season is a busy one for starting quarterback announcements. The news continues to flood in with decisions made by a pair of new SEC coaches. At Florida, Dan Mullen has tabbed Feleipe Franks as his starting quarterback this weekend, while Jimbo Fisher has named Kellen Mond as Texas A&M’s starter for this weekend.
Franks was a likely favorite to win the starting nod in Gainesville after playing 11 games for the Gators last season and passing for 1,438 yards and nine touchdowns. Some inconsistency issues and eight interceptions by Franks as a freshman held Florida back at times, but Franks seemed like the best fit for the beginning of the Mullen era of Gators football in 2018. Franks also started eight games for Florida last season, giving him a bit of a leg up on the competition.
Franks won a close competition against redshirt sophomore Kyle Trask and freshman Emory Jones, according to a release from Florida on Monday. It might not be a shock if all three find some playing time this weekend as Florida opens up the 2018 season at home against FCS opponent Charleston Southern.
At Texas A&M, Mond ended up winning a battle with Nick Starkel for the starting job in Week 1, reversing the outcome of the close quarterback competition a year ago under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. Both players are now sophomores and had fairly even stats in 2017, although Starkel was a little more efficient and productive in the stat sheet with nearly 400 more passing yards and six more touchdowns in 22 fewer pass attempts (and the same number of interceptions thrown, but in three fewer games) than Mond.
Both Mond and Starkel are expected to play in the season opener for Texas A&M against FCS opponent Northwestern State. The big test will come the following week, when Texas A&M hosts ACC favorite Clemson. In fact, the quarterbacks who end that game for both teams may be more interesting to see than who starts that Week 2 matchup. Clemson named Kelly Bryant as its starting quarterback on Monday as well.