Report: Nebraska QB Tristan Gebbia to transfer

Following a tumultuous week that included accusations of recruiting violations by Texas A&M and the release of a controversial video that included a racial slur directed at black players at Texas A&M, Arizona and former Texas A&M linebacker Santino Marchiol may have burned yet another bridge. On Monday, Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin announced Marchiol is no longer a part of the program at Arizona.

Kevin Sumlin on LB Santino Marchiol: "He was informed this morning that he’s no longer on the team." — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) August 27, 2018

Marchiol claims Texas A&M linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto presented him with cash in exchange for hosting recruits on two separate occasions. Marchiol also accused defensive coordinator Mike Elko of having players practice after hours restricted by the NCAA. The claims have sparked some concern for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, although Fisher has denied having any knowledge of such violations at his new program. Former Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight contested Marchiol’s claims as well.

In recent days, a video surfaced that appeared to include Marchiol saying a racial slur about his black teammates at Texas A&M. Sumlin, the former head coach at Texas A&M, offered Marchiol a place to transfer from Texas A&M but has no time to waste on this kind of drama as he gets started at Arizona. By removing Marchiol from the Arizona program, te validity of Marchiol’s connection to the controversial video appears to have been confirmed by enough people in power at Arizona.

