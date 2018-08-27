Ryan Day sticks with Dwayne Haskins as Ohio State starting QB

Dwayne Haskins has long been slated as the top quarterback at Ohio State for the 2018 season, but today interim head coach Ryan Day made it officially official. Haskins will be the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes when they open the 2018 season at home against Oregon State on Saturday.

Not that there was much of a chance Haskins wasn’t going to be the head coach, but Day did note there will be a plan to get quarterback Tate Martell some playing time.

Ryan Day on Ohio State's quarterbacks: "Dwayne will start on Saturday, he is the starter, but the plan is to play Tate." — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 27, 2018

Haskins had previously been suggested the top quarterback at Ohio State by head coach Urban Meyer in May and again in June before the start of training camp in Columbus. Meyer may be serving a three-game suspension to begin the season, but there was no reason to change things up in his absence as Day takes on the gameday coaching responsibilities for Ohio State to begin the season.

Haskins played in eight games as a freshman for Ohio State last year as the top backup to J.T. Barrett. In his eight appearances, Haskins completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 565 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Haskins also took off running 24 times for a gain of 86 yards and showed glimpses of being a good fit in the Ohio State offense that will likely be led with the running duo of J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber.

The only question worth asking that won’t be given any official answer until we see it in person might be how short the leash will be for Haskins. If Haskins and Ohio State do run into a couple of rough spots and Martell is given a chance to change the pace of things, how ready might Martell be to being given his own chance to start. For now, there is no reason to suspect Haskins will have a small window to prove he deserves the starting job. And by the time Meyer returns from his suspension from the university, Haskins will have shown what he can do.

