South Carolina replacing football field after Beyonce/Jay-Z concert

South Carolina’s 2018 season opener against Coastal Carolina is set for this Saturday at Brice-Williams Stadium. Ahead of that, the grounds crew has been putting in some overtime getting the venue football-ready.
This past Tuesday, the stadium played host to a Beyonce/Jay-Z concert in front of 40,000 or so of their closest fans, including members of the Gamecocks football program. Because of what was expected damage caused to the playing surface during the course of the concert, the entire field will have to be replaced, a process that began this past week with the removal of the damaged sod.
The process continued this past weekend with the installation of the new playing surface. From The State newspaper:
We would not have done this if we believed there was a safety issue,” said Clark Cox, the school’s assistant athletics director for turf and landscaping. “My job and our entire grounds staff’s job, our No. 1 priority in everything we do is safety and welfare of our student-athletes. We would not be doing this if this wasn’t a proven method of giving a safe surface.”
That method involves a newly created sod product called Instant Play provided by Precision Turf of Georgia. Thirteen truckloads were delivered to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday morning, and another 13 truckloads will be delivered Sunday morning. By the end of the day Sunday, the field will feature 90,000 square feet of new grass.
The cost of the new turf, which is estimated to be between $150,000-$200,000, is being covered by the organizers of the concert.
A Power Five-to-Power Five transfer at the quarterback position has been made officially official.
Nearly two weeks ago, it was reported that Chris Chugunov had decided to transfer to Ohio State. Over the weekend, the Buckeyes confirmed the quarterback’s addition by adding him to the team’s online roster.
As a graduate transfer, Chugunov will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. He will also have a year of eligibility he can use for the 2019 season as well.
Back in late February, it was reported that Chugunov had decided to transfer out of the West Virginia football program. The New Jersey native, a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2015 recruiting class, graduated from WVU in May.
As the primary backup to Will Grier last season, the 6-1, 203-pound Chugunov completed 43-of-90 passes for 536 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The year before as a redshirt freshman, Chugunov connected on two of his five passes for 15 yards in limited action during the three games in which he appeared.
Nearly two months after leaving the ACC, Henri Murphy has landed in the SWAC as he looks to restart his collegiate playing career.
According to a tweet from Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch late last week, Murphy has confirmed that he is transferring to Arkansas Pine Bluff. As the Golden Lions play at the FCS level, Murphy will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.
The wide receiver announced on Twitter June 27 that he would be transferring from Virginia Tech.
Murphy actually started out at a Mississippi junior college before moving on to Blacksburg as part of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class.
During his time with the Hokies, Murphy caught 13 passes for 182 yards. 10 of those receptions and 153 of the yards came during the 2017 season.
The upcoming season will be Murphy’s final year of collegiate eligibility.
Matt Barkley officially has some company in some very rarefied air.
Throughout the offseason, redshirt sophomore Matt Fink, redshirt freshman Jack Sears and true freshman J.T. Daniels had been engaged in a three-way competition to replace Sam Darnold as USC’s starting quarterback. Fink had served as Darnold’s primary backup a year ago and entered spring practice as the favorite to win the job.
Sunday night, however, USC announced that it will be the true freshman who will be under center when the Trojans open the 2018 season against UNLV next Saturday afternoon.
Daniels will become just the second true freshman to ever begin the season as USC’s starting quarterback, joining Barkley in 2009.
Daniels should actually be heading into his senior season of high school instead of leading a Power Five offense, but the Santa Ana, CA, product reclassified from the Class of 2019 to the Class of 2018. He is also the second Trojan football player to graduate a full year early from high school in order to enroll at USC. The first? John David Booty in 2003.
The consensus five-star signee was rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 16 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only two members of the Trojans’ class this year — wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote — were rated higher than Daniels.
After playing host to UNLV in the opener, the 6-3, 210-pound Daniels and his USC teammates will travel to Stanford in Week 2 for their Pac-12 opener before heading to Austin for a Week 3 matchup with Texas. Both of the latter two games will be nationally-televised, primetime affairs.
Ohio State coaches and football players have been kept away from the media throughout summer camp as the Urban Meyer maelstrom enveloped the university in general and the football program specifically. This coming week, that will change.
Sunday, the football program announced that there will be opportunities for the media in the run-up to Saturday’s season opener to speak with both players and coaches. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day (pictured), who has served as the Buckeyes’ acting head coach after Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave and will continue to do so as the head coach serves his suspension, is expected to meet with the media at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET Monday. Additionally, defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, who also carries the title of associated head coach, will be available to the media around that time as well.
Additionally, select players will be made available to the media at around 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The names of those players have yet to be divulged.
On Aug. 2, OSU announced that, until further notice and because of the Meyer investigation into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his former wide receivers coach, football coaches and players would not be available to the media. That announcement came one day after Meyer was placed on leave, and has continued on through this weekend.
The media had been permitted to attend certain portions of practice on two occasions during the blackout. Day also released a detailed practice update to his personal Twitter account Aug. 17 that gave the media — and fans — its biggest insight into the current state of the Big Ten favorites.
Meyer, who finally apologized this past week to the alleged victim of his ex-assistant’s alleged abuse, will not only be suspended for the regular season opener against Oregon State, but also the Big Ten opener against Rutgers in Week 2 and the Week 3 tilt with nationally-ranked TCU. While he won’t be permitted to be with the team ahead of the opener, Meyer will be able to oversee practice and otherwise function as the head coach leading up to the other two games. He won’t, however, be on the field during those contests.
The suspension will keep Meyer from the sidelines until the Sept. 22 game against Tulane.