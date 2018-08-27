South Carolina replacing football field after Beyonce/Jay-Z concert

South Carolina’s 2018 season opener against Coastal Carolina is set for this Saturday at Brice-Williams Stadium. Ahead of that, the grounds crew has been putting in some overtime getting the venue football-ready.

This past Tuesday, the stadium played host to a Beyonce/Jay-Z concert in front of 40,000 or so of their closest fans, including members of the Gamecocks football program. Because of what was expected damage caused to the playing surface during the course of the concert, the entire field will have to be replaced, a process that began this past week with the removal of the damaged sod.

The process continued this past weekend with the installation of the new playing surface. From The State newspaper:

We would not have done this if we believed there was a safety issue,” said Clark Cox, the school’s assistant athletics director for turf and landscaping. “My job and our entire grounds staff’s job, our No. 1 priority in everything we do is safety and welfare of our student-athletes. We would not be doing this if this wasn’t a proven method of giving a safe surface.” That method involves a newly created sod product called Instant Play provided by Precision Turf of Georgia. Thirteen truckloads were delivered to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday morning, and another 13 truckloads will be delivered Sunday morning. By the end of the day Sunday, the field will feature 90,000 square feet of new grass.

The cost of the new turf, which is estimated to be between $150,000-$200,000, is being covered by the organizers of the concert.