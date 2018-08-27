Virginia Tech transfer Henri Murphy lands at Arkansas Pine Bluff

Nearly two months after leaving the ACC, Henri Murphy has landed in the SWAC as he looks to restart his collegiate playing career.
According to a tweet from Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch late last week, Murphy has confirmed that he is transferring to Arkansas Pine Bluff. As the Golden Lions play at the FCS level, Murphy will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.
The wide receiver announced on Twitter June 27 that he would be transferring from Virginia Tech.
Murphy actually started out at a Mississippi junior college before moving on to Blacksburg as part of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class.
During his time with the Hokies, Murphy caught 13 passes for 182 yards. 10 of those receptions and 153 of the yards came during the 2017 season.
The upcoming season will be Murphy’s final year of collegiate eligibility.
Matt Barkley officially has some company in some very rarefied air.
Throughout the offseason, redshirt sophomore Matt Fink, redshirt freshman Jack Sears and true freshman J.T. Daniels had been engaged in a three-way competition to replace Sam Darnold as USC’s starting quarterback. Fink had served as Darnold’s primary backup a year ago and entered spring practice as the favorite to win the job.
Sunday night, however, USC announced that it will be the true freshman who will be under center when the Trojans open the 2018 season against UNLV next Saturday afternoon.
Daniels will become just the second true freshman to ever begin the season as USC’s starting quarterback, joining Barkley in 2009.
Daniels should actually be heading into his senior season of high school instead of leading a Power Five offense, but the Santa Ana, CA, product reclassified from the Class of 2019 to the Class of 2018. He is also the second Trojan football player to graduate a full year early from high school in order to enroll at USC. The first? John David Booty in 2003.
The consensus five-star signee was rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 16 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only two members of the Trojans’ class this year — wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote — were rated higher than Daniels.
After playing host to UNLV in the opener, the 6-3, 210-pound Daniels and his USC teammates will travel to Stanford in Week 2 for their Pac-12 opener before heading to Austin for a Week 3 matchup with Texas. Both of the latter two games will be nationally-televised, primetime affairs.
Ohio State coaches and football players have been kept away from the media throughout summer camp as the Urban Meyer maelstrom enveloped the university in general and the football program specifically. This coming week, that will change.
Sunday, the football program announced that there will be opportunities for the media in the run-up to Saturday’s season opener to speak with both players and coaches. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day (pictured), who has served as the Buckeyes’ acting head coach after Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave and will continue to do so as the head coach serves his suspension, is expected to meet with the media at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET Monday. Additionally, defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, who also carries the title of associated head coach, will be available to the media around that time as well.
Additionally, select players will be made available to the media at around 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The names of those players have yet to be divulged.
On Aug. 2, OSU announced that, until further notice and because of the Meyer investigation into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his former wide receivers coach, football coaches and players would not be available to the media. That announcement came one day after Meyer was placed on leave, and has continued on through this weekend.
The media had been permitted to attend certain portions of practice on two occasions during the blackout. Day also released a detailed practice update to his personal Twitter account Aug. 17 that gave the media — and fans — its biggest insight into the current state of the Big Ten favorites.
Meyer, who finally apologized this past week to the alleged victim of his ex-assistant’s alleged abuse, will not only be suspended for the regular season opener against Oregon State, but also the Big Ten opener against Rutgers in Week 2 and the Week 3 tilt with nationally-ranked TCU. While he won’t be permitted to be with the team ahead of the opener, Meyer will be able to oversee practice and otherwise function as the head coach leading up to the other two games. He won’t, however, be on the field during those contests.
The suspension will keep Meyer from the sidelines until the Sept. 22 game against Tulane.
Quarterback Justin McMillan may be from Texas but he really seems to love the state of Louisiana.
The former LSU signal-caller quite literally made the move down the road from Baton Rouge and has been added to the Tulane roster over the weekend for this upcoming season as a graduate transfer.
What is unique about McMillan is that he is one of the rare grad transfers with two years of eligibility left to use. While he will presumably be a backup in 2018 behind established starter Jonathan Banks, it seems this move is being made for 2019 where the junior will likely be one of the top options under center for the Green Wave at that point.
McMillan’s transfer has been in the works for a few weeks now after it appeared that he would not be able to crack the top two on the Tigers’ depth chart coming out of fall camp behind likely starter (and now-fellow grad transfer) Joe Burrow and backup Myles Brennan. The move is also notable given that LSU had blocked him from going to another SEC school, which was not an issue fellow Tigers QB transfer Lowell Narcisse ran into with the latter opting to go the Juco route before resurfacing for 2019.
McMillan will waste no time putting on the Green Wave uniform either as they open the season on Thursday night against Wake Forest. There’s not a ton of notable options at quarterback behind the elusive Banks for the team so the LSU product will certainly be a welcome addition to the roster down in New Orleans even if he probably won’t know hardly any of the playbook by the time kickoff rolls around this week.
They’re dancing in the streets of Orlando (well, probably) thanks to the NCAA’s decision to include the Golden Knights’ 2017 national championship in the actual record book but it turns out there’s another undefeated run from an underdog that is garnering attention from the folks in Indianapolis.
Per KSL.com’s Josh Furlong, the updated 2018 NCAA record book has also made a change that is recognizing the 2008 Utah team as a national champion for their efforts a decade ago. Most will remember Tim Tebow and Florida holding up the BCS crystal football that season as the generally recognized national champ but it seems Urban Meyer’s former team also got quite a bit of credit for going undefeated and beating Alabama in a memorable Sugar Bowl:
Anderson/Hester, created by Jeff Anderson and Chris Hester of The Seattle Times, has been mathematically ranking college football teams since 1997, and it just so happens their model had the Utes as the best team at the very end. Anderson/Hester is officially recognized by the NCAA as a “major selector” and one that helped shape the former BCS era.
Previous NCAA record books (see the 2017 records book, page 115) failed to include other major selectors in its championship section, instead only listing the consensus pick.
The news probably leaves the Utes scrambling to find a national championship banner to hang up at Rice-Eccles this week prior to their season opener. I know if I were Kyle Whittingham, I would certainly be asking my agent about some sort of retroactive national title bonus getting paid out too.
Something says that for as fond as those memories were from a decade ago though, Utes fans probably aren’t reveling in the championship news quite like their counterparts at UCF are however. On the flip side though, at least both schools claims can unite one Crimson-clad fan base in particular against them given the history between all three when it comes to titles.