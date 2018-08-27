West Virginia transfer QB Chris Chugunov officially added to Ohio State’s roster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Power Five-to-Power Five transfer at the quarterback position has been made officially official.

Nearly two weeks ago, it was reported that Chris Chugunov had decided to transfer to Ohio State. Over the weekend, the Buckeyes confirmed the quarterback’s addition by adding him to the team’s online roster.

As a graduate transfer, Chugunov will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. He will also have a year of eligibility he can use for the 2019 season as well.

Back in late February, it was reported that Chugunov had decided to transfer out of the West Virginia football program. The New Jersey native, a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2015 recruiting class, graduated from WVU in May.

As the primary backup to Will Grier last season, the 6-1, 203-pound Chugunov completed 43-of-90 passes for 536 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The year before as a redshirt freshman, Chugunov connected on two of his five passes for 15 yards in limited action during the three games in which he appeared.