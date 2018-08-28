Getty Images

CFT 2018 Preseason Previews: The Big Ten

By Kevin McGuireAug 28, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
1 Comment

For the first time in the brief history of the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten found itself without a playoff representative last season. But in 2018, the conference appears to be stocked with teams worthy of being on the playoff radar as the season begins and there are a handful of programs in the early stages of turning things around and growing with fresh new leadership over the past couple of seasons. Whoever comes out on top of the Big Ten will certainly have earned it given the road any school will have to travel to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game, but will it end up being enough to justify waving the Big Ten flag in the College Football Playoff?

Ohio State has made the most trips to the playoff among Big Ten programs, including winning the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship, but the season begins with a dark cloud flying above Ohio Stadium with head coach Urban Meyer serving a three-game suspension. Fortunately, Ohio State should be in good position to weather the storm thanks to young offensive stars like J.K. Dobbins running the ball and Dwayne Haskins anointed as the starting quarterback. But it will be the defense, led by Nick Bosa and Dre’Mont Jones on the defensive line, that carries Ohio State early on, including a road trip to Arlington to play TCU. Ohio State’s playoff bubble could hinge on the September schedule with the TCU game and a road trip to Penn State at the end of September.

Penn State was maddeningly close to making the playoff last year, but losing two games by a combined four points in back-to-back weeks leaves the football program hungry for more. And with Ohio State and Michigan State each coming to Happy Valley early in Big Ten play, James Franklin‘s Nittany Lions have a chance to make some noise early on despite a significant amount of turnover on defense and key losses on the offense. Despite the changes, having the Big Ten’s top quarterback in Trace McSorley should allow for some smooth transition while the rest of the pieces come together. Miles Sanders will not be Saquon Barkley, but he may not have to be running the football. Penn State’s best offensive line depth in years should be noticeable and a home schedule that also brings Wisconsin to Beaver Stadium puts Penn State in position to make a playoff case of their own.

Elsewhere in a stacked East Division is, of course, Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Harbaugh may have the Big Ten’s top defense with players like Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich on the ends of the line and Lavert Hill playing corner. and the hope is transfer quarterback Shea Patterson will be a dramatic improvement for the entire offense. An early trip to Notre Dame should be a good litmus test for what the Wolverines will do this season. Meanwhile, Michigan State will continue to chug along and be a factor in the East race with 19 starters back from last year’s team.

Wisconsin has become the easy pick in the West Division, and they are a popular pick once again this season as the most reliable program in the West. But they are not without some potential hurdles as well. A challenging road schedule (Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State… Purdue?) and just three returning starters on defense to go with questionable quarterback consistency from Alex Hornibrook is a lot to counter-balance the expected strong running game led by a monster offensive line paving the way for sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor, a popular preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. The West is littered with programs in rebuilding modes like Minnesota, Purdue and now Nebraska with Scott Frost, but Northwestern is always ready to pull an upset or two and this could just be one of those years where Iowa makes a run.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

BIG TEN EAST DIVISION

  1. Penn State
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan State
  4. Michigan
  5. Maryland
  6. Rutgers
  7. Indiana

BIG TEN WEST DIVISION

  1. Wisconsin
  2. Iowa
  3. Northwestern
  4. Minnesota
  5. Nebraska
  6. Purdue
  7. Illinois

IN SHORT:

Ex-Illinois, Michigan QB Jeff George Jr. to give Pitt a try

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 28, 2018, 8:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After a pair of stops in the Midwest, Jeff George Jr. is going to give the Mid-Atlantic region of the country a shot.

Monday, the son of former Illinois quarterbacking great Jeff George was confirmed to have moved on to Pittsburgh to continue his collegiate playing career.  Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi stated that the university is still trying to determine if the graduate transfer is eligible to play this coming season.

Regardless of what the verdict is for 2018, George Jr. will have one final year of eligibility he can use in 2019.

It was confirmed late last week that George had decided to transfer from Michigan.  The quarterback had announced two months earlier that he had decided to transfer to U-M, which came approximately five months after he decided to transfer from Illinois.

In starting five games last season, George was the Illini’s leading passer after throwing for 1,273 yards.  He accounted for seven of the Illini’s eight touchdown passes on the year, as well as 10 of their 19 interceptions.

All told, George started nine games during his time in Champaign.  His first career start? At Michigan in October of 2016, a 41-8 loss that saw George complete four of his 15 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Lovie Smith stays in-house, in-home for Illinois’ new full-time assistant

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 28, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Lovie Smith didn’t have to look past neither the dinner table nor the training table to fill a hole on his coaching staff.

On Monday, Illinois announced that Smith has promoted Miles Smith to defensive backs coach.  Miles Smith replaces Donnie Abraham, who abruptly resigned his post earlier this month.

Also, for those who are unaware, Miles Smith is the youngest son of Lovie Smith.

“Adding Miles to the full-time staff gives us continuity at those positions for this year, and allows for our staff to continue their original responsibilities,” Lovie Smith said in a statement. “I’m very proud to be able to work with my son, but, most importantly, he’ll be an excellent leader for the young men he coaches.”

The younger Smith’s appointment is on an interim basis, an appointment that will end Jan. 31, 2019.  That said, the football program noted in its release that “[a] full search for a permanent replacement at the position will be conducted at the end of the 2018 football season.”

Prior to his promotion, Miles Smith was a graduate assistant for his father’s football program.

Illinois taps ex-Nebraska, Virginia Tech QB AJ Bush as its starter

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 27, 2018, 9:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

AJ Bush‘s winding college football journey took him back to the Big Ten earlier this offseason.  Next weekend, that last move will lead him to his first starting job at the FBS level.

Monday, and has been expected, Illinois officially named Bush as its starting quarterback for this coming Saturday’s season opener against Kent State in Memorial Stadium.  Bush, who officially arrived on the Champaign campus earlier this month, won a quarterback competition that essentially consisted of Cam Thomas, who started two games for the Fighting Illini a year ago.

“We’re excited about what AJ has done,” head coach Lovie Smith said in quotes distributed by the school. “He moved into a leadership role right away.”

“(Bush) made plays through camp,” said offensive coordinator Rod Smith. “He was probably the most consistent in camp, made the most big plays, the least amount of mistakes. All the things we ask our quarterback to do, he did.”

Bush was a three-star member of Nebraska’s 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 44 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Georgia.  He also held offers from, among others, Boston College, Cincinnati and Kansas State.

After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Bush didn’t see the field in 2015 for the Cornhuskers.  In August of 2016, Bush decided to transfer from NU, ultimately winding up at Iowa Western Community College not long after.  After one season at that JUCO, he transferred to Virginia Tech.

In five games last season, Bush completed seven of his 11 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown for the Hokies.  He also ran the ball for 129 yards on 19 carries.

In March of this year, Bush confirmed that he would be transferring from Tech to Illinois.

LSU names Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow as starting QB

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 27, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
9 Comments

It’s QB Announcement Monday, and another major decision has come down.

LSU has formally announced Joe Burrow as its starting quarterback, beating out sophomore Myles Brennan. Burrow, as you may or may not have heard, transferred from Ohio State in May. Though his departure was covered like he led the Buckeyes to back-to-back national titles, Burrow left Columbus because he lost Ohio State’s quarterback derby to Dwayne Haskins.

Burrow is LSU’s second straight starting quarterback to arrive via transfer from a Big Ten school, following Purdue transfer Danny Etling. Etling started two seasons for the Bayou Bengals, finishing sixth and fifth in the SEC in passing efficiency. Burrow, meanwhile, has tossed 39 career passes in his two seasons of action. He completed 22-of-28 passes for 226 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions across six appearances in 2016, and hit 7-of-11 passes for 61 yards in five games last year.

As a junior, Burrow will have two years to lead LSU as the Tigers’ starter.

And with Monday’s decision, one has to wonder how long Brennan will remain on LSU’s roster. In the day and age when quarterbacks would rather transfer than be a backup, it now becomes a question of whether Brennan will stick with the home team — Brennan is from Long Beach, Miss., a two-hour drive from Baton Rouge — or sit out 2018 and attempt to play elsewhere in 2019 as a redshirt sophomore.

In the meantime, No. 25 LSU opens its season against No. 8 Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

 