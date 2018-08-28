Iowa continuing to evaluate flooding of Kinnick Stadium field

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A significant weather event has at least some in the Midwest mildly concerned about the upcoming weekend.

Heavy rain inundated Iowa City and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving some portions of the state flooded because of the storm system that blew through. One of those areas was Kinnick Stadium, home of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Kinnick under some water pic.twitter.com/wr0HWmXtIQ — Matt (@letsgohawks12) August 28, 2018

With Iowa set to host Northern Illinois in the 2018 opener Saturday at Kinnick, there have been concerns raised about the playing surface and how safe and/or playable it will be for kickoff that afternoon.

In a statement, the athletic department addressed those concerns by stating they’ll continue to monitor the playing conditions ahead of the opener.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department is aware of the water that covered the playing surface of Kinnick Stadium due to significant weather in the Iowa City area Tuesday evening. The field has now drained. Continued evaluation will occur Wednesday, and additional information will be provided when available.

Per the Weather Channel, the only significant chance of rain in Iowa City between now and the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday afternoon is Friday, with a 50-percent chance of thunderstorms that morning. Such a forecast should seemingly give the Kinnick playing surface plenty of time to dry out prior to game time.