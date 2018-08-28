LB Manny Bowen leaves Penn State three weeks after rejoining team

The turbulent, up-and-down career of Manny Bowen in Happy Valley has come to an end yet again.

After reports had surfaced Monday, James Franklin confirmed earlier in the day today that Bowen has indeed left the Nittany Lions football team. The head coach gave no specific reason for the linebacker’s abrupt departure.

Penn State coach James Franklin on Manny Bowen: "We love Manny. We want nothing but success for him and his future. I think Manny has a very, very bright future. For us, we had been kind of working with this anyway. It really hadn't changed a whole lot for us." — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) August 28, 2018

Just a little over three weeks ago, the fourth-year senior rejoined the team and had been practicing throughout summer camp. Bowen was suspended late last season and then dismissed in late December for what was described as violations of team rules.

Bowen had started the first nine games this past season, before the disciplinary issues hit, after starting a dozen contests during the 2016 campaign. He didn’t play in the Rose Bowl that season because of, you guessed it, unspecified violations of team rules.

At the time of his 2017 suspension, Bowen was third on the team with 51 tackles and tied for second in quarterback hits with four.