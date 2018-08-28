LSU to host Army in 2023

Consider it the long, long, loooong awaited return trip for an ancient home-and-home series.

LSU on Tuesday announce it has scheduled Army for a visit to Tiger Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. The ’23 game will be the second all-time meeting between the Tigers and Black Knights. Army won the first game, a 20-0 decision in West Point on Nov. 7, 1931.

“Hosting Army at Tiger Stadium is an honor for us in any sport,” LSU AD Joe Alleva said. “We have the utmost respect for those cadets and their commitment to our nation’s freedom. Playing the Black Knights in Death Valley will be an unbelievable event for our fans and our players.”

The game holds special significance for Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards, a West Point graduate. “I am looking forward to welcoming my fellow Black Knights down to LA,” he tweeted. “Both schools have helped shape who I am today. As for who I’ll be supporting, I can guarantee you I’ll be supporting the winning team regardless of the outcome.”

As of this moment, Army represents the only game on LSU’s non-conference slate for the 2023 season. The Bayou Bengals are open to a home-and-home with a Power 5 foe in 2022-23, as those two seasons are sandwiched between a home-and-home with UCLA in 2021 and ’24. LSU also has future home-and-homes lined up with Texas (2019-20), Clemson (2025-26), Oklahoma (2027-28) and Arizona State (2029-30).

Army also has games with Syracuse, Massachusetts and Coastal Carolina lined up with 2023, along with annual Commander-in-Chief rivals Navy and Air Force. Army also has a visit to Neyland Stadium lined up for the 2022 season. Army’s most recent game against an SEC opponent came on Oct. 22, 2011, a 44-21 loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville.