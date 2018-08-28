Nebraska transfer Avery Roberts lands at Oregon State

Another of the more than a dozen players who transferred from Nebraska after Scott Frost took over has found a new college football home.
Recently, Avery Roberts changed his Twitter profile to read “Oregon State linebacker” and sent out a tweet Monday with the hashtag “#GoBeavs.” Additionally, and citing a source close to the situation in Lincoln, Rivals.com has reported that Roberts will be transferring from Nebraska to Oregon State.
The linebacker is not listed on the Beavers’ online roster as of yet, and the football program hasn’t yet confirmed his addition.
A four-star member of Mike Riley’s final recruiting class in 2017, Roberts was rated as the No. 8 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Delaware. Only one signee in NU’s class that year, wide receiver Tyrone Lindsey, was rated higher than Roberts.
Last season as a true freshman, Roberts played mainly on special teams. It was confirmed last week that Roberts was granted a release from his Nebraska scholarship.
At OSU, Roberts will be reunited with Trent Bray. Bray spent the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, the same job for which he was hired by the Beavers late last year.
Consider it the long, long, loooong awaited return trip for an ancient home-and-home series.
LSU on Tuesday announce it has scheduled Army for a visit to Tiger Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. The ’23 game will be the second all-time meeting between the Tigers and Black Knights. Army won the first game, a 20-0 decision in West Point on Nov. 7, 1931.
“Hosting Army at Tiger Stadium is an honor for us in any sport,” LSU AD Joe Alleva said. “We have the utmost respect for those cadets and their commitment to our nation’s freedom. Playing the Black Knights in Death Valley will be an unbelievable event for our fans and our players.”
The game holds special significance for Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards, a West Point graduate. “I am looking forward to welcoming my fellow Black Knights down to LA,” he tweeted. “Both schools have helped shape who I am today. As for who I’ll be supporting, I can guarantee you I’ll be supporting the winning team regardless of the outcome.”
As of this moment, Army represents the only game on LSU’s non-conference slate for the 2023 season. The Bayou Bengals are open to a home-and-home with a Power 5 foe in 2022-23, as those two seasons are sandwiched between a home-and-home with UCLA in 2021 and ’24. LSU also has future home-and-homes lined up with Texas (2019-20), Clemson (2025-26), Oklahoma (2027-28) and Arizona State (2029-30).
Army also has games with Syracuse, Massachusetts and Coastal Carolina lined up with 2023, along with annual Commander-in-Chief rivals Navy and Air Force. Army also has a visit to Neyland Stadium lined up for the 2022 season. Army’s most recent game against an SEC opponent came on Oct. 22, 2011, a 44-21 loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
With just four days remaining until the first full weekend of the 2018 college football season kicks off, it’s time to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. Again.
The latest to trigger the resetting is Zaire Jones, with the Tennessean reporting that the Vanderbilt defensive back was arrested last week on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest stemmed from an alleged assault on an off-duty university police officer, who was doing security work at a barricade that Jones tried to drive around without stopping.
From the newspaper’s report:
As Harrison tried to figure out where Jones was trying to go, Jones “refused to completely stop and struck Harrison on the left knee with the front left corner of Jones’ vehicle,” the affidavit reads.
Jones failed to stop the vehicle, drove off and parked at 2818 Vanderbilt Place, where police arrested him for aggravated assault, the affidavit states.
As a result of the arrest, the defensive back has been suspended for Vandy’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State this weekend. Head coach Derek Mason stated Tuesday that the suspension was indefinite, meaning Jones could miss more games than just the opener.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Jones, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 11 of 12 games this past season. He earned his first and only career start in an Oct. 28 loss to South Carolina.
The turbulent, up-and-down career of Manny Bowen in Happy Valley has come to an end yet again.
After reports had surfaced Monday, James Franklin confirmed earlier in the day today that Bowen has indeed left the Nittany Lions football team. The head coach gave no specific reason for the linebacker’s abrupt departure.
Just a little over three weeks ago, the fourth-year senior rejoined the team and had been practicing throughout summer camp. Bowen was suspended late last season and then dismissed in late December for what was described as violations of team rules.
Bowen had started the first nine games this past season, before the disciplinary issues hit, after starting a dozen contests during the 2016 campaign. He didn’t play in the Rose Bowl that season because of, you guessed it, unspecified violations of team rules.
At the time of his 2017 suspension, Bowen was third on the team with 51 tackles and tied for second in quarterback hits with four.
A pair of off-field incidents will cost two members of the Arkansas football program a bit of playing time.
Head coach Chad Morris confirmed Monday that defensive back Ryder Lucas and wide receiver Mike Woods have been suspended for Saturday’s opener against FCS Eastern Illinois. The first-year coach intimated that the twin suspensions, which stem from legal issues earlier this offseason, could extend beyond the opener.
In mid-July, Woods was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop, including driving under the influence. Two weeks later, Lucas was charged with driving under the influence as well.
Lucas has played in 31 games the past three seasons after taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014. This past season, his 12 tackles on special teams were tops on the Razorbacks. He also led the team in the same category in 2016 with 13.
Woods was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2018 recruiting class.