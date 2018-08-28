Nebraska transfer Avery Roberts lands at Oregon State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another of the more than a dozen players who transferred from Nebraska after Scott Frost took over has found a new college football home.

Recently, Avery Roberts changed his Twitter profile to read “Oregon State linebacker” and sent out a tweet Monday with the hashtag “#GoBeavs.” Additionally, and citing a source close to the situation in Lincoln, Rivals.com has reported that Roberts will be transferring from Nebraska to Oregon State.

The linebacker is not listed on the Beavers’ online roster as of yet, and the football program hasn’t yet confirmed his addition.

A four-star member of Mike Riley’s final recruiting class in 2017, Roberts was rated as the No. 8 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Delaware. Only one signee in NU’s class that year, wide receiver Tyrone Lindsey, was rated higher than Roberts.

Last season as a true freshman, Roberts played mainly on special teams. It was confirmed last week that Roberts was granted a release from his Nebraska scholarship.

At OSU, Roberts will be reunited with Trent Bray. Bray spent the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, the same job for which he was hired by the Beavers late last year.