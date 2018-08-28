Ohio State releases relevant documents from Urban Meyer-Zach Smith investigation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zach Smith is fired, Urban Meyer is in the midst of his 3-game suspension, Gene Smith is awaiting his 2-week timeout and the investigators have gone home. But on Tuesday, one last bit of housekeeping from the Urban Meyer-Zach Smith investigation was crossed off the list, as Ohio State released a trove of documents uncovered during the investigation.

There is no smoking gun that proved a cover-up of Meyer’s supposed knowledge of the allegations against Zach Smith in 2015, but instead the documents provide a gossipy behind-the-curtain peak at the text messages by the key players in the saga.

Like these texts between Meyer and his agent, Trace Armstrong.

Texts between Urban Meyer and agent Trace Armstrong. Meyer tells Armstrong that Zach Smith was fired for "cumulative stuff" and "I will not tell the media." pic.twitter.com/p34CdpBZuk — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) August 28, 2018

Or these, between Meyer, Gene Smith and Ohio State sports information director Jerry Emig as the trio attempted to brainstorm before Meyer’s disastrous Big Ten media days appearance.

Text messages between Urban Meyer, Gene Smith and Ohio State SID Jerry Emig prior to Big Ten media days: pic.twitter.com/VsxgBN2y0T — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) August 28, 2018

There are also texts between Courtney Smith and Shelley Smith, which first surfaced in Brett McMurphy’s late July report.

From Ohio State's document dump. Text messages between Shelley Meyer and Courtney Smith (Smith's texts are in blue) pic.twitter.com/Y4f9MIFRdg — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 28, 2018

There are also communications that submarine the performance of Zach Smith, as one anonymous tipster emails to report how he skipped out on a 10-day drug rehab after four days.

Email from drug rehab employee about Zach Smith: pic.twitter.com/2sxtOoBK9k — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) August 28, 2018

And then this email to Gene Smith and Ohio State associate AD Brian Voltilini about how Smith’s credit card was declined multiple times and he went without his school-issued iPad for weeks at a time.

Email to Brian Voltolini and Gene Smith about Zach Smith's credit card repeatedly being declined: pic.twitter.com/Sw7AWp9hpU — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) August 28, 2018

Investigators obtained Meyer’s 2013 and 2014 coaches’ manuals, in which Meyer added a No Strip Club clause after Smith’s trip to a South Florida strip club with high school coaches.

Among the documents released by Ohio State today are the 2013 and 2014 coaches' manuals, which highlight the clause Urban Meyer added after Zach Smith's strip club incident in May of 2014. pic.twitter.com/5rXb0APR4V — Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 28, 2018

Of course, the most relevant text messages were the ones Ohio State investigators were not able to obtain, as, we learned Wednesday night, that Meyer’s phone was scrubbed of any text messages older than one year.