SEC to install countdown clocks for TV timeouts at all 14 league stadiums

The in-game experience is fighting a losing battle with the in-home experience, and nowhere does that battle smack you in the face more than the TV timeout. As the networks run commercials to make up the 9-figure contracts they pay the conferences for the right to air the games, viewers at home flip to other games or refill their beverages while the fans in the stands just wait, and wait, and wait, for the official in the red hat to finally leave the field already.
There’s nothing that can be done to eliminate the TV timeout, but the SEC has found a way to make it more palatable. Beginning this week, each SEC school will install a countdown clock that will allow fans in the stadium to know exactly how long they’re forced to watch the players they paid to see stand there and do nothing.
“The use of a visible timeout countdown clock will provide fans in particular an opportunity to know when a game will re-start after a television timeout and hopefully give some definition to the perceived delays in a game,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “The clock will also give teams, game officials and event administrators more definitive information for time management in their respective areas of the game.”
Clocks will be installed at all 14 league stadiums, in addition to neutral site stadiums that will host SEC conference games — TIAA Bank Field for Florida vs. Georgia, AT&T Stadium for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M and War Memorial Stadium for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas. The clocks will not be installed for non-conference neutral site games like Auburn vs. Washington, LSU vs. Miami or Alabama vs. Louisville.
Here’s betting this idea catches on in other conferences by the end of the decade.
Zach Smith is fired, Urban Meyer is in the midst of his 3-game suspension, Gene Smith is awaiting his 2-week timeout and the investigators have gone home. But on Tuesday, one last bit of housekeeping from the Urban Meyer-Zach Smith investigation was crossed off the list, as Ohio State released a trove of documents uncovered during the investigation.
There is no smoking gun that proved a cover-up of Meyer’s supposed knowledge of the allegations against Zach Smith in 2015, but instead the documents provide a gossipy behind-the-curtain peak at the text messages by the key players in the saga.
Like these texts between Meyer and his agent, Trace Armstrong.
Or these, between Meyer, Gene Smith and Ohio State sports information director Jerry Emig as the trio attempted to brainstorm before Meyer’s disastrous Big Ten media days appearance.
There are also texts between Courtney Smith and Shelley Smith, which first surfaced in Brett McMurphy’s late July report.
There are also communications that submarine the performance of Zach Smith, as one anonymous tipster emails to report how he skipped out on a 10-day drug rehab after four days.
And then this email to Gene Smith and Ohio State associate AD Brian Voltilini about how Smith’s credit card was declined multiple times and he went without his school-issued iPad for weeks at a time.
Investigators obtained Meyer’s 2013 and 2014 coaches’ manuals, in which Meyer added a No Strip Club clause after Smith’s trip to a South Florida strip club with high school coaches.
Of course, the most relevant text messages were the ones Ohio State investigators were not able to obtain, as, we learned Wednesday night, that Meyer’s phone was scrubbed of any text messages older than one year.
Consider it the long, long, loooong awaited return trip for an ancient home-and-home series.
LSU on Tuesday announce it has scheduled Army for a visit to Tiger Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. The ’23 game will be the second all-time meeting between the Tigers and Black Knights. Army won the first game, a 20-0 decision in West Point on Nov. 7, 1931.
“Hosting Army at Tiger Stadium is an honor for us in any sport,” LSU AD Joe Alleva said. “We have the utmost respect for those cadets and their commitment to our nation’s freedom. Playing the Black Knights in Death Valley will be an unbelievable event for our fans and our players.”
The game holds special significance for Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards, a West Point graduate. “I am looking forward to welcoming my fellow Black Knights down to LA,” he tweeted. “Both schools have helped shape who I am today. As for who I’ll be supporting, I can guarantee you I’ll be supporting the winning team regardless of the outcome.”
As of this moment, Army represents the only game on LSU’s non-conference slate for the 2023 season. The Bayou Bengals are open to a home-and-home with a Power 5 foe in 2022-23, as those two seasons are sandwiched between a home-and-home with UCLA in 2021 and ’24. LSU also has future home-and-homes lined up with Texas (2019-20), Clemson (2025-26), Oklahoma (2027-28) and Arizona State (2029-30).
Army also has games with Syracuse, Massachusetts and Coastal Carolina lined up with 2023, along with annual Commander-in-Chief rivals Navy and Air Force. Army also has a visit to Neyland Stadium lined up for the 2022 season. Army’s most recent game against an SEC opponent came on Oct. 22, 2011, a 44-21 loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Another of the more than a dozen players who transferred from Nebraska after Scott Frost took over has found a new college football home.
Recently, Avery Roberts changed his Twitter profile to read “Oregon State linebacker” and sent out a tweet Monday with the hashtag “#GoBeavs.” Additionally, and citing a source close to the situation in Lincoln, Rivals.com has reported that Roberts will be transferring from Nebraska to Oregon State.
The linebacker is not listed on the Beavers’ online roster as of yet, and the football program hasn’t yet confirmed his addition.
A four-star member of Mike Riley’s final recruiting class in 2017, Roberts was rated as the No. 8 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Delaware. Only one signee in NU’s class that year, wide receiver Tyrone Lindsey, was rated higher than Roberts.
Last season as a true freshman, Roberts played mainly on special teams. It was confirmed last week that Roberts was granted a release from his Nebraska scholarship.
At OSU, Roberts will be reunited with Trent Bray. Bray spent the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, the same job for which he was hired by the Beavers late last year.
With just four days remaining until the first full weekend of the 2018 college football season kicks off, it’s time to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. Again.
The latest to trigger the resetting is Zaire Jones, with the Tennessean reporting that the Vanderbilt defensive back was arrested last week on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest stemmed from an alleged assault on an off-duty university police officer, who was doing security work at a barricade that Jones tried to drive around without stopping.
From the newspaper’s report:
As Harrison tried to figure out where Jones was trying to go, Jones “refused to completely stop and struck Harrison on the left knee with the front left corner of Jones’ vehicle,” the affidavit reads.
Jones failed to stop the vehicle, drove off and parked at 2818 Vanderbilt Place, where police arrested him for aggravated assault, the affidavit states.
As a result of the arrest, the defensive back has been suspended for Vandy’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State this weekend. Head coach Derek Mason stated Tuesday that the suspension was indefinite, meaning Jones could miss more games than just the opener.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Jones, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 11 of 12 games this past season. He earned his first and only career start in an Oct. 28 loss to South Carolina.