SEC to install countdown clocks for TV timeouts at all 14 league stadiums

The in-game experience is fighting a losing battle with the in-home experience, and nowhere does that battle smack you in the face more than the TV timeout. As the networks run commercials to make up the 9-figure contracts they pay the conferences for the right to air the games, viewers at home flip to other games or refill their beverages while the fans in the stands just wait, and wait, and wait, for the official in the red hat to finally leave the field already.

There’s nothing that can be done to eliminate the TV timeout, but the SEC has found a way to make it more palatable. Beginning this week, each SEC school will install a countdown clock that will allow fans in the stadium to know exactly how long they’re forced to watch the players they paid to see stand there and do nothing.

“The use of a visible timeout countdown clock will provide fans in particular an opportunity to know when a game will re-start after a television timeout and hopefully give some definition to the perceived delays in a game,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “The clock will also give teams, game officials and event administrators more definitive information for time management in their respective areas of the game.”

Clocks will be installed at all 14 league stadiums, in addition to neutral site stadiums that will host SEC conference games — TIAA Bank Field for Florida vs. Georgia, AT&T Stadium for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M and War Memorial Stadium for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas. The clocks will not be installed for non-conference neutral site games like Auburn vs. Washington, LSU vs. Miami or Alabama vs. Louisville.

Here’s betting this idea catches on in other conferences by the end of the decade.