NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Arkansas at Missouri
Two arrested Razorbacks suspended for Arkansas’ opener

By John TaylorAug 28, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
A pair of off-field incidents will cost two members of the Arkansas football program a bit of playing time.

Head coach Chad Morris confirmed Monday that defensive back Ryder Lucas and wide receiver Mike Woods have been suspended for Saturday’s opener against FCS Eastern Illinois.  The first-year coach intimated that the twin suspensions, which stem from legal issues earlier this offseason, could extend beyond the opener.

In mid-July, Woods was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop, including driving under the influence.  Two weeks later, Lucas was charged with driving under the influence as well.

Lucas has played in 31 games the past three seasons after taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014.  This past season, his 12 tackles on special teams were tops on the Razorbacks. He also led the team in the same category in 2016 with 13.

Woods was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2018 recruiting class.

Scott Frost confirms QB Tristan Gebbia to transfer from Nebraska

By John TaylorAug 28, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
And then there was one.  Officially.

Over the weekend, Nebraska announced that true freshman Adrian Martinez has earned the starting quarterback job for this coming Saturday’s regular-season opener against Akron.  Monday, reports surfaced that Tristan Gebbia, the odd-man out in the quarterback competition, had decided to leave the Cornhuskers.

In a very brief statement Tuesday morning, “Frost confirmed… that quarterback Tristan Gebbia has asked for and been granted a release from Nebraska.” The announcement came after the head coach made what turned out to be an unsuccessful attempt to get the California native to reverse course on his transfer decision.

With the redshirt freshman’s official departure, the Cornhuskers are now left with one scholarship quarterback available to play this season — the starter, Martinez.  Sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch will serve as Martinez’s backup, while another walk-on, freshman Matt Masker, will be the No. 3 quarterback.

Noah Vedral, a transfer from UCF, is on the roster and on scholarship but will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws.

Gebbia was a three-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

CFT 2018 Preseason Previews: The Big Ten

By Kevin McGuireAug 28, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
For the first time in the brief history of the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten found itself without a playoff representative last season. But in 2018, the conference appears to be stocked with teams worthy of being on the playoff radar as the season begins and there are a handful of programs in the early stages of turning things around and growing with fresh new leadership over the past couple of seasons. Whoever comes out on top of the Big Ten will certainly have earned it given the road any school will have to travel to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game, but will it end up being enough to justify waving the Big Ten flag in the College Football Playoff?

Ohio State has made the most trips to the playoff among Big Ten programs, including winning the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship, but the season begins with a dark cloud flying above Ohio Stadium with head coach Urban Meyer serving a three-game suspension. Fortunately, Ohio State should be in good position to weather the storm thanks to young offensive stars like J.K. Dobbins running the ball and Dwayne Haskins anointed as the starting quarterback. But it will be the defense, led by Nick Bosa and Dre’Mont Jones on the defensive line, that carries Ohio State early on, including a road trip to Arlington to play TCU. Ohio State’s playoff bubble could hinge on the September schedule with the TCU game and a road trip to Penn State at the end of September.

Penn State was maddeningly close to making the playoff last year, but losing two games by a combined four points in back-to-back weeks leaves the football program hungry for more. And with Ohio State and Michigan State each coming to Happy Valley early in Big Ten play, James Franklin‘s Nittany Lions have a chance to make some noise early on despite a significant amount of turnover on defense and key losses on the offense. Despite the changes, having the Big Ten’s top quarterback in Trace McSorley should allow for some smooth transition while the rest of the pieces come together. Miles Sanders will not be Saquon Barkley, but he may not have to be running the football. Penn State’s best offensive line depth in years should be noticeable and a home schedule that also brings Wisconsin to Beaver Stadium puts Penn State in position to make a playoff case of their own.

Elsewhere in a stacked East Division is, of course, Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Harbaugh may have the Big Ten’s top defense with players like Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich on the ends of the line and Lavert Hill playing corner. and the hope is transfer quarterback Shea Patterson will be a dramatic improvement for the entire offense. An early trip to Notre Dame should be a good litmus test for what the Wolverines will do this season. Meanwhile, Michigan State will continue to chug along and be a factor in the East race with 19 starters back from last year’s team.

Wisconsin has become the easy pick in the West Division, and they are a popular pick once again this season as the most reliable program in the West. But they are not without some potential hurdles as well. A challenging road schedule (Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State… Purdue?) and just three returning starters on defense to go with questionable quarterback consistency from Alex Hornibrook is a lot to counter-balance the expected strong running game led by a monster offensive line paving the way for sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor, a popular preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. The West is littered with programs in rebuilding modes like Minnesota, Purdue and now Nebraska with Scott Frost, but Northwestern is always ready to pull an upset or two and this could just be one of those years where Iowa makes a run.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

BIG TEN EAST DIVISION

  1. Penn State
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan State
  4. Michigan
  5. Maryland
  6. Rutgers
  7. Indiana

BIG TEN WEST DIVISION

  1. Wisconsin
  2. Iowa
  3. Northwestern
  4. Minnesota
  5. Nebraska
  6. Purdue
  7. Illinois

IN SHORT:

Ex-Illinois, Michigan QB Jeff George Jr. to give Pitt a try

By John TaylorAug 28, 2018, 8:46 AM EDT
After a pair of stops in the Midwest, Jeff George Jr. is going to give the Mid-Atlantic region of the country a shot.

Monday, the son of former Illinois quarterbacking great Jeff George was confirmed to have moved on to Pittsburgh to continue his collegiate playing career.  Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi stated that the university is still trying to determine if the graduate transfer is eligible to play this coming season.

Regardless of what the verdict is for 2018, George Jr. will have one final year of eligibility he can use in 2019.

It was confirmed late last week that George had decided to transfer from Michigan.  The quarterback had announced two months earlier that he had decided to transfer to U-M, which came approximately five months after he decided to transfer from Illinois.

In starting five games last season, George was the Illini’s leading passer after throwing for 1,273 yards.  He accounted for seven of the Illini’s eight touchdown passes on the year, as well as 10 of their 19 interceptions.

All told, George started nine games during his time in Champaign.  His first career start? At Michigan in October of 2016, a 41-8 loss that saw George complete four of his 15 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Lovie Smith stays in-house, in-home for Illinois’ new full-time assistant

By John TaylorAug 28, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Lovie Smith didn’t have to look past neither the dinner table nor the training table to fill a hole on his coaching staff.

On Monday, Illinois announced that Smith has promoted Miles Smith to defensive backs coach.  Miles Smith replaces Donnie Abraham, who abruptly resigned his post earlier this month.

Also, for those who are unaware, Miles Smith is the youngest son of Lovie Smith.

“Adding Miles to the full-time staff gives us continuity at those positions for this year, and allows for our staff to continue their original responsibilities,” Lovie Smith said in a statement. “I’m very proud to be able to work with my son, but, most importantly, he’ll be an excellent leader for the young men he coaches.”

The younger Smith’s appointment is on an interim basis, an appointment that will end Jan. 31, 2019.  That said, the football program noted in its release that “[a] full search for a permanent replacement at the position will be conducted at the end of the 2018 football season.”

Prior to his promotion, Miles Smith was a graduate assistant for his father’s football program.