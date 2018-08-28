Vandy’s Zaire Jones suspended after arrest for assaulting off-duty cop

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With just four days remaining until the first full weekend of the 2018 college football season kicks off, it’s time to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. Again.

The latest to trigger the resetting is Zaire Jones, with the Tennessean reporting that the Vanderbilt defensive back was arrested last week on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest stemmed from an alleged assault on an off-duty university police officer, who was doing security work at a barricade that Jones tried to drive around without stopping.

From the newspaper’s report:

As Harrison tried to figure out where Jones was trying to go, Jones “refused to completely stop and struck Harrison on the left knee with the front left corner of Jones’ vehicle,” the affidavit reads. Jones failed to stop the vehicle, drove off and parked at 2818 Vanderbilt Place, where police arrested him for aggravated assault, the affidavit states.

As a result of the arrest, the defensive back has been suspended for Vandy’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State this weekend. Head coach Derek Mason stated Tuesday that the suspension was indefinite, meaning Jones could miss more games than just the opener.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Jones, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 11 of 12 games this past season. He earned his first and only career start in an Oct. 28 loss to South Carolina.