BYU, Wyoming announce renewal of rivalry with future home-and-home

One of the more lengthier Group of Five rivalries out west is set to be renewed yet again.
Both BYU and Wyoming announced Tuesday that the football programs had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Cowboys will travel to Provo on Sept. 24, 2022, while the Cougars will head to Laramie on Sept. 28, 2024.
The Cougars and Cowboys have met 78 times previously, with a significant number of those contest being played while both were members of the old Western Athletic Conference (WAC). The first meeting took place way back in 1922, while the most recent was the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. That marked the first time the two teams had ever played in the postseason.
BYU holds a 45-30-3 edge in the all-time series, including an eight-game winning streak. Wyoming’s last win in the rivalry came during the 2003 season; its last win in Provo was in 1987.
In mid-July, it was reported that Kayode Oladele would not be enrolling at Auburn as previously planned. Nearly two months later, Oladele has found a new home.
According to the Memphis Daily News, Oladele has been added to the Memphis football roster. At this point, however, the program has not confirmed the addition and the defensive lineman is not listed on the Tigers’ online roster.
Oladele’s enrollment at AU was nixed because of unspecified academic issues for Oladele, a native of Nigeria who did not play his senior season of high school football because of visa issues. The Daily News writes that “the NCAA has cleared Oladele to be an academic redshirt this upcoming season.”
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, Oladele was rated as the No. 13 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 54 player at any position in the state of Florida. He was the highest-rated end in AU’s class this year.
Last August, Carlito Gonzalez, who signed as a part of Auburn’s 2017 recruiting class, moved on to Memphis after failing to qualify academically at AU.
An offseason of backfield tumult has spilled into the regular season for Wyoming.
On his Instagram page, and labeling it “one of the toughest decisions of my life,” Kellen Overstreet announced that he has “decided to walk away from the game of football.” The running back stated that he was getting set for a fourth surgery in three years — he didn’t specify the reason for the latest medical procedure — as the trigger for his decision to retire.
Last season, Overstreet ran for 481 yards and three touchdowns, totals that were both second on the team. The redshirt junior’s 4.4 yards per carry led all Cowboys who carried the ball more than 15 times last season.
Overstreet missed the entire 2016 because of ACL and shoulder injuries. He was also hindered throughout this most recent offseason by lingering shoulder issues.
The Cowboys’ leading rusher a year ago, Trey Woods (493 yards), battled shoulder injuries of his own all through the 2018 offseason and was ultimately moved to the defensive side of the ball.
In Wyoming’s season-opening win over New Mexico State this past weekend, Nico Allen ran for a team-high 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The senior came into the game with 108 career yards and zero touchdowns.
A significant weather event has at least some in the Midwest mildly concerned about the upcoming weekend.
Heavy rain inundated Iowa City and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving some portions of the state flooded because of the storm system that blew through. One of those areas was Kinnick Stadium, home of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
With Iowa set to host Northern Illinois in the 2018 opener Saturday at Kinnick, there have been concerns raised about the playing surface and how safe and/or playable it will be for kickoff that afternoon.
In a statement, the athletic department addressed those concerns by stating they’ll continue to monitor the playing conditions ahead of the opener.
The University of Iowa Athletics Department is aware of the water that covered the playing surface of Kinnick Stadium due to significant weather in the Iowa City area Tuesday evening. The field has now drained.
Continued evaluation will occur Wednesday, and additional information will be provided when available.
Per the Weather Channel, the only significant chance of rain in Iowa City between now and the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday afternoon is Friday, with a 50-percent chance of thunderstorms that morning. Such a forecast should seemingly give the Kinnick playing surface plenty of time to dry out prior to game time.
Last week, Michigan named Shea Patterson as its starting quarterback for the opener. Tuesday, U-M’s season-opening opponent made a similar positional pronouncement.
As expected, Brian Kelly confirmed that Brandon Wimbush will start under center for No. 12 Notre Dame’s opener against No. 14 Michigan in South Bend Saturday night. No. 2 quarterback Ian Book played well in spring practice and on into summer camp — and that was coming off an exceptional performance in the Citrus Bowl win over LSU — leading some to posit the junior had either closed the gap on the incumbent or, perhaps, overtaken him.
Kelly reiterated Tuesday that the latter wasn’t the case, although it remains to be seen how long of a leash the head coach will give Wimbush.
“Brandon’s our starter,” Kelly said. “We’re going to go into the game that he needs to win the game for us.”
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish last season, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. One of the biggest knocks on Wimbush is his accuracy, as evidenced by his 49.5-percent completion percentage on 275 attempts last season.
The only game Wimbush didn’t start last season, Book did. In the 33-10 win over North Carolina last October, Book completed 17-of-31 passes for 146 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Book also replaced Wimbush in the bowl game, connecting on 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The last of those scores was a 55-yard touchdown pass with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference in the Irish’s 21-17 win over the Tigers.