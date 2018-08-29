BYU, Wyoming announce renewal of rivalry with future home-and-home

One of the more lengthier Group of Five rivalries out west is set to be renewed yet again.

Both BYU and Wyoming announced Tuesday that the football programs had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Cowboys will travel to Provo on Sept. 24, 2022, while the Cougars will head to Laramie on Sept. 28, 2024.

BYU and the University of Wyoming have agreed to a two-game football series with matchups in Provo on Sept. 24, 2022 and Laramie on Sept. 28, 2024.#BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/M1wWZ9DBX2 — BYU Football (@BYUfootball) August 28, 2018

The Cougars and Cowboys have met 78 times previously, with a significant number of those contest being played while both were members of the old Western Athletic Conference (WAC). The first meeting took place way back in 1922, while the most recent was the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. That marked the first time the two teams had ever played in the postseason.

BYU holds a 45-30-3 edge in the all-time series, including an eight-game winning streak. Wyoming’s last win in the rivalry came during the 2003 season; its last win in Provo was in 1987.