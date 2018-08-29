NCAA FOOTBALL: AUG 16 Ohio State Media Day
Ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith goes on trainwreck of a Twitter rant

By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 2:58 PM EDT
The great Ron White once opined that he “had the right to remain silent, but not the ability.” Enter Zach Smith.

Urban Meyer‘s initial paid administrative leave and subsequent three-game suspension stemmed from his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against Smith.  Courtney Smith, the ex-Ohio State wide receivers coach’s former wife, had leveled the damning accusations against her former husband; Smith, for his part, has steadfastly denied there was any abuse, a denial backed up by his ex-wife’s estranged mother.

With some of the focus on that off-field imbroglio beginning to shift back toward OSU’s opener against Oregon State Saturday, Smith, who was fired last month shortly after Courtney Smith had a domestic violence civil protection order obtained against him, went on an extended Twitter rant that swung said focus right back onto both himself and the controversy.

For better or worse, here’s Smith complete and very lengthy Twitter meltdown, with a significant portion of the melt directed at the college football insider, Brett McMurphy, whose stories on the allegations very nearly brought down one of the most powerful head coaches in college football.  The university’s investigation into Meyer’s handling of the allegations, though, were targeted by its former employee as well.

(WRITER’S NOTE: Smith’s next tweet included a photo of his two young children.  We’ve decided against embedding the actual tweet — you can go find it very easily if you want — but will post his tweeted words immediately below this.)

Hey @Brett_McMurphy @finebaum & EVERYONE @espn – Look at these faces. You heartless and moral-less clowns. Every LIE or dramatic version of the truth you report, you hurt THESE precious children! Just like their mom has and continues to. Do you have families? Kids?

A cynic might point on the one hand to Smith claiming his children are the biggest victims in all of this while on the other point to him using them as props in a very public social media tirade, but since we’re not cynical we won’t go there.

Minnesota will wear away jerseys at home because New Mexico State’s road uniforms are not ready

By Kevin McGuireAug 29, 2018, 4:21 PM EDT
Minnesota will open up the 2018 college football season at home on Thursday night, but the Gophers will be suiting up for the game in their road uniforms. It will not be because playing in white uniforms will be cooler for the body in the late summer evening heat, but because their opponent, New Mexico State, doesn’t have their road uniforms yet.

The uniform change for Minnesota required approval from the Big Ten, but the conference was more than willing to provide the approval for the one-game situation to help New Mexico State out, according to the Big Ten Network. Minnesota traditionally wears maroon at home.

Minnesota will have a few options to still work within their away uniform because there are multiple helmets to choose from. We may just have to wait and see if the Gophers go with an all-white look or stick to keeping some of the traditional Minnesota colors on the field with a marron or chrome gold helmet.

New Mexico State lost their season opener last Saturday when they fell at home to Wyoming, 29-7. New Mexico State will be on the road in Week 2 with a game at Utah State. Hopefully they have their away uniforms ready by then.

WR John Burt (foot) ruled out of Texas’ opener vs. Maryland

By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
Sam Ehlinger, named Texas’ starting quarterback earlier this month, will have one less experienced weapon at his disposal when the 2018 season kicks off this weekend.

Wednesday, UT officially ruled out John Burt for this Saturday’s opener against Maryland.  The wide receiver has been hampered by a foot injury throughout most of summer camp, but had been expected to be ready for the Terrapins game.

Burt has 57 receptions for 835 yards and four touchdowns for his career, but his numbers have steadily decreased since his true freshman season.

In 2015, his first year in Austin, Burt led the Longhorns with 457 receiving yards, while his 28 receptions were second on the team as he started all 12 games.  In 2016, those numbers dropped to 18 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown in five starts; last season they dipped even further, as his statline went 11-177-1.  Burt didn’t start a game during the 2017 season.

In addition to Burt, Ut reaffirmed that a pair of four-star true freshmen, linebacker Ayodele Adeoye and linebacker/safety DeMarvion Overshown, will be sidelined for the opener as well.  The football program had previously announced in mid-August that the pair would miss at least the opener, if not longer, because of knee injuries sustained during the first scrimmage of the summer.

Second Kansas lineman in a month arrested on DUI charge

Texas Tech v Kansas
By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
It’s not been a good month off the field for the Kansas football program.

Back in late July, defensive lineman Isi Holani was arrested on a charge of suspicion of driving under the influence.  Early Sunday morning, the Lawrence Journal-World among others reported, offensive lineman Malik Clark was arrested for suspicion of DUI.  Per the booking log of the Douglas County (KS) Sheriff’s Department, the charge was listed as a first offense for the 6-4, 320-pound Clark.

No specifics of the arrest, which happened at the address of a Lawrence Walgreens according to the Kansas City Star, have been released thus far.

“We are aware of the situation and are currently in the process of gathering all of the details,” a statement from the football program read.

Clark was a two-star member of the Jayhawks’ 2016 recruiting class.  After playing in two games as a true freshman, the native of New Orleans didn’t see the field at all in 2017 and took a redshirt for that season.

CFT Preseason Previews: The Big 12

By Zach BarnettAug 29, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
The Big 12 is the most quarterback-driven of all QB-driven leagues, and 2018 represents a major changing of the guard. Gone is Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield, and so, too, are Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, TCU’s Kenny Hill, Texas Tech’s Nic Shimonek and Kansas State’s Jesse Ertz. West Virginia returns Heisman candidate Will Grier, but the next-highest returning passer is Texas’s Sam Ehlinger, who threw for all of 1,915 yards as a true freshman in 2017. This is going to be a wide-open year and, as such, a year where the unpredictable will reign supreme over the predictable. It’s an off-year in the Big 12’s your turn/my turn College Football Playoff rotation with the Pac-12, and a year where a young, ascendant team (Baylor?) is likely to rise up and wreck the season of a favored team who is among the best in the land (Oklahoma? West Virginia? TCU?) who’s wobbly from the most difficult week-to-week grind in college football. (Don’t @ me.)

Oklahoma enters as the prohibitive favorite, but the Sooners lose a lot of production from 2017. You know about Mayfield, but Lincoln Riley also loses All-American pass rusher Obo Okoronkwo, All-American left tackle Orlando Brown and All-American tight end Mark Andrews, as well as Swiss army knife fullback Dimitri FlowersKyler Murray will add an extra dimension to Oklahoma’s running game, but can a 5-foot-9 quarterback sit back in the pocket and pick people apart when necessary?

West Virginia enters as OU’s top challenger, and the combination of Grier, Gary Jennings (97 catches for 1,096 yards in 2017) and David Sills (60 grabs for 980 yards and 18 touchdowns) is easily the conference’s most fearsome passing attack. Dana Holgorsen thinks his team finally has the defense and the depth to survive the year-long grind of the Big 12, but he seemingly says that every year. Making four cross-country trips a year is a unique challenge that any program would struggle to solve, though WVU does get Oklahoma and TCU in Morgantown. TCU replaces Hill with Gary Patterson‘s highest-regarded quarterback recruit ever in sophomore Shawn Robinson. He should team with KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Reagor to give the Frogs plenty of sizzle, and TCU’s front seven is probably the scariest in the league, but the Frogs’ four new offensive line starters will have to grow up in a hurry.

Texas has a lot to like on an individual level, but skepticism is warranted until the quarterback position is sorted out. This is a league where 40 touchdowns responsible for from your starting quarterback is a prerequisite for winning the conference title, and Ehlinger and Shane Buechele combined for 22 in 2017. Oklahoma State won’t be as good as they were last year after losing Rudolph and James Washington but will still be much better than you assume they’ll be, which is exactly how Mike Gundy prefers it. Iowa State will be just good enough to ruin your season but not good enough to seriously contend for the league title. Texas Tech enters the year with more question marks on offense than defense for the first time since the 19th century, which could be considered a very good sign considering Kliff Kingsbury will never field a bad offense. Baylor was much better than last year’s 1-11 record, and Matt Rhule‘s 17 returning starters, led by sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer, means this will be the league’s most improved team — and perhaps the country’s. Kansas State will be about as pleasant to play as a root canal, and junior quarterback Alex Delton will again be a nightmare to contain. David Beaty returns 19 starters and enters a last-chance season to show marked progress with new AD Jeff Long watching.

Before we get to the predictions, consider that the Big 12 is annually a league where the gap between No. 3 and No. 8 is small enough to slip a notecard through, and especially so this year.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Oklahoma
2. Texas
3. West Virginia
4. TCU
5. Iowa State
6. Oklahoma State
7. Kansas State
8. Baylor
9. Texas Tech
10. Kansas

IN SHORT…