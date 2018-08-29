Ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith goes on trainwreck of a Twitter rant

The great Ron White once opined that he “had the right to remain silent, but not the ability.” Enter Zach Smith.
Urban Meyer‘s initial paid administrative leave and subsequent three-game suspension stemmed from his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against Smith. Courtney Smith, the ex-Ohio State wide receivers coach’s former wife, had leveled the damning accusations against her former husband; Smith, for his part, has steadfastly denied there was any abuse, a denial backed up by his ex-wife’s estranged mother.
With some of the focus on that off-field imbroglio beginning to shift back toward OSU’s opener against Oregon State Saturday, Smith, who was fired last month shortly after Courtney Smith had a domestic violence civil protection order obtained against him, went on an extended Twitter rant that swung said focus right back onto both himself and the controversy.
For better or worse, here’s Smith complete and very lengthy Twitter meltdown, with a significant portion of the melt directed at the college football insider, Brett McMurphy, whose stories on the allegations very nearly brought down one of the most powerful head coaches in college football. The university’s investigation into Meyer’s handling of the allegations, though, were targeted by its former employee as well.
(WRITER’S NOTE: Smith’s next tweet included a photo of his two young children. We’ve decided against embedding the actual tweet — you can go find it very easily if you want — but will post his tweeted words immediately below this.)
Hey @Brett_McMurphy @finebaum & EVERYONE @espn – Look at these faces. You heartless and moral-less clowns. Every LIE or dramatic version of the truth you report, you hurt THESE precious children! Just like their mom has and continues to. Do you have families? Kids?
A cynic might point on the one hand to Smith claiming his children are the biggest victims in all of this while on the other point to him using them as props in a very public social media tirade, but since we’re not cynical we won’t go there.