COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 18 Purdue at Iowa
Getty Images

Iowa working to ensure Kinnick Stadium field is ready for opener

By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 11:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fingers crossed, but it appears things will be a go in Iowa City this weekend.

Tuesday evening, a storm system blew through Iowa City and surrounding areas that dumped a significant amount of rain in a very brief period of time. So significant, in fact, that a sizable portion of the Kinnick Stadium playing surface was underwater.

With Iowa set to kick off the 2018 regular season Saturday against Northern Illinois, there was some concern about Kinnick’s turf field being playable and safe for competition. In a statement Tuesday night, the athletic department said it would continue to evaluate the playing surface.

Wednesday night, the department offered another update that seemed to indicate optimism for Saturday’s game.

Due to the severe storms and heavy rain that passed through Iowa City on Tuesday evening, water covered portions of the playing surface at Kinnick Stadium, which left some mud and gravel in a small area near the northwest corner of the field. The issue was caused by the significant amount of rain in a short time, in and around Kinnick Stadium, and was not related to the Kinnick Edge construction project in the north end zone.

UI athletics department and facility management staff and representatives from Field Turf will work to restore and clean the entire playing surface in the next 24 to 48 hours so that the weather events of Tuesday evening will have no interference with Saturday’s football game with Northern Illinois (2:40 p.m., BTN).

Report: Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia lands at Oregon State

NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Oregon State at Washington
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

That certainly didn’t take long.

After reports had surfaced on Monday, Scott Frost confirmed the next day that quarterback Tristan Gebbia had asked for and been granted a release from Nebraska.  One day after his departure was made official, it’s now being reported that Gebbia has already decided to transfer to Oregon State.

At the Left Coast OSU, will see a familiar coaching face in Trent Bray.  Bray spent the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, the same job for which he was hired by the Beavers late last year.

Gebbia was a three-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

After sitting out 2018 to satisfy NCAA bylaws, Gebbia will have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.

The decision to transfer came just days after Gebbia lost out on the starting quarterback job to true freshman Adrian Martinez.  Gebbia’s transfer left Martinez as the only scholarship quarterback eligible to play for the Cornhuskers in 2018.

Texas staying mum on Zach Smith-Tom Herman strip club trip

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 27 Texas Bowl - Texas v Missouri
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
9 Comments

As much as Texas desperately wants to, the Big 12 school simply can’t distance itself from the ongoing mess in Columbus.

As part of the investigation into Urban Meyer‘s handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his former wide receivers coach, Zach Smith, the summary of findings released by the investigative committee last week revealed, among myriad other things like memory lapses and deleted texts, that Smith and an unnamed OSU assistant paid a visit to a Miami-area strip club during a 2014 recruiting trip to Florida. Smith ran up a $600 bill in the strip club trek that included not only the unnamed assistant but “one or more high school coaches.”

Tuesday, an OSU spokesperson confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that Tom Herman was the unnamed assistant who accompanied Smith to the adult establishment. At the time, Herman was the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach; Herman was hired by Houston as its head coach in December of 2014 before moving on to take the same job at Texas in November of 2016.

Thus far, Texas officials have remained mum about Herman’s connection to the situation at Ohio State and have refused to comment publicly on it. That doesn’t mean they aren’t interested observers, however, as Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman writes that “two sources said they are monitoring the news in Columbus, which has grown into the biggest story in college football.”

UT’s ongoing interest in that aspect of the scandal is likely related to any potential NCAA violations that may have been committed. “Ohio State could face an inquiry from the NCAA if either of its assistants paid for the high school coach or coaches who also were present,” the Dispatch wrote in its original report.

The American-Statesman reports that, contractually, the strip club trip is outside of the University of Texas’ purview — any potential NCAA issues notwithstanding. That incident did, though, change the wording of OSU’s coaching manual moving forward.

From the summary of findings:

(iii) Coach Meyer became aware of this incident, although he maintains not the amount of the expenditure, and reprimanded Zach Smith, warning him that if it happened again, he would be fired; Coach Meyer also revised the 2014 Coaches’ Manual to include a “morality clause” instructing staff to “[a]void strip clubs or venues that would embarrass The Ohio State University” and prohibiting “pornography . . . on any university-issued computer, phone, IPad, etc.

Smith was fired by Meyer on July 23 after being cited for criminal trespassing and having a domestic violence protection order obtained against him by his ex-wife. Meyer was initially placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 before being slapped with a three-game suspension Aug. 22.

Aug. 11, it was reported that it was Herman who tipped off college football insider Brett McMurphy about the extent of the domestic abuse allegations made against Smith. In the wake of that report, Herman stated it is “absolutely untrue” that he was the source.

“Neither I, nor anybody in my family, has ever communicated with Brett McMurphy about the situation at Ohio State,” a portion of Herman’s statement read.

In an extensive Twitter rant Wednesday, Smith asked, among other things, how McMurphy landed Herman as his first interview at the writer’s new job as well as “[h]ow come you didn’t ask [Herman] about the alleged strip club incident that you reported about?” Smith also questioned if McMurphy asked Herman about what happened in the ensuing days after the trip to the strip club.  Just what Smith is implying with that line of questioning is unclear.

Florida State to wear black alternate uniform vs. Virginia Tech in opener

Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 29, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

New Florida State head coach Willie Taggart is not going to wait long to have his new program trot out to the field in an alternate uniform this season. Florida State has announced they will be wearing their all-black alternate uniform on Monday night when they host Virginia Tech in ACC action.

Florida State announced the uniform news for the opener with a quick teaser video on Twitter, showing off a black uniform and black pants topped with an alternate helmet design that uses a garnet field instead of the traditional golden look.

Although this is not a regular look for Florida State, it is not a new one either. Florida State first broke out this alternate look in 2006, but took a loss in the game against Boston College (as noted by Chop Chat). The black alternate uniform returned two years later, again resulting in a loss. But the black uniform has a winning streak going for it now with two straight wins when worn. The garnet helmet is even more rare, with this marking just the second time it will have been worn.

What do you think about the alternate look for Florida State? And how often do you think the Seminoles should wear a different look? Is this going to be the new norm for Florida State under Taggart, who is fresh off one season at Oregon and changing uniforms on a weekly basis, or is this merely a special occasion?

Florida State hosts Virginia Tech on Monday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Maryland LB Nihym Anderson transfers to Rutgers

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 29, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
7 Comments

With a dark cloud hovering over the Maryland football program, one young Terrapin is returning closer to home to continue his college football career. Linebacker Nihym Anderson is heading back to his home state of New Jersey to play for Rutgers.

As first reported by 247 Sports, Anderson has been released from his scholarship at Maryland and is enrolled at Rutgers, but it remains to be determined or confirmed if Anderson will be ruled eligible to play for Rutgers this fall or have to sit out a year. Typically, a player transferring from one FBS program to another is required to sit out a full season of college football before being eligible to play again for the new program.

However, because Anderson signed with Maryland in December during the early signing period and has yet to take the field, there is a possibility he will be eligible to play for Rutgers as soon as this fall. Rutgers must file an appeal to the Big Ten and have the conference agree to provide the exemption to the eligibility decision. With Maryland conducting an investigation with head coach D.J. Durkin still suspended, it would seem the extenuating circumstances should bode well for Rutgers and Anderson in the appeals process.