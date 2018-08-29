Memphis new home for four-star Auburn signee Kayode Oladele

In mid-July, it was reported that Kayode Oladele would not be enrolling at Auburn as previously planned. Nearly two months later, Oladele has found a new home.

According to the Memphis Daily News, Oladele has been added to the Memphis football roster. At this point, however, the program has not confirmed the addition and the defensive lineman is not listed on the Tigers’ online roster.

Oladele’s enrollment at AU was nixed because of unspecified academic issues for Oladele, a native of Nigeria who did not play his senior season of high school football because of visa issues. The Daily News writes that “the NCAA has cleared Oladele to be an academic redshirt this upcoming season.”

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, Oladele was rated as the No. 13 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 54 player at any position in the state of Florida. He was the highest-rated end in AU’s class this year.

Last August, Carlito Gonzalez, who signed as a part of Auburn’s 2017 recruiting class, moved on to Memphis after failing to qualify academically at AU.