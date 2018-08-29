NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Oregon State at Washington
Report: Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia lands at Oregon State

By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
That certainly didn’t take long.

After reports had surfaced on Monday, Scott Frost confirmed the next day that quarterback Tristan Gebbia had asked for and been granted a release from Nebraska.  One day after his departure was made official, it’s now being reported that Gebbia has already decided to transfer to Oregon State.

At the Left Coast OSU, will see a familiar coaching face in Trent Bray.  Bray spent the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, the same job for which he was hired by the Beavers late last year.

Gebbia was a three-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

After sitting out 2018 to satisfy NCAA bylaws, Gebbia will have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.

The decision to transfer came just days after Gebbia lost out on the starting quarterback job to true freshman Adrian Martinez.  Gebbia’s transfer left Martinez as the only scholarship quarterback eligible to play for the Cornhuskers in 2018.

Texas staying mum on Zach Smith-Tom Herman strip club trip

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 27 Texas Bowl - Texas v Missouri
By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
As much as Texas desperately wants to, the Big 12 school simply can’t distance itself from the ongoing mess in Columbus.

As part of the investigation into Urban Meyer‘s handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his former wide receivers coach, Zach Smith, the summary of findings released by the investigative committee last week revealed, among myriad other things like memory lapses and deleted texts, that Smith and an unnamed OSU assistant paid a visit to a Miami-area strip club during a 2014 recruiting trip to Florida. Smith ran up a $600 bill in the strip club trek that included not only the unnamed assistant but “one or more high school coaches.”

Tuesday, an OSU spokesperson confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that Tom Herman was the unnamed assistant who accompanied Smith to the adult establishment. At the time, Herman was the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach; Herman was hired by Houston as its head coach in December of 2014 before moving on to take the same job at Texas in November of 2016.

Thus far, Texas officials have remained mum about Herman’s connection to the situation at Ohio State and have refused to comment publicly on it. That doesn’t mean they aren’t interested observers, however, as Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman writes that “two sources said they are monitoring the news in Columbus, which has grown into the biggest story in college football.”

UT’s ongoing interest in that aspect of the scandal is likely related to any potential NCAA violations that may have been committed. “Ohio State could face an inquiry from the NCAA if either of its assistants paid for the high school coach or coaches who also were present,” the Dispatch wrote in its original report.

The American-Statesman reports that, contractually, the strip club trip is outside of the University of Texas’ purview — any potential NCAA issues notwithstanding. That incident did, though, change the wording of OSU’s coaching manual moving forward.

From the summary of findings:

(iii) Coach Meyer became aware of this incident, although he maintains not the amount of the expenditure, and reprimanded Zach Smith, warning him that if it happened again, he would be fired; Coach Meyer also revised the 2014 Coaches’ Manual to include a “morality clause” instructing staff to “[a]void strip clubs or venues that would embarrass The Ohio State University” and prohibiting “pornography . . . on any university-issued computer, phone, IPad, etc.

Smith was fired by Meyer on July 23 after being cited for criminal trespassing and having a domestic violence protection order obtained against him by his ex-wife. Meyer was initially placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 before being slapped with a three-game suspension Aug. 22.

Aug. 11, it was reported that it was Herman who tipped off college football insider Brett McMurphy about the extent of the domestic abuse allegations made against Smith. In the wake of that report, Herman stated it is “absolutely untrue” that he was the source.

“Neither I, nor anybody in my family, has ever communicated with Brett McMurphy about the situation at Ohio State,” a portion of Herman’s statement read.

In an extensive Twitter rant Wednesday, Smith asked, among other things, how McMurphy landed Herman as his first interview at the writer’s new job as well as “[h]ow come you didn’t ask [Herman] about the alleged strip club incident that you reported about?” Smith also questioned if McMurphy asked Herman about what happened in the ensuing days after the trip to the strip club.  Just what Smith is implying with that line of questioning is unclear.

Florida State to wear black alternate uniform vs. Virginia Tech in opener

By Kevin McGuireAug 29, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT
New Florida State head coach Willie Taggart is not going to wait long to have his new program trot out to the field in an alternate uniform this season. Florida State has announced they will be wearing their all-black alternate uniform on Monday night when they host Virginia Tech in ACC action.

Florida State announced the uniform news for the opener with a quick teaser video on Twitter, showing off a black uniform and black pants topped with an alternate helmet design that uses a garnet field instead of the traditional golden look.

Although this is not a regular look for Florida State, it is not a new one either. Florida State first broke out this alternate look in 2006, but took a loss in the game against Boston College (as noted by Chop Chat). The black alternate uniform returned two years later, again resulting in a loss. But the black uniform has a winning streak going for it now with two straight wins when worn. The garnet helmet is even more rare, with this marking just the second time it will have been worn.

What do you think about the alternate look for Florida State? And how often do you think the Seminoles should wear a different look? Is this going to be the new norm for Florida State under Taggart, who is fresh off one season at Oregon and changing uniforms on a weekly basis, or is this merely a special occasion?

Florida State hosts Virginia Tech on Monday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Maryland LB Nihym Anderson transfers to Rutgers

By Kevin McGuireAug 29, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
With a dark cloud hovering over the Maryland football program, one young Terrapin is returning closer to home to continue his college football career. Linebacker Nihym Anderson is heading back to his home state of New Jersey to play for Rutgers.

As first reported by 247 Sports, Anderson has been released from his scholarship at Maryland and is enrolled at Rutgers, but it remains to be determined or confirmed if Anderson will be ruled eligible to play for Rutgers this fall or have to sit out a year. Typically, a player transferring from one FBS program to another is required to sit out a full season of college football before being eligible to play again for the new program.

However, because Anderson signed with Maryland in December during the early signing period and has yet to take the field, there is a possibility he will be eligible to play for Rutgers as soon as this fall. Rutgers must file an appeal to the Big Ten and have the conference agree to provide the exemption to the eligibility decision. With Maryland conducting an investigation with head coach D.J. Durkin still suspended, it would seem the extenuating circumstances should bode well for Rutgers and Anderson in the appeals process.

Big Ten releases conference schedules through 2025

By Kevin McGuireAug 29, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
The Big Ten has had a knack for staying ahead of the pack when it comes to releasing conference football schedules. On Wednesday, just before the start of the 2018 season, the Big Ten unveiled the full conference schedules for 2022 through 2025. Get out your planners, because the Big Ten is ready to fill them up in the fall for the next seven years.

Of note, there will be at least one Week 1 Big Ten game on the schedule every season. The 2022 season will begin with Purdue hosting Penn State and Indiana hosting Northwestern on September 3, 2022. Indiana will host Ohio State, Rutgers will host Northwestern, and Minnesota will host Nebraska on September 2, 2023. The 2024 season will have just one Big Ten contest in Week 1, with Illinois hosting Purdue on August 31. Illinois will host Nebraska on August 30, 2025 in the lone Big Ten contest scheduled in Week 1 of that season as well. It is worth noting it is possible any of these games could be adjusted to a Thursday or Friday night instead of the currently scheduled Saturday night, but those adjustments would likely come in the offseason leading up to those individual games.

The Big Ten championship game will remain played on the first Saturday of December through 2025 as part of the updated conference schedule.

The Big Ten will also keep Iowa and Nebraska’s regular season rivalry on the Friday after Thanksgiving for each season, which should come as positive news for many.

You can see the full Big Ten conference schedules from 2022 through 2025 HERE.