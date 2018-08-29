Texas Tech v Kansas
Second Kansas lineman in a month arrested on DUI charge

By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
It’s not been a good month off the field for the Kansas football program.

Back in late July, defensive lineman Isi Holani was arrested on a charge of suspicion of driving under the influence.  Early Sunday morning, the Lawrence Journal-World among others reported, offensive lineman Malik Clark was arrested for suspicion of DUI.  Per the booking log of the Douglas County (KS) Sheriff’s Department, the charge was listed as a first offense for the 6-4, 320-pound Clark.

No specifics of the arrest, which happened at the address of a Lawrence Walgreens according to the Kansas City Star, have been released thus far.

“We are aware of the situation and are currently in the process of gathering all of the details,” a statement from the football program read.

Clark was a two-star member of the Jayhawks’ 2016 recruiting class.  After playing in two games as a true freshman, the native of New Orleans didn’t see the field at all in 2017 and took a redshirt for that season.

CFT Preseason Previews: The Big 12

By Zach BarnettAug 29, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
The Big 12 is the most quarterback-driven of all QB-driven leagues, and 2018 represents a major changing of the guard. Gone is Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield, and so, too, are Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, TCU’s Kenny Hill, Texas Tech’s Nic Shimonek and Kansas State’s Jesse Ertz. West Virginia returns Heisman candidate Will Grier, but the next-highest returning passer is Texas’s Sam Ehlinger, who threw for all of 1,915 yards as a true freshman in 2017. This is going to be a wide-open year and, as such, a year where the unpredictable will reign supreme over the predictable. It’s an off-year in the Big 12’s your turn/my turn College Football Playoff rotation with the Pac-12, and a year where a young, ascendant team (Baylor?) is likely to rise up and wreck the season of a favored team who is among the best in the land (Oklahoma? West Virginia? TCU?) who’s wobbly from the most difficult week-to-week grind in college football. (Don’t @ me.)

Oklahoma enters as the prohibitive favorite, but the Sooners lose a lot of production from 2017. You know about Mayfield, but Lincoln Riley also loses All-American pass rusher Obo Okoronkwo, All-American left tackle Orlando Brown and All-American tight end Mark Andrews, as well as Swiss army knife fullback Dimitri FlowersKyler Murray will add an extra dimension to Oklahoma’s running game, but can a 5-foot-9 quarterback sit back in the pocket and pick people apart when necessary?

West Virginia enters as OU’s top challenger, and the combination of Grier, Gary Jennings (97 catches for 1,096 yards in 2017) and David Sills (60 grabs for 980 yards and 18 touchdowns) is easily the conference’s most fearsome passing attack. Dana Holgorsen thinks his team finally has the defense and the depth to survive the year-long grind of the Big 12, but he seemingly says that every year. Making four cross-country trips a year is a unique challenge that any program would struggle to solve, though WVU does get Oklahoma and TCU in Morgantown. TCU replaces Hill with Gary Patterson‘s highest-regarded quarterback recruit ever in sophomore Shawn Robinson. He should team with KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Reagor to give the Frogs plenty of sizzle, and TCU’s front seven is probably the scariest in the league, but the Frogs’ four new offensive line starters will have to grow up in a hurry.

Texas has a lot to like on an individual level, but skepticism is warranted until the quarterback position is sorted out. This is a league where 40 touchdowns responsible for from your starting quarterback is a prerequisite for winning the conference title, and Ehlinger and Shane Buechele combined for 22 in 2017. Oklahoma State won’t be as good as they were last year after losing Rudolph and James Washington but will still be much better than you assume they’ll be, which is exactly how Mike Gundy prefers it. Iowa State will be just good enough to ruin your season but not good enough to seriously contend for the league title. Texas Tech enters the year with more question marks on offense than defense for the first time since the 19th century, which could be considered a very good sign considering Kliff Kingsbury will never field a bad offense. Baylor was much better than last year’s 1-11 record, and Matt Rhule‘s 17 returning starters, led by sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer, means this will be the league’s most improved team — and perhaps the country’s. Kansas State will be about as pleasant to play as a root canal, and junior quarterback Alex Delton will again be a nightmare to contain. David Beaty returns 19 starters and enters a last-chance season to show marked progress with new AD Jeff Long watching.

Before we get to the predictions, consider that the Big 12 is annually a league where the gap between No. 3 and No. 8 is small enough to slip a notecard through, and especially so this year.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Oklahoma
2. Texas
3. West Virginia
4. TCU
5. Iowa State
6. Oklahoma State
7. Kansas State
8. Baylor
9. Texas Tech
10. Kansas

IN SHORT…

BYU, Wyoming announce renewal of rivalry with future home-and-home

By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
One of the more lengthier Group of Five rivalries out west is set to be renewed yet again.

Both BYU and Wyoming announced Tuesday that the football programs had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Cowboys will travel to Provo on Sept. 24, 2022, while the Cougars will head to Laramie on Sept. 28, 2024.

The Cougars and Cowboys have met 78 times previously, with a significant number of those contest being played while both were members of the old Western Athletic Conference (WAC).  The first meeting took place way back in 1922, while the most recent was the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl.  That marked the first time the two teams had ever played in the postseason.

BYU holds a 45-30-3 edge in the all-time series, including an eight-game winning streak.  Wyoming’s last win in the rivalry came during the 2003 season; its last win in Provo was in 1987.

Memphis new home for four-star Auburn signee Kayode Oladele

By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 7:27 AM EDT
In mid-July, it was reported that Kayode Oladele would not be enrolling at Auburn as previously planned. Nearly two months later, Oladele has found a new home.

According to the Memphis Daily News, Oladele has been added to the Memphis football roster. At this point, however, the program has not confirmed the addition and the defensive lineman is not listed on the Tigers’ online roster.

Oladele’s enrollment at AU was nixed because of unspecified academic issues for Oladele, a native of Nigeria who did not play his senior season of high school football because of visa issues. The Daily News writes that “the NCAA has cleared Oladele to be an academic redshirt this upcoming season.”

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, Oladele was rated as the No. 13 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 54 player at any position in the state of Florida. He was the highest-rated end in AU’s class this year.

Last August, Carlito Gonzalez, who signed as a part of Auburn’s 2017 recruiting class, moved on to Memphis after failing to qualify academically at AU.

Wyoming’s second-leading rusher in 2017 decides to retire

By John TaylorAug 29, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
An offseason of backfield tumult has spilled into the regular season for Wyoming.

On his Instagram page, and labeling it “one of the toughest decisions of my life,” Kellen Overstreet announced that he has “decided to walk away from the game of football.” The running back stated that he was getting set for a fourth surgery in three years — he didn’t specify the reason for the latest medical procedure — as the trigger for his decision to retire.

Last season, Overstreet ran for 481 yards and three touchdowns, totals that were both second on the team. The redshirt junior’s 4.4 yards per carry led all Cowboys who carried the ball more than 15 times last season.

Overstreet missed the entire 2016 because of ACL and shoulder injuries. He was also hindered throughout this most recent offseason by lingering shoulder issues.

The Cowboys’ leading rusher a year ago, Trey Woods (493 yards), battled shoulder injuries of his own all through the 2018 offseason and was ultimately moved to the defensive side of the ball.

In Wyoming’s season-opening win over New Mexico State this past weekend, Nico Allen ran for a team-high 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The senior came into the game with 108 career yards and zero touchdowns.