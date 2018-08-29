Wyoming’s second-leading rusher in 2017 decides to retire

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An offseason of backfield tumult has spilled into the regular season for Wyoming.

On his Instagram page, and labeling it “one of the toughest decisions of my life,” Kellen Overstreet announced that he has “decided to walk away from the game of football.” The running back stated that he was getting set for a fourth surgery in three years — he didn’t specify the reason for the latest medical procedure — as the trigger for his decision to retire.

Last season, Overstreet ran for 481 yards and three touchdowns, totals that were both second on the team. The redshirt junior’s 4.4 yards per carry led all Cowboys who carried the ball more than 15 times last season.

Overstreet missed the entire 2016 because of ACL and shoulder injuries. He was also hindered throughout this most recent offseason by lingering shoulder issues.

The Cowboys’ leading rusher a year ago, Trey Woods (493 yards), battled shoulder injuries of his own all through the 2018 offseason and was ultimately moved to the defensive side of the ball.

In Wyoming’s season-opening win over New Mexico State this past weekend, Nico Allen ran for a team-high 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The senior came into the game with 108 career yards and zero touchdowns.