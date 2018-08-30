CFP announces playoff dates through 2025 season

Grab your calendars and mark them accordingly.
Last month, the College Football Playoff announced agreements on extensions with the Cotton, Fiesta and Peach Bowls. With the 2018 season set to commence in earnest this weekend, the CFP has now announced the specific dates for all of its New Year’s Six Bowls as well as the national championship games through the 2025 season.
That 2025 season, incidentally, is when the 12-year contract expires and when, some will hope, the playoff field will expand.
2020 SEASON
Wednesday, December 30 — Cotton Bowl
Friday, January 1 — Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl (playoff semifinal), Sugar Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Saturday, January 2 — Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl
Monday, January 11 — CFP National Championship (Miami-South Florida)
2021 SEASON
Thursday, December 30 — Peach Bowl
Friday, December 31 — Cotton Bowl (playoff semifinal), Orange Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Saturday, January 1 — Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 10 — CFP National Championship (Indianapolis)
2022 SEASON
Friday, December 30 — Orange Bowl
Saturday, December 31 — Fiesta Bowl (playoff semifinal), Peach Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Monday, January 2 — Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 9 — CFP National Championship (Los Angeles)
2023 SEASON
Friday, December 29 — Peach Bowl
Saturday, December 30 — Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl
Monday, January 1 — Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl (playoff semifinal), Sugar Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Monday, January 8 — CFP National Championship (Houston)
2024 SEASON
Saturday, December 28 — Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl (playoff semifinal), Orange Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Monday, December 30 — Fiesta Bowl
Wednesday, January 1 — Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 6 — CFP National Championship (site TBD)
2025 SEASON
Saturday, December 27 — Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl (playoff semifinal), Peach Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Tuesday, December 30 — Orange Bowl
Thursday, January 1 — Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 5 — CFP National Championship (site TBD)
The next two years of New Year’s Six Bowls have previously been announced. The Cotton and Orange Bowls will host the semifinals for this year’s CFP on Saturday, Dec. 2(, while the semifinals for the 2019 season will be played on Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Fiesta and Peach Bowls.
The 2018 championship game will be played in Santa Clara on January 7 of next year. New Orleans will host the title game for the 2019 season on January 13, 2020.