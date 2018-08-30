COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 South Carolina at Georgia
Clemson transfer Josh Belk granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA at South Carolina

By John TaylorAug 30, 2018
On the eve of another college football season kicking off, South Carolina is on the receiving end of some very good personnel news that could benefit them immediately.

USC confirmed Thursday that defensive lineman Josh Belk has been granted immediate eligibility and can play for the Gamecocks this coming season.  Belk and the school had applied for a waiver from the NCAA, which was granted.

The specific reason or reasons for the waiver being granted were not detailed.

“Obviously, we are very happy to get the news from the NCAA that Josh is eligible to play this season,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp in a statement. “Our compliance department did a great job of making a strong case for Josh and the NCAA did the right thing in granting the waiver. I’m appreciative for everyone involved in making this happen.”

Belk was originally a member of Clemson’s 2018 recruiting class, signing early with the rival school before announcing his decision to transfer from the Tigers in May.  After considering, among others, Georgia, the lineman officially moved on to USC in June.

Because he enrolled early and attended classes, it was thought that Belk would be forced to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  That, obviously, won’t be the case.

A consensus four-star recruit, Belk was rated as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state of South Carolina.  He participated in Clemson’s spring practice before opting to leave the Tigers.

CB Dontye Carriere-Williams tweets transfer from Wisconsin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 28 Wisconsin at Illinois
By John TaylorAug 30, 2018
Dontye Carriere-Williams entered summer camp as a near-lock to claim one of Wisconsin’s starting cornerback jobs.  With the Badgers kicking off the 2018 campaign in a mere 24 hours or so, Carriere-Williams is now off the roster.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday night, Carriere-Williams announced that he will be transferring from UW after being granted a full release by the university.  The redshirt sophomore defensive back stated he made the move “after talking it over with my family,” and that he felt “like this was the best decision for my future.”

While Carrier-Williams gave no specific reason for his departure, the fact that he ended camp as a non-starter was the likely trigger.

A three-star 2016 signee, Carriere-Williams took a redshirt as a true freshman.  This past season, the Miami, Fla., native started five of the 14 games in which he played.

Wisconsin will open the 2018 season Friday night by playing host to Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium.

Ohio State trustee resigned because he deemed Urban Meyer punishment too lenient

Associated Press
By John TaylorAug 30, 2018
Even with a new season kicking off Saturday, the cloud that’s hung over Columbus for the last month continues to linger.

In an interview with the New York Times, Jeffrey Wadsworth revealed that he has resigned as one of the 20 members of Ohio State’s Board of Trustees.  Wadsworth stated that his resignation stemmed from being “embarrassed” by the media’s coverage over what he considered to be a lenient punishment meted out to Urban Meyer by the university.

Earlier this month, a two-week investigation into the head football coach‘s handling of domestic abuse allegations came to an end and resulted in the head coach’s three-game suspension.  Not only did Wadsworth, who left the board’s marathon Aug. 22 meeting with the investigative committee after several hours and never returned, have an issue with the length of the suspension, but also the fact that all other forms of punishment — presumably dismissal being one of them — were seemingly off the table and never really an option.

From the Times‘ report:

It became clear to me where we were, discussing penalties, and I wasn’t ready to do that,” he said, explaining his early departure. “I was in a different place.”

He “had larger concerns,” he said: “I felt that getting into a limited number of games that was a suspension missed the point of a bigger cultural concern about ‘What message were we sending?’ ”

Although there was a sense that there was a “range of options, from doing nothing to firing” Mr. Meyer, Mr. Wadsworth said, “that is different than deliberating it,” and the board quickly settled on a discussion of a suspension.

Wadsworth claimed to the Times that he served as the “lone voice” of dissent during the meeting that helped determine the coach’s future at the school, but was rebuffed when it came to discussing a harsher punishment for Meyer.  The now-former trustee declined to discuss with the newspaper what he had proposed in the form of punishment.

Per Wadsworth, he emailed a letter of resignation to the university’s president an hour or so after Meyer’s punishment was made public on the night of Aug. 22.  Wadsworth’s term as a member of the board was set to expire next year.

QB Clayton Thorson listed as questionable for Northwestern's opener

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Music City Bowl - Kentucky v Northwestern
By John TaylorAug 30, 2018
It appears Clayton Thorson‘s comeback from a significant injury may have to wait at least a week.  Maybe.

In Northwestern’s Music City Bowl win over Kentucky at the end of last season, Thorson sustained a torn ACL in his right knee.  Thursday night, Northwestern will open both the 2018 regular season and Big Ten play by traveling to West Lafayette for a matchup with Purdue.

Ahead of that game, the Wildcats released an injury report that consisted of one name — Thorson, who is officially listed as questionable for the Wildcats.  Earlier this week, NU’s updated depth chart listed Thorson OR TJ Green as the team’s starting quarterbacks.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has played it coy throughout summer camp as to who will be under center for the opener, and that didn’t change at all this week.

I’m excited about our quarterback situation. You guys will know at [kickoff] why,” Fitzgerald said. “[Thorson’s] done everything in his power to come back from his injury. It’s been inspiring.”

After being essentially sidelined for spring practice as he continued his rehab, Thorson has been a participant most of summer camp.

Thorson, who married his longtime girlfriend over the summer, has started the last 39 games in a row at quarterback for the Wildcats.  Green, a redshirt junior, has attempted one pass (five-yard completion vs. Bowling Green last season) and carried the ball twice (for one yard vs. the Falcons).

CFP announces playoff dates through 2025 season

By John TaylorAug 30, 2018
Grab your calendars and mark them accordingly.

Last month, the College Football Playoff announced agreements on extensions with the Cotton, Fiesta and Peach Bowls.  With the 2018 season set to commence in earnest this weekend, the CFP has now announced the specific dates for all of its New Year’s Six Bowls as well as the national championship games through the 2025 season.

That 2025 season, incidentally, is when the 12-year contract expires and when, some will hope, the playoff field will expand.

2020 SEASON
Wednesday, December 30 — Cotton Bowl
Friday, January 1 — Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl (playoff semifinal), Sugar Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Saturday, January 2 — Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl
Monday, January 11 — CFP National Championship (Miami-South Florida)

2021 SEASON
Thursday, December 30 — Peach Bowl
Friday, December 31 — Cotton Bowl (playoff semifinal), Orange Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Saturday, January 1 — Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 10 — CFP National Championship (Indianapolis)

2022 SEASON
Friday, December 30 — Orange Bowl
Saturday, December 31 — Fiesta Bowl (playoff semifinal), Peach Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Monday, January 2 — Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 9 — CFP National Championship (Los Angeles)

2023 SEASON
Friday, December 29 — Peach Bowl
Saturday, December 30 — Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl
Monday, January 1 — Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl (playoff semifinal), Sugar Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Monday, January 8 — CFP National Championship (Houston)

2024 SEASON
Saturday, December 28 — Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl (playoff semifinal), Orange Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Monday, December 30 — Fiesta Bowl
Wednesday, January 1 — Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 6 — CFP National Championship (site TBD)

2025 SEASON
Saturday, December 27 — Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl (playoff semifinal), Peach Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Tuesday, December 30 — Orange Bowl
Thursday, January 1 — Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 5 — CFP National Championship (site TBD)

The next two years of New Year’s Six Bowls have previously been announced.  The Cotton and Orange Bowls will host the semifinals for this year’s CFP on Saturday, Dec. 2(, while the semifinals for the 2019 season will be played on Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Fiesta and Peach Bowls.

The 2018 championship game will be played in Santa Clara on January 7 of next year.  New Orleans will host the title game for the 2019 season on January 13, 2020.