Clemson transfer Josh Belk granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA at South Carolina

On the eve of another college football season kicking off, South Carolina is on the receiving end of some very good personnel news that could benefit them immediately.

USC confirmed Thursday that defensive lineman Josh Belk has been granted immediate eligibility and can play for the Gamecocks this coming season. Belk and the school had applied for a waiver from the NCAA, which was granted.

The specific reason or reasons for the waiver being granted were not detailed.

“Obviously, we are very happy to get the news from the NCAA that Josh is eligible to play this season,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp in a statement. “Our compliance department did a great job of making a strong case for Josh and the NCAA did the right thing in granting the waiver. I’m appreciative for everyone involved in making this happen.”

Belk was originally a member of Clemson’s 2018 recruiting class, signing early with the rival school before announcing his decision to transfer from the Tigers in May. After considering, among others, Georgia, the lineman officially moved on to USC in June.

Because he enrolled early and attended classes, it was thought that Belk would be forced to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. That, obviously, won’t be the case.

A consensus four-star recruit, Belk was rated as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. He participated in Clemson’s spring practice before opting to leave the Tigers.