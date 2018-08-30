Ex-Indiana, Arizona QB Brandon Dawkins taking ‘mental health break’ from football

Monday, four days after Peyton Ramsey was named as Indiana’s starting quarterback, former Arizona Wildcat and fellow IU signal-caller Brandon Dawkins opted to leave the Hoosiers. Two days later, Dawkins got very personal in explaining his reasoning behind the abrupt departure.
In a post made to his Instagram account Wednesday night, Dawkins acknowledged that, over the past couple of years, football was “getting me depressed and hurting my well-being.” So depressed and hurting, in fact, that Dawkins specifically expressed his gratefulness for the sports psychology teams at both of his now-former schools.
Dawkins went on to write that, “[a]s my mental health is deteriorating I have decided to take a break from the game.”
“I know now that I need to take care of ME,” Dawkins added. “I need to make myself important. I have not properly taken care of myself.”
To Whom This May Concern: Football has been a life changer for me. It has introduced me to friends who have become family. It has given me a platform to be in people’s life, and I have always tried to use that to share a smile. I have always done everything in my power to help others, even if that may just be a simple joke that ignited a smile. Football has also helped me get to college and obtain my degree. Not to mention all of the life skills that it has tough me and memories it has given me that will last the rest of my life. The most important thing to me though has been the joy that the game always brought me. Over the last couple years I lost touch with that joy. I respect and love the game, but I have lost touch with it. I am not too proud to admit that I needed help. I am grateful for the sports psychology team at both Arizona and Indiana for helping me at some of the lowest points in my life. The game has getting me depressed and hurting my well-being. As my mental health is deteriorating I have decided to take a break from the game. I know now that I need to take care of ME. I need to make myself important. I have not properly taken care of myself. Do I know what’s next? Of course not, but I do know God has a plan that is way bigger than any plans I could ever imagine for myself. I hope you can respect my privacy during this time, and my decision. Thank you all. Sincerely, Brandon
Dawkins joined the Hoosiers after taking a graduate transfer from the Wildcats earlier this offseason. At Arizona, Dawkins started 13 games — nine in 2016, the first four in 2017 — before losing his job to Khalil Tate.