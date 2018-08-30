Getty Images

CFT 2018 Preseason Previews: Pac-12

By Bryan FischerAug 30, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
If there’s any conference that looks forward to the fresh slate of a new season in 2018, it’s the Pac-12. The league missed the College Football Playoff for the second time in four tries last year and endured a disastrous — to put it mildly — bowl season that saw teams go 1-8 overall with few competitive contests. That’s all in the past though, as commissioner Larry Scott and his 12 schools look to turn the page and underscore that things on the gridiron out West are not quite as dour as the national narrative suggests. There are a handful of legitimate Playoff contenders entering this year’s campaign, a deep middle-class of teams sure to complicate division races and a handful of budding superstars that should factor heavily in the race for the Heisman Trophy once again. While it’s true there’s nowhere, really, to go but up for the Pac-12 in 2018, the conference appears primed to get back on track going forward.

Leading the charge will once again be Chris Petersen’s Washington Huskies, who are on paper the Pac-12’s only truly elite team and a heavy favorite to win the conference crown and make the final four. The group up in Seattle checks off all the boxes you’re looking for in a front-runner, including a savvy quarterback in Jake Browning, elite skill position talent like tailback Myles Gaskin, a stout defense and the best depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball. They’ll have a chance right away to cement their name in the national conversation with a trip to Atlanta to open against Auburn in Week 1, and will also benefit from hosting rival Stanford at home late in the season. Speaking of the Cardinal, they’ll be a contender once again thanks in part to what should be the school’s best offense since the days of Andrew Luck throwing passes on the Farm. Bryce Love headlines the group as a dynamic threat to score from just about everywhere but quarterback K.J. Costello should be able to take some of the pressure off in his second season as the established starter at quarterback. If there’s one area of concern for David Shaw’s team it’s on defense, which is something you could also say for the rest of the teams in the league as well.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12 North, Oregon should be a team that is a regular in the top 25 for Mario Cristobal’s first full year in charge up in Eugene. Quarterback Justin Herbert, when healthy, has the look of a first-round pick behind center and the team should benefit from a relatively stable offseason after so much change the past few years. After the Ducks though, the rest of the division is in various stages of rebuilding mode. Cal was better than their 5-7 record from 2017 suggests and returns most of their offense, but it will still be tough to be a week-in, week-out threat in the Pac-12 until head coach Justin Wilcox can add to the depth on defense. Washington State will always be a pesky thorn in everybody’s side as long as Mike Leach is in charge but the Cougars are facing massive coaching turnover (six new assistants) and it remains to be seen if the program is truly over the tragic loss of quarterback Tyler Hilinski. Oregon State figures to once again remain in the cellar even with a bit of a jolt from new coach Jonathan Smith.

While there’s a somewhat clear pecking order in the North, the Pac-12 South is about as wide-open as the division ever has been. USC once again will trot out the most talent of any of the six teams, but there’s still plenty of skepticism over the future of head coach Clay Helton and just how much depth the Trojans will have come the end of the season. Seeking not to repeat the quarterback controversy from two years ago, Helton has opted to go with true freshman J.T. Daniels at quarterback — a move that could pay off longterm but might lead to issues early as the signal-caller who should still be in high school adjusts to life in the Pac-12. Southern Cal remains the preseason media favorite to win the South but the door is certainly open for two others in Utah and Arizona.

In Salt Lake City, it might just be now or never for Kyle Whittingham’s squad despite a tough slate of crossover games (Oregon/Washington) on the schedule. The Utes get both the Wildcats and Trojans at Rice-Eccles and easily sport the South’s stingiest defense. The offense, a constant issue ever since joining the Pac-12, could be much more consistent than in years past thanks to a backfield that sports second-year QB Tyler Huntley and the terrific one-two punch of Zack Moss and Armand Shyne. Speaking of good second-year signal-callers, Kevin Sumlin finds himself in a great position as a first-year head coach at Arizona by having Heisman candidate Khalil Tate to work with. The bulk of a young defense is also back in Tucson and if the new staff can help bring Tate along as a passer, that elusive trip to the Rose Bowl might not be so far out of reach for the Wildcats like it once was.

Despite all that firepower to work with and high expectations though, Sumlin won’t be the most-watched first-year coach in the division thanks to the arrival of Chip Kelly at UCLA and the ever-quotable Herm Edwards at Arizona State. The Sun Devils have a chance to surprise a bit with quarterback Manny Wilkins under center and a budding superstar in wideout N'Keal Harry, but the team has one of the most difficult schedules in the country and a huge unknown in the coaching staff. Not much is expected of the Bruins in Kelly’s first season given numerous roster issues in Westwood, but nobody is putting it past the spread offense guru to get the team to be competitive in short order. Figuring out who starts at quarterback from a number of options is task No. 1 for the powder blues, but issues abound along the offensive line, running back and on defense. Some of those same issues are present up at Colorado as well, which looks ticketed toward another down season and probably needs to make a bowl game at a minimum to save Mike MacIntyre’s job in Boulder going forward.

 PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Pac-12 North

1. Washington
2. Stanford
3. Oregon
4. Cal
5. Washington State
6. Oregon State

Pac-12 South

1. Utah
2. Arizona
3. USC
4. Arizona State
5. UCLA
6. Colorado

IN SHORT…

CFP announces playoff dates through 2025 season

By John TaylorAug 30, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
Grab your calendars and mark them accordingly.

Last month, the College Football Playoff announced agreements on extensions with the Cotton, Fiesta and Peach Bowls.  With the 2018 season set to commence in earnest this weekend, the CFP has now announced the specific dates for all of its New Year’s Six Bowls as well as the national championship games through the 2025 season.

That 2025 season, incidentally, is when the 12-year contract expires and when, some will hope, the playoff field will expand.

2020 SEASON
Wednesday, December 30 — Cotton Bowl
Friday, January 1 — Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl (playoff semifinal), Sugar Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Saturday, January 2 — Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl
Monday, January 11 — CFP National Championship (Miami-South Florida)

2021 SEASON
Thursday, December 30 — Peach Bowl
Friday, December 31 — Cotton Bowl (playoff semifinal), Orange Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Saturday, January 1 — Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 10 — CFP National Championship (Indianapolis)

2022 SEASON
Friday, December 30 — Orange Bowl
Saturday, December 31 — Fiesta Bowl (playoff semifinal), Peach Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Monday, January 2 — Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 9 — CFP National Championship (Los Angeles)

2023 SEASON
Friday, December 29 — Peach Bowl
Saturday, December 30 — Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl
Monday, January 1 — Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl (playoff semifinal), Sugar Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Monday, January 8 — CFP National Championship (Houston)

2024 SEASON
Saturday, December 28 — Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl (playoff semifinal), Orange Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Monday, December 30 — Fiesta Bowl
Wednesday, January 1 — Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 6 — CFP National Championship (site TBD)

2025 SEASON
Saturday, December 27 — Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl (playoff semifinal), Peach Bowl (playoff semifinal)
Tuesday, December 30 — Orange Bowl
Thursday, January 1 — Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl
Monday, January 5 — CFP National Championship (site TBD)

The next two years of New Year’s Six Bowls have previously been announced.  The Cotton and Orange Bowls will host the semifinals for this year’s CFP on Saturday, Dec. 2(, while the semifinals for the 2019 season will be played on Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Fiesta and Peach Bowls.

The 2018 championship game will be played in Santa Clara on January 7 of next year.  New Orleans will host the title game for the 2019 season on January 13, 2020.

Temple announces future home-and-home with Penn State

By John TaylorAug 30, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
Penn State and Temple are set to renew their in-state rivalry, the latter school announced Thursday morning.

The two football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series, with the first of the two contests coming Sept. 12, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field.  The Owls will then travel to Happy Valley to face the Nittany Lions on Sept. 18 of the following season.

“We are excited to add this non-conference series to our future football schedule,” Temple athletic director Dr. Pat Kraft said in a statement. “When the Owls have taken on Penn State in the past there has always been added excitement and I am thrilled to get this series back on the schedule. We want to provide our fans with marquee matchups here at home and within travel distance on the road and Penn State fits that bill.”

The teams have met 45 times previously, with the first coming in 1931 and the most recent in 2016.  The Nittany Lions hold a sizable 40-4-1 edge in the series, and at one point rode a 39-game unbeaten streak in the rivalry.

The Owls broke that winless skein with a 27-10 win in the 2015 season opener, marking their first win over the Nittany Lions since 1941.  Their other two wins in the series came in the first two meetings between the schools (1931, 1932). The lone tie came during the 1950 season.

According to Temple, Penn State is its most-played opponent in football.

Ex-Indiana, Arizona QB Brandon Dawkins taking ‘mental health break’ from football

By John TaylorAug 30, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
Monday, four days after Peyton Ramsey was named as Indiana’s starting quarterback, former Arizona Wildcat and fellow IU signal-caller Brandon Dawkins opted to leave the Hoosiers.  Two days later, Dawkins got very personal in explaining his reasoning behind the abrupt departure.

In a post made to his Instagram account Wednesday night, Dawkins acknowledged that, over the past couple of years, football was “getting me depressed and hurting my well-being.” So depressed and hurting, in fact, that Dawkins specifically expressed his gratefulness for the sports psychology teams at both of his now-former schools.

Dawkins went on to write that, “[a]s my mental health is deteriorating I have decided to take a break from the game.”

“I know now that I need to take care of ME,” Dawkins added. “I need to make myself important. I have not properly taken care of myself.”

To Whom This May Concern: Football has been a life changer for me. It has introduced me to friends who have become family. It has given me a platform to be in people’s life, and I have always tried to use that to share a smile. I have always done everything in my power to help others, even if that may just be a simple joke that ignited a smile. Football has also helped me get to college and obtain my degree. Not to mention all of the life skills that it has tough me and memories it has given me that will last the rest of my life. The most important thing to me though has been the joy that the game always brought me. Over the last couple years I lost touch with that joy. I respect and love the game, but I have lost touch with it. I am not too proud to admit that I needed help. I am grateful for the sports psychology team at both Arizona and Indiana for helping me at some of the lowest points in my life. The game has getting me depressed and hurting my well-being. As my mental health is deteriorating I have decided to take a break from the game. I know now that I need to take care of ME. I need to make myself important. I have not properly taken care of myself. Do I know what’s next? Of course not, but I do know God has a plan that is way bigger than any plans I could ever imagine for myself. I hope you can respect my privacy during this time, and my decision. Thank you all. Sincerely, Brandon

A post shared by Brandon Dawkins (@therealbdawks) on

Dawkins joined the Hoosiers after taking a graduate transfer from the Wildcats earlier this offseason.  At Arizona, Dawkins started 13 games — nine in 2016, the first four in 2017 — before losing his job to Khalil Tate.

Courtney Smith denies telling police Ohio State sent lawyer to get her to drop charges

By John TaylorAug 30, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
In a report it released Wednesday night, the Columbus Dispatch essentially rehashed details of the abuse Courtney Smith allegedly suffered at the hands of former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith that had already been widely reported.  There was, though, at least one new piece of information contained in the report that, if true, is not a good look for the university.  That, however, appears to be a fairly sizable if at the moment.

According to an incident report mailed anonymously to the Dispatch, Powell Police Department Officer Ben Boruchowitz responded to a call made from the home of Courtney Smith on Oct. 26, 2015, because, the night before, Zach Smith had verbally abused her as well as physically abused her by pushing her into a wall.

While that incident and the specifics were already known — Brett McMurphy detailed it HERE on Facebook earlier this month — the fact that Courtney Smith claimed, per the responding officer, that the university had sent a lawyer to her home in connection to a separate incident is something that had not been made public.  From the Dispatch‘s report:

Boruchowitz wrote that Courtney Smith told him Ohio State sent a lawyer to her Powell home in connection with a previous incident, “convincing her to drop the charge because it would embarrass OSU if she proceeded with the prosecution.

The Powell Chief of Police, Gary Vest, did not dispute the veracity of Officer Boruchowitz’s reporting of the events that October night.

Chris Davey, OSU spokesman, told The Dispatch on Wednesday night the university was unaware of the allegation and would investigate,” the newspaper wrote.

Earlier this month, a two-week investigation into Urban Meyer‘s handling of the domestic abuse allegations came to an end and resulted in the head coach’s three-game suspension.  Nowhere in the investigative committee’s summary of findings of that investigation is it mentioned that the university sent an attorney to Courtney Smith’s house.  Six days before the investigation concluded, Courtney Smith met with the investigative team and, “accompanied by her lawyers… welcomed the opportunity to speak to investigators.”

Through McMurphy, however, Courtney Smith denied the OSU lawyer narrative woven into the police report:

“No way.  I would never say that,” Courtney Smith also told ESPN.com when asked about that portion of the police report.

The “deFries” mentioned by McMurphy in the tweet embedded above is Hiram de Fries, one of Meyer’s closest friends who has also been described as the head coach’s “life coach.”  It has previously been alleged by Courtney Smith that, after a domestic incident while her then-husband was on Meyer’s University of Florida football staff in 2009, de Fries arranged a meeting with her in which she claims he pressured her to drop charges against Zach Smith.  At de Fries’ behest, Courtney Smith claimed she ultimately declined to pursue charges.

De Fries, in addition to being an oil executive, is also a former attorney. It’s possible that the responding officer on that October 2015 night confused the former lawyer’s alleged role in the 2009 incident at UF with recent incidents that happened at OSU, assuming that the lawyer who was sent was connected to OSU.  Conversely, it’s also possible the police officer’s notes from that night are factual, something that the university will now be tasked with determining.

Zach Smith, who went on a Twitter tirade earlier Wednesday that was largely directed at McMurphy, went after the writer again after his ex-wife’s denial of that portion of the police incident report.