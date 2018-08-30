Penn State adds future games vs. Central Michigan, Villanova and Delaware

Not only is Penn State renewing their in-state rivalry with Temple on the upcoming non-conference schedule, but the Nittany Lions are set to renew another in-state series against a team from the Philadelphia region.
Along with the announcement of two future games against Temple, Penn State also threw in a few other schedule announcements today to help fill in some of the future schedule. Included in that announcement was the addition of two games against Villanova, with home games against the Wildcats on September 25, 2021 and September 13, 2025. Penn State and Villanova last played in 1951.
Penn State also announced two games against one of Villanova’s rivals, Delaware. Delaware will make their first trip to Beaver Stadium on September 9, 2023 and again on September 11, 2027. The Nittany Lions and Blue Hens have never played before.
It wasn’t all FCS regional opponents on the press release from Penn State, however. Penn State also announced a home game against Central Michigan, which will be played on September 24, 2022. It will be the second meeting in the series, with the first being played in 2005.
With Penn State adding four games against FCS schools, it is important to issue a reminder the Big Ten has already walked back its scheduling ban on FCS opponents. However, Big Ten schools must still play one game against another power conference opponent in non-conference play. Penn State has those commitments filled for each season, except for 2027 (Penn State must still schedule a power conference opponent for the 2026 and 2027 seasons) with the following games:
2021: Auburn
2022: at Auburn
2023: West Virginia
2025: Virginia Tech
After sitting out all of 2017 as a transfer and waiting all offseason to get in the game for UCF, Aaron Robinson‘s 2018 debut came to a close on the opening kickoff to the season. Robinson was carted off the field after being tended to by medical staffs from both UCF and UConn for roughly 10 minutes.
According to the broadcast coverage on ESPNU, Robinson did reportedly have movement in his lower extremities while being attended to on the field and before being taken off the field on a stretcher. He also managed to give a thumbs up on his way off the field.
UCF listed the Alabama transfer as a backup cornerback on the team’s depth chart for the season opener while keeping him on special teams duty. On this play, Robinson was covering a kickoff to UConn. The broadcast likely made a wise decision not to show any replays of the collision, given the nature of the injury in real time.
We will update this story as needed once more information is made available.
Notre Dame is opening up the new college football season on Saturday, but the season could potentially be over already for cornerback Shaun Crawford. According to multiple reports from the Notre Dame beat, Crawford suffered a torn ACL during a practice this week.
The report originally was published by Irish Sports Daily and supported up by a separate report from ND Insider. Notre Dame has yet to make any formal announcement, and it seems the family of Crawford is still waiting to comment on the situation until an official statement is made form the football program.
As noted by Pete Sampson of The Athletic, injuries of severe nature are nothing new for Crawford. Crawford suffered a torn ACL in 2015 as a freshman in his right knee. An Achilles tendon injury brought a premature end to his 2016 season as well.
Crawford played in 12 games for Notre Dame last season, including one start. In those games, Crawford recorded 32 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. He also recovered two fumbles for the Irish defense, and he was expected to be an impact player on the Notre Dame defense this fall.
Notre Dame did not release a depth chart for the season opener against Michigan (neither did the Wolverines), but it should be expected there will be some tweaking to the defense in light of any possible injury to Crawford.
No. 12 Notre Dame hosts No. 14 Michigan on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Dontye Carriere-Williams entered summer camp as a near-lock to claim one of Wisconsin’s starting cornerback jobs. With the Badgers kicking off the 2018 campaign in a mere 24 hours or so, Carriere-Williams is now off the roster.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday night, Carriere-Williams announced that he will be transferring from UW after being granted a full release by the university. The redshirt sophomore defensive back stated he made the move “after talking it over with my family,” and that he felt “like this was the best decision for my future.”
While Carrier-Williams gave no specific reason for his departure, the fact that he ended camp as a non-starter was the likely trigger.
A three-star 2016 signee, Carriere-Williams took a redshirt as a true freshman. This past season, the Miami, Fla., native started five of the 14 games in which he played.
Wisconsin will open the 2018 season Friday night by playing host to Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium.
Even with a new season kicking off Saturday, the cloud that’s hung over Columbus for the last month continues to linger.
In an interview with the New York Times, Jeffrey Wadsworth revealed that he has resigned as one of the 20 members of Ohio State’s Board of Trustees. Wadsworth stated that his resignation stemmed from being “embarrassed” by the media’s coverage over what he considered to be a lenient punishment meted out to Urban Meyer by the university.
Earlier this month, a two-week investigation into the head football coach‘s handling of domestic abuse allegations came to an end and resulted in the head coach’s three-game suspension. Not only did Wadsworth, who left the board’s marathon Aug. 22 meeting with the investigative committee after several hours and never returned, have an issue with the length of the suspension, but also the fact that all other forms of punishment — presumably dismissal being one of them — were seemingly off the table and never really an option.
From the Times‘ report:
It became clear to me where we were, discussing penalties, and I wasn’t ready to do that,” he said, explaining his early departure. “I was in a different place.”
He “had larger concerns,” he said: “I felt that getting into a limited number of games that was a suspension missed the point of a bigger cultural concern about ‘What message were we sending?’ ”
…
Although there was a sense that there was a “range of options, from doing nothing to firing” Mr. Meyer, Mr. Wadsworth said, “that is different than deliberating it,” and the board quickly settled on a discussion of a suspension.
Wadsworth claimed to the Times that he served as the “lone voice” of dissent during the meeting that helped determine the coach’s future at the school, but was rebuffed when it came to discussing a harsher punishment for Meyer. The now-former trustee declined to discuss with the newspaper what he had proposed in the form of punishment.
Per Wadsworth, he emailed a letter of resignation to the university’s president an hour or so after Meyer’s punishment was made public on the night of Aug. 22. Wadsworth’s term as a member of the board was set to expire next year.