Penn State adds future games vs. Central Michigan, Villanova and Delaware

Not only is Penn State renewing their in-state rivalry with Temple on the upcoming non-conference schedule, but the Nittany Lions are set to renew another in-state series against a team from the Philadelphia region.

Along with the announcement of two future games against Temple, Penn State also threw in a few other schedule announcements today to help fill in some of the future schedule. Included in that announcement was the addition of two games against Villanova, with home games against the Wildcats on September 25, 2021 and September 13, 2025. Penn State and Villanova last played in 1951.

Penn State also announced two games against one of Villanova’s rivals, Delaware. Delaware will make their first trip to Beaver Stadium on September 9, 2023 and again on September 11, 2027. The Nittany Lions and Blue Hens have never played before.

It wasn’t all FCS regional opponents on the press release from Penn State, however. Penn State also announced a home game against Central Michigan, which will be played on September 24, 2022. It will be the second meeting in the series, with the first being played in 2005.

With Penn State adding four games against FCS schools, it is important to issue a reminder the Big Ten has already walked back its scheduling ban on FCS opponents. However, Big Ten schools must still play one game against another power conference opponent in non-conference play. Penn State has those commitments filled for each season, except for 2027 (Penn State must still schedule a power conference opponent for the 2026 and 2027 seasons) with the following games:

2021: Auburn

2022: at Auburn

2023: West Virginia

2025: Virginia Tech