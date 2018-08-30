Points off turnovers give Northwestern lead over Purdue at halftime

They love their Mountaineers in the great state of West Virginia, and now God’s Country fans can officially — and legally — put their money where their mouths are.

Thanks to a landmark decision made by the Supreme Court of the United States in mid-May, a ruling which overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), it is now legal for states, if they so choose, to run and sanction sports wagering in any way they deem fit. Several states, including West Virginia, were preemptive in preparing for such a ruling and fast-tracked full-scale sports wagering in an attempt to be ready for the start of this coming football season, both professional and collegiate.

With WVU’s 2018 season set to kick off this weekend, West Virginia officially became one of the wagering few as the first legal bet was placed in the state Thursday afternoon. And that first wager, which was made by Delegate Jason Barrett? According to WV Metro News, it was $50 on the Mountaineers to win the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship.

The potential payout? In the neighborhood of $3,000 should WVU claim its first-ever national title in football.

Barrett’s bet was placed at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races at a soft opening of the sportsbook. The “hard” opening of the book will take place at 11 a.m. ET Saturday morning.

Sports wagering in the state will only be permitted at one of the five casinos that operate in West Virginia. The Hollywood Casino is the only one that’s operational as the other four are expected to have a sportsbook up and running by mid-October, WV Metro News noted.

For now, only in-person wagering is available. Apps that would allow online betting are expected to be implemented and fully functional at some point this year.

West Virginia joined Delaware, Mississippi and New Jersey as states that have activated sports wagering since the SCOTUS’ decision. Nevada was grandfathered in when PASPA was enacted in 1992.

Wednesday night, the NCAA and NFL issued a joint statement in which the organizations applauded the federal government’s bipartisan efforts to, ultimately, implement a framework through which sports wagering operates and is regulated.