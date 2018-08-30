Reports: Notre Dame CB Shaun Crawford suffers another serious injury

Notre Dame is opening up the new college football season on Saturday, but the season could potentially be over already for cornerback Shaun Crawford. According to multiple reports from the Notre Dame beat, Crawford suffered a torn ACL during a practice this week.

The report originally was published by Irish Sports Daily and supported up by a separate report from ND Insider. Notre Dame has yet to make any formal announcement, and it seems the family of Crawford is still waiting to comment on the situation until an official statement is made form the football program.

Just spoke to John Crawford, father of cornerback Shaun Crawford. Would not confirm the report of a torn ACL. Family awaiting word from Notre Dame. A season ending injury would be Crawford’s third in four seasons. https://t.co/o3cd2jmphe — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) August 30, 2018

As noted by Pete Sampson of The Athletic, injuries of severe nature are nothing new for Crawford. Crawford suffered a torn ACL in 2015 as a freshman in his right knee. An Achilles tendon injury brought a premature end to his 2016 season as well.

Crawford played in 12 games for Notre Dame last season, including one start. In those games, Crawford recorded 32 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. He also recovered two fumbles for the Irish defense, and he was expected to be an impact player on the Notre Dame defense this fall.

Notre Dame did not release a depth chart for the season opener against Michigan (neither did the Wolverines), but it should be expected there will be some tweaking to the defense in light of any possible injury to Crawford.

No. 12 Notre Dame hosts No. 14 Michigan on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

