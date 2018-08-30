Temple announces future home-and-home with Penn State

Penn State and Temple are set to renew their in-state rivalry, the latter school announced Thursday morning.
The two football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series, with the first of the two contests coming Sept. 12, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls will then travel to Happy Valley to face the Nittany Lions on Sept. 18 of the following season.
“We are excited to add this non-conference series to our future football schedule,” Temple athletic director Dr. Pat Kraft said in a statement. “When the Owls have taken on Penn State in the past there has always been added excitement and I am thrilled to get this series back on the schedule. We want to provide our fans with marquee matchups here at home and within travel distance on the road and Penn State fits that bill.”
The teams have met 45 times previously, with the first coming in 1931 and the most recent in 2016. The Nittany Lions hold a sizable 40-4-1 edge in the series, and at one point rode a 39-game unbeaten streak in the rivalry.
The Owls broke that winless skein with a 27-10 win in the 2015 season opener, marking their first win over the Nittany Lions since 1941. Their other two wins in the series came in the first two meetings between the schools (1931, 1932). The lone tie came during the 1950 season.
According to Temple, Penn State is its most-played opponent in football.