UCF’s Aaron Robinson carted off field after season’s opening kickoff

After sitting out all of 2017 as a transfer and waiting all offseason to get in the game for UCF, Aaron Robinson‘s 2018 debut came to a close on the opening kickoff to the season. Robinson was carted off the field after being tended to by medical staffs from both UCF and UConn for roughly 10 minutes.

According to the broadcast coverage on ESPNU, Robinson did reportedly have movement in his lower extremities while being attended to on the field and before being taken off the field on a stretcher. He also managed to give a thumbs up on his way off the field.

UCF listed the Alabama transfer as a backup cornerback on the team’s depth chart for the season opener while keeping him on special teams duty. On this play, Robinson was covering a kickoff to UConn. The broadcast likely made a wise decision not to show any replays of the collision, given the nature of the injury in real time.

