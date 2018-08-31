Army goes airborne in season-opening loss to Duke

Regardless of what happens during the rest of the first full weekend of the 2018 college football season, this will earn a place in the “did not see that coming” moments of Week 1.
Army opened up its 2018 season with a 34-14 loss to Duke Friday night, with the Blue Devils avenging a 21-16 defeat at the hands of the Black Knights last season. The biggest takeaway, though, was the “aerial show” put on by the normally ground-and-pound service academy.
Last season, Army threw the ball 65 times in 13 games; tonight, the Black Knights attempted 21 passes. Last season, Army threw for 361 yards for the entire year; tonight, they threw for 197.
The 21 pass attempts are the most in a single game since Ahmad Bradshaw hit that exact same number in an October of 2016 loss to North Texas. You have to go back to December of 2015 — Chris Carter‘s 208 yards in a loss to rival Navy — for an Army quarterback who has topped tonight’s 197 yards through the air from Kelvin Hopkins Jr.
Last season, Army led the nation in averaging 362.3 yards rushing per game. Its fewest rushing yards in any single game in 2017 was the 221 it put up against rival Navy. Tonight, Duke, which held them to 226 a year ago, allowed them to churn out just 168 yards on the ground.
Tonight’s total is Army’s lowest ground output since Air Force held them to 144 yards in November of 2016.
If there’s anybody who probably doesn’t mind winning ugly, it’s Mark Dantonio. Of course, that doesn’t mean he will like it after the fact.
No. 11 Michigan State looked rusty on both sides of the ball and nowhere near the kind of team their ranking suggested during their season-opener against Utah State on Friday night, needing a few key plays down the stretch to hold on for a 38-31 win. It was surprising to see given how many starters returned from last year’s 10-3 squad but also had quite a bit to do with how pesky the Aggies were on the big stage too.
Though he was unable to pull off the upset and trailed off after halftime, USU quarterback Jordan Love was impressive given the environment and wound up throwing for 281 yards (one interception) and was just about the lone rushing threat too with a touchdown on the ground. Utah State mounted a trio of 70+ yard touchdown drives in the game — including the game’s opener that proved the team was more than ready to play. Five different receivers had more than 20 yards through the air and tailback Darwin Thompson did find the end zone twice despite the run game being pretty much bottled up.
Perhaps just as impressive was Matt Wells’ defense on the night. In addition to creating quite a bit of pressure, Gaje Ferguson hauled in a pick-six in the second half that led to a 10-point swing in just 14 seconds on the clock. In the end though, it just wasn’t quite enough as Utah State nearly pulled off the top 25 upset on the road they’ve threatened to win several times the past decade.
As for the Spartans, there were a few bright spots on defense like Joe Bachie (11 tackles) grabbing game-sealing interception and Khari Willis coming down with another pick in the first half. It was still not quite enough to be encouraged if you were Dantonio or a member of the MSU faithful, especially given the number of veterans in action on the night and the fact that they just recorded just one sack against a Group of Five opponent.
Quarterback Brian Lewerke was far from sharp despite being labeled by many as a dark horse Heisman candidate entering 2018. Though his numbers were solid with 287 yards and two scores through the air, the pick-six came on an awful decision and he never could quite find a rhythm. If anything, he was bailed out quite a bit by his receivers — particularly Felton Davis with 69 yards and a touchdown.
Running back LJ Scott rushed for 84 yards and contributed quite a bit in the passing game as well but never could quite bust out the big run.
You’ll hear quite a bit of ‘A win is a win’ coming out of the Michigan State locker room this week but the bottom line is that the team very much escaped a close call on Friday. If the Spartans are to truly challenge Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State in their division and work their way into Playoff contention, then a much better effort is needed going forward.
Mark Dantonio’s face seems to naturally look unhappy but it’s safe to say he really was feeling that way when he watched Michigan State give up an opening 75 yard touchdown drive and fail to muster much energy at all on offense in the first few minutes of the season. Luckily his team rallied to grab a few momentum-building plays in the second quarter in order to take a 20-14 lead into the locker room at halftime against a pesky Utah State squad at Spartan Stadium.
Aggies signal-caller Jordan Love certainly came to play on the big stage and seemed to catch the home team’s defense by surprise by using a nice mix of tempo and precision passing over the middle of the field. Evoking a few shades of Chucky Keaton from back in the day for USU given his calm demeanor in a hostile environment, Love finished the first half 14-of-21 for 181 yards and an interception. He was also able to escape pressure with his legs and added another 10 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.
It was not quite the same performance out of opposite number Brian Lewerke, who many think could turn into one of (if not the) best QB’s in the Big Ten. His numbers seemed good (190 yards, two TDs) but the junior wasn’t quite as crisp with his passing as expected and he also fumbled in a rather bizarre way to avoid a sack. Tailback LJ Scott shouldered most of the load and looked like a workhorse runner in the first half with 12 carries for 36 yards. The senior also contributed in the passing game with some good blocks and two receptions for over 50 yards.
While the Spartans offense did not quite find a rhythm, they did feed off their defense in the second quarter to get a little momentum going. Khari Willis pulled down an interception to turn the momentum defensively midway through the quarter and then Scott promptly pulled in a screen pass and took it to the door step of the goal line on the very next offensive play. Lewerke eventually found Cody White over the middle for the touchdown and that score seemed to give the crowd a bit of a sigh of relief.
Utah State answered right back with a 72 yard drive as the teams traded scores though in a rather back-and-forth second frame that featured three lead changes. The Aggies were in a similar position last season when they hung around with Wisconsin on the road for a half but eventually were blown out after the break.
Could that happen again in East Lansing? The Spartans certainly hope so but it’s pretty clear they’ll need to clear up quite a bit at halftime if that’s to be the case or else we could be in store for our first major upset of the season given the way both sides are playing in this one.
This is certainly some welcome roster news for one SEC East team.
Despite still needing to clear some academic hurdles, Jeremy Pruitt expressed confidence two weeks ago that the crown jewel of his first recruiting class on Rocky Top would join the team sooner rather than later. On the eve of Tennessee’s opener against West Virginia in Charlotte, it’s now being reported that JJ Peterson has gotten the thumbs up from the NCAA and will join his teammates on campus this weekend.
The academic holdup that kept Peterson from joining the Vols much, much earlier than anticipated involved a high school class that the signee needed to finish up in order to be cleared by the NCAA. Per other NCAA rules, Peterson will now have to go through a five-day acclimatization period before he can fully practice with his new teammates — the first two days with helmet only; the third and fourth days with helmet and shoulder pads; and the fifth day and beyond in full pads.
247Sports.com writes that the news comes “a little less than a week after Tennessee began fall-semester classes and on Friday’s deadline date to add or drop classes for the semester.”
A four-star member of the Volunteers’ 2018 recruiting class, Peterson was rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 48 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The 6-3, 231-pound signee was the highest-rated prospect in Pruitt’s first class with the Vols, one that was 22nd nationally and eighth in the SEC.
Maryland kicks off their season on Saturday against Texas and they will do so without head coach DJ Durkin, who remains on administrative leave amid several investigations into his program. While he remains in an uphill battle to keep his job going forward, the coach did receive a big vote of confidence from a few folks who matter quite a bit to every university: the people who write big checks.
As detailed by the Baltimore Sun, it seems several “high-level” donors to the school have sent a letter to the board of regents and several other key administrators expressing their support for Durkin. At least one
“We take great issue with the Maryland football program under Coach Durkin being labeled as any type of ‘toxic environment’,” the letter read in part. “Many of us have had the opportunity to regularly attend numerous football practices, team workouts, team dinners and team events, to travel with the team for away football games and be on the sideline for home football games.
“Others have sponsored and interacted repeatedly with football players that greatly respect DJ Durkin. We have all been witnesses to the exact opposite of a toxic environment. What we have witnessed is the exact opposite of any toxic environment. What we have witnessed is a coach and coaching staff deeply committed to obtaining excellence from every player on the field, in the classroom and in life.”
At least one person from the group that sent the letter, Rick Jaklitsch, expressed similar sentiments in an interview with the Sun and even called Durkin a “gem” that would never create such an environment that was described in several reports from earlier this month.
There’s no timetable set for the investigation being conducted into what has been happening at Maryland but it goes without saying that this is the strongest statement yet in favor of keeping Durkin around College Park. While this is just a letter from several involved boosters, it stands in stark contrast from the comments coming from the parents of the player at the center of the story in Jordan McNair, whose father recently went on TV to call for the head coach’s firing as a result of McNair’s death.
It remains to be seen as to how long it will be until there’s an answer on Durkin’s future at Maryland but something says this isn’t the last of statements for and against the embattled head coach.