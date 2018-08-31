Baylor boots Micheal Johnson for violating team rules

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baylor has undergone some roster “shuffling” ahead of its season opener against Abilene Christian Saturday.

Earlier this week, Baylor released an updated depth chart that didn’t include Micheal Johnson‘s name. Thursday night, the football program confirmed that the third-year junior defensive tackle had been dismissed from the football program.

Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no specific reason for the lineman’s dismissal was given.

Over the past two seasons, Johnson played in 15 games for the Bears, starting one of those contests. The Missouri City, Tex., product was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in 2016. Only one defensive lineman in the Bears’ class that year was rated higher than Johnson.