Baylor boots Micheal Johnson for violating team rules

Baylor has undergone some roster “shuffling” ahead of its season opener against Abilene Christian Saturday.
Earlier this week, Baylor released an updated depth chart that didn’t include Micheal Johnson‘s name. Thursday night, the football program confirmed that the third-year junior defensive tackle had been dismissed from the football program.
Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no specific reason for the lineman’s dismissal was given.
Over the past two seasons, Johnson played in 15 games for the Bears, starting one of those contests. The Missouri City, Tex., product was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in 2016. Only one defensive lineman in the Bears’ class that year was rated higher than Johnson.
Matt Campbell ain’t playing around. At all.
Friday morning, Iowa State announced that De’Monte Ruth has been suspended for this weekend’s season opener against FCS South Dakota State after his arrest overnight. Per the football program’s release, the fifth-year senior defensive back “was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for driving with a suspended license” Thursday evening.
“We have a higher standard of excellence in our program and we ask our players to put the team before their actions,” Campbell said in a portion of his statement.
No details of what led to the initial traffic stop — or if Ruth had prior disciplinary issues that helped lead to the suspension — have been divulged.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Ruth has played in 30 games total the past three seasons. A baker’s dozen of those appearances came in 2017, a season that also included the first start of the Dallas native’s career.
Prior to the arrest, Ruth had been penciled in as one of the Cyclones’ starting safeties.
“Nothing is going to change for me. … I know that I’ve got time. I’m only a redshirt freshman, I have four years. So I’ve got plenty of time, you never know what can happen. I might be able to get out on the field this year. I have time, a lot of time.”
Those were Bailey Hockman‘s words Thursday, four days after Florida State announced that Deondre Francois would be its starting quarterback and leaving Hockman and James Blackman to serve as his backups. One day after stating he had plenty of time, Blackman apparently ran out of patience with the depth chart as FSU confirmed that the redshirt freshman has decided to transfer out of Willie Taggart‘s program.
Hockman was a four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. He chose FSU over offers from, among others, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee.
After enrolling early and participating in spring practice last year, Hockman took a redshirt his true freshman season.
This is quite the unexpected turn of events.
Thanks in part to Ykili Ross‘ decision to transfer from USC earlier this week, Bubba Bolden had nailed down the Trojans’ starting strong safety job ahead of this weekend’s opener. However, Bolden was not at practice Thursday afternoon and, afterward, Clay Helton announced the true sophomore will be “unavailable” for Saturday’s game against UNLV.
Other than a vague “personal matter,” the head coach did not give a specific reason for Bolden’s unavailability or when the defensive back might return to the team.
With Bolden sidelined, redshirt freshman Isaiah Pola-Mao will start in his place.
Bolden was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 safety in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Nevada on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman last season, Bolden appeared in 13 of the Trojans’ 14 games.
Every season is a snowflake, in that each set of circumstances is unique to the dynamics and characters of that season and is unlikely to be repeated again. We saw Ohio State jump TCU in Baylor in 2014. The 2016 debate saw a 1-loss non-division champion (Ohio State) jump a 2-loss conference champion (Penn State), despite the non-champion losing to the champion. Last year we saw a non-division champion that lost its final regular season game (Alabama) fend off a 2-loss conference champion (Ohio State).
But one lesson has remained constant: talent wins out. The College Football Playoff has not been kind to the underdog. With the understanding that there’s really no such thing as a Cinderella in a system that selects excludes 126 of the 130 teams, the biggest upset we’ve seen is… Ohio State over Alabama in 2014? And given what we know now, that Buckeyes win wasn’t an upset at all. Only three “developmental” programs have reached the Playoff in four seasons — Oregon in 2014, Michigan State in 2015 and Washington in 2016. Oregon blew out an overrated Florida State team, then was blown out itself by Ohio State in the championship game. Michigan State lost to Alabama 38-0 in the 2015 Cotton Bowl. Washington was dusted 24-7 by Alabama in the 2016 Peach Bowl.
Meanwhile, Alabama has reached three straight title games. They played Clemson twice, and Georgia once.
Getting to the College Football Playoff is extremely hard for anyone to do. Winning it, for anyone other than the elite of the elite, has proven to be impossible. Such a reality appears in the CFT staff’s picks for the 2018 CFP field.
Kevin
Orange Bowl: Clemson over Penn State
Cotton Bowl: Alabama over Oklahoma
CFP National Championship: Alabama over Clemson
Bryan
Orange Bowl: Clemson over Wisconsin
Cotton Bowl: Alabama over Washington
CFP National Championship: Clemson over Alabama
Zach
Orange Bowl: Clemson over Washington
Cotton Bowl: Georgia over Wisconsin
CFP National Championship: Clemson over Georgia
John
Orange Bowl: Ohio State over Clemson
Cotton Bowl: Georgia over Washington
CFP National Championship: Ohio State over Georgia