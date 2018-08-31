Getty Images

BYU RB KJ Hall walking away from football

Aug 31, 2018
BYU is the latest FBS program to be hit by what’s seemed to have been a spate of retirements this month.

On his Instagram page Thursday, KJ Hall announced that he has decided to walk away and leave the sport of football. Unlike some of the other retirees, however, Hall claimed that his decision is “unrelated to my physical health.”

No specific reason, though, was given.

Last season, various injuries limited Hall to five games (one start). He ran for 206 yards in 2017, including a career-high 112 in a win over San Jose State.

All told, Hall ran for 390 yards and three touchdowns on his 65 carries during his three years with the Cougars.

Hall’s dad, Kalin, was a running back for the Cougars in the early nineties. His younger brother, Jaren, is a current quarterback at BYU.

Unneccessary roughness penalty on Purdue helps Northwestern seal win

Aug 31, 2018
After a back-and-forth first half, things settled down in the second half of the first official Big Ten contest of the 2018 season. Northwestern (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) held on for a hard-fought road victory against Purdue (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) on Thursday night, 31-27. Northwestern running back Jeremy Larkin rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

With Northwestern backed up in a third and long, Purdue appeared to make a key stop to force Northwestern to try a field goal in the final minutes. Instead, an unnecessary roughness penalty on Lorenzo Neal. Throwing Larkin, the ball carrier to the ground, led to a 15-yard penalty and allowed Northwestern an opportunity to run out the clock instead of getting the ball back to the Purdue offense for a chance to win the game.

Northwestern’s defense made the biggest plays to help lead the Wildcats to a road win, and the offense capitalized on those miscues in the first half. Three Purdue interceptions by quarterback Elijah Sindelar led to three Northwestern touchdowns as the Wildcats built a comfortable lead going to halftime. But the Boilermakers came out plugging away in the second half and slowly chipped away on offense while the defense made adjustments. Until a key fourth-quarter possession, Northwestern’s offense was unable to solve Purdue in the second half, allowing the home team to cut into the lead.

A quarterback rotation of Clayton Thorson and TJ Green had some ups and downs for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Thorson started the game and played well before a planned switch to Green. The rotation continued through the night, with Green leading the fourth quarter drive that helped to seal the win for the Wildcats. Thorson completed 16 of 27 passes for 172 yards. Green completed 7 of 10 pass attempts for 63 yards but showed a little bit more mobility than Thorson at times to help spice things up.

Purdue’s defense got off to a rough start but hung around to get into a comfort zone. It just couldn’t come up with the stop it needed late in the fourth quarter. Northwestern was 6-for-16 on third downs.

Purdue had a bit of a breakout star in the making in running back Rondale Moore. The freshman led Purdue with 79 rushing yards and 109 receiving yards with one touchdown on the ground and one catch to go along with 125 kick return yards. If one game was a preview of what to expect this season, then Jeff Brohm has himself a versatile weapon on offense.

Both teams will get into their non-conference schedule next week. Northwestern will host Duke. Purdue hosts Eastern Michigan.

No. 21 UCF routs UConn behind McKenzie Milton’s 5 TDs

Aug 30, 2018
No. 21 UCF (1-0, 1-0 AAC) had little trouble turning the page on a new season with a new head coach. Quarterback Mckenzie Milton opened the season by throwing for 346 yards and five touchdowns as the defending AAC champions blasted UConn (0-1, 0-1 AAC) by a score of 56-17 on Thursday night.

UCF head coach Josh Heupel saw his team score two touchdowns in each quarter to earn his first head coaching victory as the Huskies were simply no match for the Knights. UCF’s offense rolled up over 600 yards on their hosts, including 272 yards on the ground as a team.

UConn quarterback David Pindell was intercepted once, but had a solid enough effort to suggest he could be a fun player to watch this season. Pindell completed 27-of-41 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for 157 yards and a score. Pindell will likely be picking up some big numbers as the season continues, and not every opponent UConn faces will be as stacked as UCF.

UCF wide receiver Tre Nixon caught five passes from Milton for 101 yards and two scores. In all, 10 UCF players caught a pass from either Milton or backup Darriel Mack Jr.

UCF’s defense did give up 486 yards, but the Knights also forced three turnovers while the offense never let go of the football.

The game actually got started on a somber note, when UCF cornerback Aaron Robinson was injured on the opening kickoff of the game. He was attended to by medics and trainers on the field for about 10 minutes before being carted off on a stretcher. There has been no update on his status, but he did have motion in his legs and gave a thumbs up as he came off the field on the cart.

UCF will play their home opener next week with a game against FCS South Carolina State. UConn will be on the road in Week 2 to take on another Group of Five heavyweight, No. 22 Boise State.

First legal sports wager in West Virginia? $50 on Mountaineers to win national championship

NCAA FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Baylor at West Virginia
Aug 30, 2018
They love their Mountaineers in the great state of West Virginia, and now God’s Country fans can officially — and legally — put their money where their mouths are.

Thanks to a landmark decision made by the Supreme Court of the United States in mid-May, a ruling which overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), it is now legal for states, if they so choose, to run and sanction sports wagering in any way they deem fit. Several states, including West Virginia, were preemptive in preparing for such a ruling and fast-tracked full-scale sports wagering in an attempt to be ready for the start of this coming football season, both professional and collegiate.

With WVU’s 2018 season set to kick off this weekend, West Virginia officially became one of the wagering few as the first legal bet was placed in the state Thursday afternoon. And that first wager, which was made by Delegate Jason Barrett? According to WV Metro News, it was $50 on the Mountaineers to win the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship.

The potential payout? In the neighborhood of $3,000 should WVU claim its first-ever national title in football.

Barrett’s bet was placed at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races at a soft opening of the sportsbook. The “hard” opening of the book will take place at 11 a.m. ET Saturday morning.

Sports wagering in the state will only be permitted at one of the five casinos that operate in West Virginia. The Hollywood Casino is the only one that’s operational as the other four are expected to have a sportsbook up and running by mid-October, WV Metro News noted.

For now, only in-person wagering is available. Apps that would allow online betting are expected to be implemented and fully functional at some point this year.

West Virginia joined Delaware, Mississippi and New Jersey as states that have activated sports wagering since the SCOTUS’ decision. Nevada was grandfathered in when PASPA was enacted in 1992.

Wednesday night, the NCAA and NFL issued a joint statement in which the organizations applauded the federal government’s bipartisan efforts to, ultimately, implement a framework through which sports wagering operates and is regulated.

Protecting the integrity of our sports is of paramount importance to the NFL and NCAA. We applaud the leadership demonstrated by Senators [Orrin] Hatch [R-Utah] and [Chuck] Schumer [D-New York] in support and federal legislation to protect the integrity of our games following the Supreme Court decision. Core federal standards are critical to safeguarding the sports we love, the millions of athletes across the country who play these games at all levels and our fans.

Points off turnovers give Northwestern lead over Purdue at halftime

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Aug 30, 2018
Clayton Thorson got the start for Northwestern and helped Northwestern take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter at Purdue. But a planned quarterback switch to TJ Green may have gotten in the way of some early momentum for the Wildcats as Purdue rallied to tie the game at 14-14 in a wild first quarter. Northwestern regained some control in the second quarter and leads Purdue, 31-17, at halftime of the Big Ten opener. The Wildcats have scored three touchdowns off three Purdue turnovers.

It was Northwestern’s defense making a play on the opening drive of the game when JR Pace picked off a pass from Boilermakers quarterback Elijah Sindelar. Eleven plays later, Northwestern took a 7-0 lead to capitalize off the turnover. Jeremy Larkin took the ball across the goal line on the ground. After a quick three-and-out by the Purdue offense, the Wildcats added another touchdown with John Moten IV running in from two yards out. The touchdown drive was highlighted by a 46-yard run by Larkin.

Purdue scored touchdowns on their next two offensive possessions and needed just seven plays between the two drives to cover 145 yards to the end zone. The game-tying score, at the time, was scored by Rondale Moore on a 76-yard play on a 3rd and 1.

Buckle up for the second half. This one could be a wild one.