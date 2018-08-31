Getty Images

Clemson and Georgia to open 2024 season in Atlanta

By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
One storied border rivalry is officially set to be renewed.

Following up on talk that circulated earlier this month, it was confirmed Friday morning that Clemson and Georgia will open the 2024 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.  The two teams will square off Aug. 31 of that year in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The two football programs, whose campuses are separated by 80-some miles, have met 64 times previously, the first coming in 1897 and the most recent in 2014.  The Bulldogs own a sizable 42-18-4 edge in the series.

“I’ve said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “It’s one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it’s great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously it’s a tough opener for both teams, but it’s fun to be a part of games like that.”

“Many of the players on both teams know each other and the proximity of the two schools makes it especially competitive,” Swinney’s UGA counterpart, Kirby Smart, said in his statement. “This is another great opportunity for our team and our fans to play an outstanding team in an extraordinary city and venue. We are appreciative of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game staff for their hard work in putting the game together.”

Both teams have appeared in two previous Chick-fil-A matchups apiece.  The Tigers’ two appearances came in 2008, the first year of the kickoff series, and 2012, while the Bulldogs played in the 2011 and 2016 games.

Georgia also has two other future Chick-fil-A games on its schedule — against Virginia in 2020, Oregon in 2022.

CFT 2018 Preseason Previews: Playoff Predictions

By Zach BarnettAug 31, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
Every season is a snowflake, in that each set of circumstances is unique to the dynamics and characters of that season and is unlikely to be repeated again. We saw Ohio State jump TCU in Baylor in 2014. The 2016 debate saw a 1-loss non-division champion (Ohio State) jump a 2-loss conference champion (Penn State), despite the non-champion losing to the champion. Last year we saw a non-division champion that lost its final regular season game (Alabama) fend off a 2-loss conference champion (Ohio State).

But one lesson has remained constant: talent wins out. The College Football Playoff has not been kind to the underdog. With the understanding that there’s really no such thing as a Cinderella in a system that selects excludes 126 of the 130 teams, the biggest upset we’ve seen is… Ohio State over Alabama in 2014? And given what we know now, that Buckeyes win wasn’t an upset at all. Only three “developmental” programs have reached the Playoff in four seasons — Oregon in 2014, Michigan State in 2015 and Washington in 2016. Oregon blew out an overrated Florida State team, then was blown out itself by Ohio State in the championship game. Michigan State lost to Alabama 38-0 in the 2015 Cotton Bowl. Washington was dusted 24-7 by Alabama in the 2016 Peach Bowl.

Meanwhile, Alabama has reached three straight title games. They played Clemson twice, and Georgia once.

Getting to the College Football Playoff is extremely hard for anyone to do. Winning it, for anyone other than the elite of the elite, has proven to be impossible. Such a reality appears in the CFT staff’s picks for the 2018 CFP field.

Kevin
Orange Bowl: Clemson over Penn State
Cotton Bowl: Alabama over Oklahoma
CFP National Championship: Alabama over Clemson

Bryan
Orange Bowl: Clemson over Wisconsin
Cotton Bowl: Alabama over Washington
CFP National Championship: Clemson over Alabama

Zach
Orange Bowl: Clemson over Washington
Cotton Bowl: Georgia over Wisconsin
CFP National Championship: Clemson over Georgia

John
Orange Bowl: Ohio State over Clemson
Cotton Bowl: Georgia over Washington
CFP National Championship: Ohio State over Georgia

Urban Meyer issues statement to ‘correct, clarify’ media reports

Associated Press
By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
Even as the start of a new season is 24 hours or so away, the focus has (again) (still) been shifted away from Ohio State’s football players on the field and back to a lingering imbroglio off of it.

After a press conference announcing his three-game suspension Aug. 22, Urban Meyer was roundly criticized for his failure to use the public forum to apologize to Courtney Smith, who had accused former OSU wide receivers coach Zach Smith of spousal abuse.  Two days later, the embattled Buckeyes head coach released a statement in which he “sincerely apologize[d] to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through.”

Despite the apology, which many deemed as too little, too late, Meyer remained the subject of intense media scrutiny not only for his initial fumbling of the press conference but also for his handling of the domestic abuse allegations levied against his former assistant.  Friday morning, Meyer issued yet another statement through his personal Twitter account, writing that “there have been a number of things reported in the media about President Drake’s decision and the Investigative Team’s Report that have not been correct and must be clarified.”

Meyer’s main point, it seems, was to reiterate that he “was not suspended because I knew about or condoned Zach Smith’s alleged domestic abuse.” Additionally, the coach acknowledged that it was “my fault [for] not taking action sooner against a troubled employee about his work-related issues.”

Below is Meyer’s entire statement, in its entirety.

The most recent statement comes one day after an Ohio State Board of Trustee member confirmed in an interview that he stepped down from his post an hour after Meyer’s suspension was announced because he thought the punishment was too lenient.  It also comes two days after Zach Smith launched a Twitter tirade blasting the media as well as the university’s handling of Meyer and its “botched investigation.”

Meyer will be suspended without pay for the opener against Oregon State Sept. 1, as well as the Week 2 matchup with Rutgers and the Week 3 showdown against TCU.  The coach will also be suspended through Sept. 2; that suspension prevented Meyer from taking part in the Buckeyes’ preparations for the season opener against the Beavers.  He will, however, be permitted to take part in all football activities leading up to the Rutgers and TCU games, including practices, player meetings, coaches meetings, etc.

Clemson student to start at QB in opener… against Clemson

Associated Press
By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
One of my absolute most favorite storylines of any college football offseason is about to become a reality.

Thursday, Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix announced that Harris Roberts will start at quarterback when the FCS school opens the 2018 season against No. 2 Clemson in Death Valley.  Roberts outlasted redshirt freshman JeMar Lincoln in a competition for the starting job that lasted throughout the offseason.

What makes the fifth-year senior’s story so unique is that not only is he a Furman football player, but he’s also a student at Clemson.

Roberts, elected as a team captain earlier this year, has already graduated from Furman with a bachelor’s degree in pre-engineering.  The FCS school, however, does not offer the engineering degree the player wants, so Roberts is enrolled in what’s described by the university as a cooperative educational exchange program at Clemson that allows students like Roberts to play a sport at one institution while pursuing their desired degree at another.

At Clemson, Roberts is pursuing a second undergraduate degree, this one in mechanical engineering.  Roberts, in his second year as a student at this year’s season-opening football opponent, makes the almost-daily 30-mile commute between the two campuses so that he can attend classes at Clemson and football practices at Furman.

Last season as the primary backup to starter PJ Blazejowski, Roberts completed nine of 13 passes for 110 yards.  He also carried the ball 5 times for another 71 yards, with a long of 44.

The season opener will mark the first start of Roberts’ collegiate playing career.  Even as he says he’s often parked his vehicle outside of it, it will also mark the first time he’s ever stepped foot inside of Memorial Stadium.

Against the second-ranked team in the country.  And facing a defensive line that swept all four first-team All-ACC preseason selections…

Godspeed, young man.  Godspeed.

CFT 2018 Preseason Previews: SEC

By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
It wasn’t that long ago the SEC was labeled as being “down” in part due to the lack of good quarterback play across the league. How things have changed, as this year’s stellar crop of signal-callers makes the conference one of the toughest to play in yet again and more than capable of producing multiple College Football Playoff contenders throughout the season. Missouri’s Drew Lock has been labeled as an early first-rounder, as is Auburn’s Heisman contender in Jarrett Stidham. Alabama has not one but two good options behind center and transfers like LSU’s Joe Burrow (from Ohio State) have bolstered the ranks even further. Add in a host of new coaches to the league and there’s perhaps never been more intrigue from top to bottom of each division. 

In the SEC West, things begin and end as they always do in the era of Nick Saban with Alabama. The Crimson Tide looks primed to defend their title but this time around will be led by their offense. No matter who winds up being the long-term option at quarterback between Tua Tagovailoa or Jalen Hurts, the team will sport perhaps their best collection of young skill position talent in the last several years and another stout offensive line. The front seven remains loaded and while there are concerns about replacing so many starters in the secondary, few are going to doubt Saban from figuring something out. Their biggest challenge might come in their own state as Gus Malzahn sports another explosive offensive full of weapons and teams that up with a defense that very well could be the best in the conference. 

Don’t sleep on Mississippi State crashing the top two in the West, either, as new coach Joe Moorhead is a perfect fit for dual-threat QB Nick Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs have the players in the trenches on both sides of the ball to go toe-to-toe with anybody. Speaking of new coaches, nobody has more eyeballs on them than Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, who will no doubt have a few growing pains in College Station but has enough talent to keep the Aggies afloat despite the tough schedule. Ed Orgeron faces an increasing amount of pressure to win big at LSU but, even with the addition of Burrow to run the offense, that might be a tough task in 2018. Both Ole Miss and Arkansas (with new coach Chad Morris) face rebuilding situations, but both sport a pair of fun offenses that should at least make their shootouts fun to watch even if the wins don’t follow.

Over on the eastern side of the conference, defending champion Georgia is primed to repeat in the division and make yet another run at the national title. The losses of guys like Nick Chubb and Roquan Smith hurt but nobody has recruited as well as Kirby Smart has since taking over in Athens and the Bulldogs will once again trot out more talent than anybody in the East. Their biggest challenger will likely come in the form of Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks as QB Jake Bentley and WR Deebo Samuel is one of the top combos in the league — and they get UGA in Columbia this season. Dan Mullen is back in The Swamp and in charge at Florida but the Gators, while set to be much improved, still have a way to go before they catch their rivals.

The aforementioned Lock has a lot to work with at Mizzou, but the Tigers will still have their work cut out for them, especially with Derek Dooley taking over as offensive coordinator despite previously never calling plays. Play-calling won’t be as big of an issue at Kentucky, which can build around terrific RB Benny Snell but enters rebuilding mode for veteran coach Mark Stoops. There’s a lot more talent for Jeremy Pruitt to work with in Knoxville during his first season with Tennessee, but it might still be a bit of a stretch to call the Vols pesky as the entire program turns over after a difficult stretch. Finally, Vanderbilt not surprisingly faces an uphill battle but does have a solid signal-caller to build around in Kyle Shurmur. 

Add it all up and it will just mean more yet again. Fresh off a season in which they put two teams in the national title game, it would surprise nobody if there’s a repeat of history for the SEC as it proves once again to be the best conference around.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

SEC East

1. Georgia
2. South Carolina
3. Florida
4. Missouri
5. Tennessee
6. Kentucky
7. Vanderbilt

SEC West

1. Alabama
2. Auburn
3. Mississippi State
4. Texas A&M
5. LSU
6. Ole Miss
7. Arkansas

IN SHORT…

 