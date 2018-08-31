Iowa State suspends De’Monte Ruth for opener after arrest for driving on a suspended license

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Campbell ain’t playing around. At all.

Friday morning, Iowa State announced that De’Monte Ruth has been suspended for this weekend’s season opener against FCS South Dakota State after his arrest overnight. Per the football program’s release, the fifth-year senior defensive back “was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for driving with a suspended license” Thursday evening.

“We have a higher standard of excellence in our program and we ask our players to put the team before their actions,” Campbell said in a portion of his statement.

No details of what led to the initial traffic stop — or if Ruth had prior disciplinary issues that helped lead to the suspension — have been divulged.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Ruth has played in 30 games total the past three seasons. A baker’s dozen of those appearances came in 2017, a season that also included the first start of the Dallas native’s career.

Prior to the arrest, Ruth had been penciled in as one of the Cyclones’ starting safeties.