COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 14 Florida State Spring Game
QB Bailey Hockman transferring from Florida State

By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Nothing is going to change for me. … I know that I’ve got time. I’m only a redshirt freshman, I have four years. So I’ve got plenty of time, you never know what can happen. I might be able to get out on the field this year. I have time, a lot of time.”

Those were Bailey Hockman‘s words Thursday, four days after Florida State announced that Deondre Francois would be its starting quarterback and leaving Hockman and James Blackman to serve as his backups.  One day after stating he had plenty of time, Blackman apparently ran out of patience with the depth chart as FSU confirmed that the redshirt freshman has decided to transfer out of Willie Taggart‘s program.

Hockman was a four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country.  He chose FSU over offers from, among others, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee.

After enrolling early and participating in spring practice last year, Hockman took a redshirt his true freshman season.

Starting safety Bubba Bolden ‘unavailable’ for USC’s opener

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 19 USC Fall Practice
By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
This is quite the unexpected turn of events.

Thanks in part to Ykili Ross‘ decision to transfer from USC earlier this week, Bubba Bolden had nailed down the Trojans’ starting strong safety job ahead of this weekend’s opener.  However, Bolden was not at practice Thursday afternoon and, afterward, Clay Helton announced the true sophomore will be “unavailable” for Saturday’s game against UNLV.

Other than a vague “personal matter,” the head coach did not give a specific reason for Bolden’s unavailability or when the defensive back might return to the team.

With Bolden sidelined, redshirt freshman Isaiah Pola-Mao will start in his place.

Bolden was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 safety in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Nevada on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  As a true freshman last season, Bolden appeared in 13 of the Trojans’ 14 games.

CFT 2018 Preseason Previews: Playoff Predictions

By Zach BarnettAug 31, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
Every season is a snowflake, in that each set of circumstances is unique to the dynamics and characters of that season and is unlikely to be repeated again. We saw Ohio State jump TCU in Baylor in 2014. The 2016 debate saw a 1-loss non-division champion (Ohio State) jump a 2-loss conference champion (Penn State), despite the non-champion losing to the champion. Last year we saw a non-division champion that lost its final regular season game (Alabama) fend off a 2-loss conference champion (Ohio State).

But one lesson has remained constant: talent wins out. The College Football Playoff has not been kind to the underdog. With the understanding that there’s really no such thing as a Cinderella in a system that selects excludes 126 of the 130 teams, the biggest upset we’ve seen is… Ohio State over Alabama in 2014? And given what we know now, that Buckeyes win wasn’t an upset at all. Only three “developmental” programs have reached the Playoff in four seasons — Oregon in 2014, Michigan State in 2015 and Washington in 2016. Oregon blew out an overrated Florida State team, then was blown out itself by Ohio State in the championship game. Michigan State lost to Alabama 38-0 in the 2015 Cotton Bowl. Washington was dusted 24-7 by Alabama in the 2016 Peach Bowl.

Meanwhile, Alabama has reached three straight title games. They played Clemson twice, and Georgia once.

Getting to the College Football Playoff is extremely hard for anyone to do. Winning it, for anyone other than the elite of the elite, has proven to be impossible. Such a reality appears in the CFT staff’s picks for the 2018 CFP field.

Kevin
Orange Bowl: Clemson over Penn State
Cotton Bowl: Alabama over Oklahoma
CFP National Championship: Alabama over Clemson

Bryan
Orange Bowl: Clemson over Wisconsin
Cotton Bowl: Alabama over Washington
CFP National Championship: Clemson over Alabama

Zach
Orange Bowl: Clemson over Washington
Cotton Bowl: Georgia over Wisconsin
CFP National Championship: Clemson over Georgia

John
Orange Bowl: Ohio State over Clemson
Cotton Bowl: Georgia over Washington
CFP National Championship: Ohio State over Georgia

Urban Meyer issues statement to ‘correct, clarify’ media reports

By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
Even as the start of a new season is 24 hours or so away, the focus has (again) (still) been shifted away from Ohio State’s football players on the field and back to a lingering imbroglio off of it.

After a press conference announcing his three-game suspension Aug. 22, Urban Meyer was roundly criticized for his failure to use the public forum to apologize to Courtney Smith, who had accused former OSU wide receivers coach Zach Smith of spousal abuse.  Two days later, the embattled Buckeyes head coach released a statement in which he “sincerely apologize[d] to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through.”

Despite the apology, which many deemed as too little, too late, Meyer remained the subject of intense media scrutiny not only for his initial fumbling of the press conference but also for his handling of the domestic abuse allegations levied against his former assistant.  Friday morning, Meyer issued yet another statement through his personal Twitter account, writing that “there have been a number of things reported in the media about President Drake’s decision and the Investigative Team’s Report that have not been correct and must be clarified.”

Meyer’s main point, it seems, was to reiterate that he “was not suspended because I knew about or condoned Zach Smith’s alleged domestic abuse.” Additionally, the coach acknowledged that it was “my fault [for] not taking action sooner against a troubled employee about his work-related issues.”

Below is Meyer’s entire statement, in its entirety.

The most recent statement comes one day after an Ohio State Board of Trustee member confirmed in an interview that he stepped down from his post an hour after Meyer’s suspension was announced because he thought the punishment was too lenient.  It also comes two days after Zach Smith launched a Twitter tirade blasting the media as well as the university’s handling of Meyer and its “botched investigation.”

Meyer will be suspended without pay for the opener against Oregon State Sept. 1, as well as the Week 2 matchup with Rutgers and the Week 3 showdown against TCU.  The coach will also be suspended through Sept. 2; that suspension prevented Meyer from taking part in the Buckeyes’ preparations for the season opener against the Beavers.  He will, however, be permitted to take part in all football activities leading up to the Rutgers and TCU games, including practices, player meetings, coaches meetings, etc.

Clemson and Georgia to open 2024 season in Atlanta

By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
One storied border rivalry is officially set to be renewed.

Following up on talk that circulated earlier this month, it was confirmed Friday morning that Clemson and Georgia will open the 2024 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.  The two teams will square off Aug. 31 of that year in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The two football programs, whose campuses are separated by 80-some miles, have met 64 times previously, the first coming in 1897 and the most recent in 2014.  The Bulldogs own a sizable 42-18-4 edge in the series.

“I’ve said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “It’s one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it’s great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously it’s a tough opener for both teams, but it’s fun to be a part of games like that.”

“Many of the players on both teams know each other and the proximity of the two schools makes it especially competitive,” Swinney’s UGA counterpart, Kirby Smart, said in his statement. “This is another great opportunity for our team and our fans to play an outstanding team in an extraordinary city and venue. We are appreciative of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game staff for their hard work in putting the game together.”

Both teams have appeared in two previous Chick-fil-A matchups apiece.  The Tigers’ two appearances came in 2008, the first year of the kickoff series, and 2012, while the Bulldogs played in the 2011 and 2016 games.

Georgia also has two other future Chick-fil-A games on its schedule — against Virginia in 2020, Oregon in 2022.