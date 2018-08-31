Getty Images

San Jose State becomes FBS’ first FCS victim of the 2018 season

By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 8:28 AM EDT
Congrats, San Jose State?

Through the first nine such matchups this season, the FBS held a perfect 9-0 mark against teams from the FCS.  The 10th, however, wasn’t as kind to the big boys of college football as UC Davis, led by former Colorado head coach Dan Hawkins, marched into CEFCU Stadium and earned a 44-38 win over home-standing San Jose State.

The Aggies took a 14-point lead into halftime, then extended it to 16 with a safety less than 10 seconds into the third quarter.  Twice the Spartans sliced the second-half lead to six points, each time on Bobby Gaither touchdown passes to Montel Aaron.  The second scoring connection came with less than 1:30 left in the second half, but UC Davis was able to run out the remainder of the clock for its first win of the 2018 season.

Leading the way for the Aggies was quarterback Jake Maier, who completed 37-of-55 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns.  In his first-ever start for the FCS program, the redshirt junior spread the wealth as he completed passes to nine different Aggies.

The loss, Brent Brennan‘s 12th in 14 games as the Mountain West school’s head coach, was San Jose State’s first to an FCS team since 2010.  The Spartans’ conquerors that season?  UC Davis.

Conversely, UC Davis is now 3-14 all-time against teams from the FBS.  In addition to the twin triumphs over San Jose State, UC Davis also owns a 20-17 win over Stanford in 2005 in what was the second-to-last season for Walt Harris down on The Farm.

Clemson and Georgia to open 2024 season in Atlanta

By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
One storied border rivalry is officially set to be renewed.

Following up on talk that circulated earlier this month, it was confirmed Friday morning that Clemson and Georgia will open the 2024 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.  The two teams will square off Aug. 31 of that year in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The two football programs, whose campuses are separated by 80-some miles, have met 64 times previously, the first coming in 1897 and the most recent in 2014.  The Bulldogs own a sizable 42-18-4 edge in the series.

“I’ve said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “It’s one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it’s great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously it’s a tough opener for both teams, but it’s fun to be a part of games like that.”

“Many of the players on both teams know each other and the proximity of the two schools makes it especially competitive,” Swinney’s UGA counterpart, Kirby Smart, said in his statement. “This is another great opportunity for our team and our fans to play an outstanding team in an extraordinary city and venue. We are appreciative of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game staff for their hard work in putting the game together.”

Both teams have appeared in two previous Chick-fil-A matchups apiece.  The Tigers’ two appearances came in 2008, the first year of the kickoff series, and 2012, while the Bulldogs played in the 2011 and 2016 games.

Georgia also has two other future Chick-fil-A games on its schedule — against Virginia in 2020, Oregon in 2022.

Clemson student to start at QB in opener… against Clemson

By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
One of my absolute most favorite storylines of any college football offseason is about to become a reality.

Thursday, Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix announced that Harris Roberts will start at quarterback when the FCS school opens the 2018 season against No. 2 Clemson in Death Valley.  Roberts outlasted redshirt freshman JeMar Lincoln in a competition for the starting job that lasted throughout the offseason.

What makes the fifth-year senior’s story so unique is that not only is he a Furman football player, but he’s also a student at Clemson.

Roberts, elected as a team captain earlier this year, has already graduated from Furman with a bachelor’s degree in pre-engineering.  The FCS school, however, does not offer the engineering degree the player wants, so Roberts is enrolled in what’s described by the university as a cooperative educational exchange program at Clemson that allows students like Roberts to play a sport at one institution while pursuing their desired degree at another.

At Clemson, Roberts is pursuing a second undergraduate degree, this one in mechanical engineering.  Roberts, in his second year as a student at this year’s season-opening football opponent, makes the almost-daily 30-mile commute between the two campuses so that he can attend classes at Clemson and football practices at Furman.

Last season as the primary backup to starter PJ Blazejowski, Roberts completed nine of 13 passes for 110 yards.  He also carried the ball 5 times for another 71 yards, with a long of 44.

The season opener will mark the first start of Roberts’ collegiate playing career.  Even as he says he’s often parked his vehicle outside of it, it will also mark the first time he’s ever stepped foot inside of Memorial Stadium.

Against the second-ranked team in the country.  And facing a defensive line that swept all four first-team All-ACC preseason selections…

Godspeed, young man.  Godspeed.

CFT 2018 Preseason Previews: SEC

By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
It wasn’t that long ago the SEC was labeled as being “down” in part due to the lack of good quarterback play across the league. How things have changed, as this year’s stellar crop of signal-callers makes the conference one of the toughest to play in yet again and more than capable of producing multiple College Football Playoff contenders throughout the season. Missouri’s Drew Lock has been labeled as an early first-rounder, as is Auburn’s Heisman contender in Jarrett Stidham. Alabama has not one but two good options behind center and transfers like LSU’s Joe Burrow (from Ohio State) have bolstered the ranks even further. Add in a host of new coaches to the league and there’s perhaps never been more intrigue from top to bottom of each division. 

In the SEC West, things begin and end as they always do in the era of Nick Saban with Alabama. The Crimson Tide looks primed to defend their title but this time around will be led by their offense. No matter who winds up being the long-term option at quarterback between Tua Tagovailoa or Jalen Hurts, the team will sport perhaps their best collection of young skill position talent in the last several years and another stout offensive line. The front seven remains loaded and while there are concerns about replacing so many starters in the secondary, few are going to doubt Saban from figuring something out. Their biggest challenge might come in their own state as Gus Malzahn sports another explosive offensive full of weapons and teams that up with a defense that very well could be the best in the conference. 

Don’t sleep on Mississippi State crashing the top two in the West, either, as new coach Joe Moorhead is a perfect fit for dual-threat QB Nick Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs have the players in the trenches on both sides of the ball to go toe-to-toe with anybody. Speaking of new coaches, nobody has more eyeballs on them than Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, who will no doubt have a few growing pains in College Station but has enough talent to keep the Aggies afloat despite the tough schedule. Ed Orgeron faces an increasing amount of pressure to win big at LSU but, even with the addition of Burrow to run the offense, that might be a tough task in 2018. Both Ole Miss and Arkansas (with new coach Chad Morris) face rebuilding situations, but both sport a pair of fun offenses that should at least make their shootouts fun to watch even if the wins don’t follow.

Over on the eastern side of the conference, defending champion Georgia is primed to repeat in the division and make yet another run at the national title. The losses of guys like Nick Chubb and Roquan Smith hurt but nobody has recruited as well as Kirby Smart has since taking over in Athens and the Bulldogs will once again trot out more talent than anybody in the East. Their biggest challenger will likely come in the form of Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks as QB Jake Bentley and WR Deebo Samuel is one of the top combos in the league — and they get UGA in Columbia this season. Dan Mullen is back in The Swamp and in charge at Florida but the Gators, while set to be much improved, still have a way to go before they catch their rivals.

The aforementioned Lock has a lot to work with at Mizzou, but the Tigers will still have their work cut out for them, especially with Derek Dooley taking over as offensive coordinator despite previously never calling plays. Play-calling won’t be as big of an issue at Kentucky, which can build around terrific RB Benny Snell but enters rebuilding mode for veteran coach Mark Stoops. There’s a lot more talent for Jeremy Pruitt to work with in Knoxville during his first season with Tennessee, but it might still be a bit of a stretch to call the Vols pesky as the entire program turns over after a difficult stretch. Finally, Vanderbilt not surprisingly faces an uphill battle but does have a solid signal-caller to build around in Kyle Shurmur. 

Add it all up and it will just mean more yet again. Fresh off a season in which they put two teams in the national title game, it would surprise nobody if there’s a repeat of history for the SEC as it proves once again to be the best conference around.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

SEC East

1. Georgia
2. South Carolina
3. Florida
4. Missouri
5. Tennessee
6. Kentucky
7. Vanderbilt

SEC West

1. Alabama
2. Auburn
3. Mississippi State
4. Texas A&M
5. LSU
6. Ole Miss
7. Arkansas

BYU RB KJ Hall walking away from football

By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
BYU is the latest FBS program to be hit by what’s seemed to have been a spate of retirements this month.

On his Instagram page Thursday, KJ Hall announced that he has decided to walk away and leave the sport of football. Unlike some of the other retirees, however, Hall claimed that his decision is “unrelated to my physical health.”

No specific reason, though, was given.

Last season, various injuries limited Hall to five games (one start). He ran for 206 yards in 2017, including a career-high 112 in a win over San Jose State.

All told, Hall ran for 390 yards and three touchdowns on his 65 carries during his three years with the Cougars.

Hall’s dad, Kalin, was a running back for the Cougars in the early nineties. His younger brother, Jaren, is a current quarterback at BYU.