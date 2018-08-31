Utah State hanging around with No. 11 Michigan State entering halftime

Mark Dantonio’s face seems to naturally look unhappy but it’s safe to say he really was feeling that way when he watched Michigan State give up an opening 75 yard touchdown drive and fail to muster much energy at all on offense in the first few minutes of the season. Luckily his team rallied to grab a few momentum-building plays in the second quarter in order to take a 20-14 lead into the locker room at halftime against a pesky Utah State squad at Spartan Stadium.
Aggies signal-caller Jordan Love certainly came to play on the big stage and seemed to catch the home team’s defense by surprise by using a nice mix of tempo and precision passing over the middle of the field. Evoking a few shades of Chucky Keaton from back in the day for USU given his calm demeanor in a hostile environment, Love finished the first half 14-of-21 for 181 yards and an interception. He was also able to escape pressure with his legs and added another 10 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.
It was not quite the same performance out of opposite number Brian Lewerke, who many think could turn into one of (if not the) best QB’s in the Big Ten. His numbers seemed good (190 yards, two TDs) but the junior wasn’t quite as crisp with his passing as expected and he also fumbled in a rather bizarre way to avoid a sack. Tailback LJ Scott shouldered most of the load and looked like a workhorse runner in the first half with 12 carries for 36 yards. The senior also contributed in the passing game with some good blocks and two receptions for over 50 yards.
While the Spartans offense did not quite find a rhythm, they did feed off their defense in the second quarter to get a little momentum going. Khari Willis pulled down an interception to turn the momentum defensively midway through the quarter and then Scott promptly pulled in a screen pass and took it to the door step of the goal line on the very next offensive play. Lewerke eventually found Cody White over the middle for the touchdown and that score seemed to give the crowd a bit of a sigh of relief.
Utah State answered right back with a 72 yard drive as the teams traded scores though in a rather back-and-forth second frame that featured three lead changes. The Aggies were in a similar position last season when they hung around with Wisconsin on the road for a half but eventually were blown out after the break.
Could that happen again in East Lansing? The Spartans certainly hope so but it’s pretty clear they’ll need to clear up quite a bit at halftime if that’s to be the case or else we could be in store for our first major upset of the season given the way both sides are playing in this one.
This is certainly some welcome roster news for one SEC East team.
Despite still needing to clear some academic hurdles, Jeremy Pruitt expressed confidence two weeks ago that the crown jewel of his first recruiting class on Rocky Top would join the team sooner rather than later. On the eve of Tennessee’s opener against West Virginia in Charlotte, it’s now being reported that JJ Peterson has gotten the thumbs up from the NCAA and will join his teammates on campus this weekend.
The academic holdup that kept Peterson from joining the Vols much, much earlier than anticipated involved a high school class that the signee needed to finish up in order to be cleared by the NCAA. Per other NCAA rules, Peterson will now have to go through a five-day acclimatization period before he can fully practice with his new teammates — the first two days with helmet only; the third and fourth days with helmet and shoulder pads; and the fifth day and beyond in full pads.
247Sports.com writes that the news comes “a little less than a week after Tennessee began fall-semester classes and on Friday’s deadline date to add or drop classes for the semester.”
A four-star member of the Volunteers’ 2018 recruiting class, Peterson was rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 48 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The 6-3, 231-pound signee was the highest-rated prospect in Pruitt’s first class with the Vols, one that was 22nd nationally and eighth in the SEC.
Maryland kicks off their season on Saturday against Texas and they will do so without head coach DJ Durkin, who remains on administrative leave amid several investigations into his program. While he remains in an uphill battle to keep his job going forward, the coach did receive a big vote of confidence from a few folks who matter quite a bit to every university: the people who write big checks.
As detailed by the Baltimore Sun, it seems several “high-level” donors to the school have sent a letter to the board of regents and several other key administrators expressing their support for Durkin. At least one
“We take great issue with the Maryland football program under Coach Durkin being labeled as any type of ‘toxic environment’,” the letter read in part. “Many of us have had the opportunity to regularly attend numerous football practices, team workouts, team dinners and team events, to travel with the team for away football games and be on the sideline for home football games.
“Others have sponsored and interacted repeatedly with football players that greatly respect DJ Durkin. We have all been witnesses to the exact opposite of a toxic environment. What we have witnessed is the exact opposite of any toxic environment. What we have witnessed is a coach and coaching staff deeply committed to obtaining excellence from every player on the field, in the classroom and in life.”
At least one person from the group that sent the letter, Rick Jaklitsch, expressed similar sentiments in an interview with the Sun and even called Durkin a “gem” that would never create such an environment that was described in several reports from earlier this month.
There’s no timetable set for the investigation being conducted into what has been happening at Maryland but it goes without saying that this is the strongest statement yet in favor of keeping Durkin around College Park. While this is just a letter from several involved boosters, it stands in stark contrast from the comments coming from the parents of the player at the center of the story in Jordan McNair, whose father recently went on TV to call for the head coach’s firing as a result of McNair’s death.
It remains to be seen as to how long it will be until there’s an answer on Durkin’s future at Maryland but something says this isn’t the last of statements for and against the embattled head coach.
Hard as it is to believe but this is now going on Year 8 for BYU as a football independent and while the program is coming off perhaps its most challenging season on the field in the at time, there’s still plenty of folks around Provo who are happy with the current arrangement sans a conference affiliation. That does not mean there’s some anxiousness about the future however and there’s always been plenty of talk both locally and nationally about the Cougars eventually joining a conference down the road.
Though there was a flirtation back in 2016 with the Big 12, that league ultimately decided not to expand and that kept BYU going with the status quo for the time being. It sounds as though that will be the case for at least the next four or five years, as athletic director Tom Holmoe told KUTV that he doesn’t foresee realignment involving the school happening again until at least 2023 and only after then could the program consider a move to a league even if it’s not of the Power Five variety.
“When they say 2023, it’s a little bit before and a little bit after when those big conferences renew or redo their broadcast rights agreement. After that time, if there is a change for BYU, then he would have to think about it and what the future would hold for sure,” said Holmoe. “We’re paying attention to see how those things go but you’re not going to see any movement for the next couple of years.”
Holmoe went into a number of topics during that interview with KUTV but one of the more interesting things he said that was not related to realignment came on the topic of the Cougars’ 2018 season. While he didn’t specifically set a number of games for head coach Kalani Sitake to win, it’s pretty clear he wants some progress on the field and for the team itself to be much more competitive — even in losses.
Certainly as their rivals up the highway in Salt Lake City can attest, having a good team that wins ball games tends to come in handy whenever there’s another round of realignment.
UCF opened the 2018 season by routing UConn on Thursday night but it seems the Knights are still holding on to what the team did last year while a familiar visitor comes to town. Well, at least some alumni are.
In an interview with WKMG News 6, local Orlando lawyer Chad Barr confirmed he is taking the opportunity afforded by Saturday’s Alabama-Louisville contest at Camping World Stadium in the area to
antagonize remind visiting Crimson Tide fans of who also can claim a national title from last season. How exactly will he get said message across? By hiring a plane to fly a banner that reads ‘UCF ’17 CO-NAT’L CHAMPS 13-0 CHADBARRLAW.’
Yep.
“We specifically chose to put the word ‘co’ in there so that everyone knows that we aren’t taking anything away from what Alabama did,” Barr said. “We are just celebrating our achievement with them.
“This isn’t an advertising scam where I’m taking an advantage for an opportunity… It’s about pushing the brand farther along. So as long as we are in people’s mouth’s, they are talking about UCF, then we are in the picture and that means more than a trophy could ever be.”
We’re guessing a few very annoyed members of the Alabama fan base will roll their eyes at the stunt while a few others might just find the whole thing mildly amusing. The plane is set to fly overhead for two hours before kickoff, which should be around 8pm ET.
While this entire UCF national champs episode is running a bit long with the calendar turning to 2018, we at CFTalk are certainly fine with the stunt as long as Nick Saban’s reaction to the banner can be filmed live and he’s asked about UCF in the postgame press conference. That’s really a way to make the whole thing worth it on Saturday if you ask us.