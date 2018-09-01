After extended weather delay, Maryland sends No. 23 Texas home with loss

For the second year in a row, Maryland (1-0) is starting the year with a win against Texas (0-1). The Terrapins managed to regroup after blowing a big first-half lead and weathered a nearly 90-minute weather delay in the fourth quarter to close out a 34-29 win against the No. 23 Longhorns.

Turnover issues popped up at the most unfortunate of times for Texas. After Maryland kicked a field goal to take a five-point lead, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was picked off on the second play of the ensuing possession. Fortunately for Texas, the defense stood tall and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. But on that next offensive series, Tre Watson fumbled the football after a pass completion for a six-yard gain on third-and-three. After video review, the ball was awarded to Maryland.

Maryland had a 24-7 lead in the first half, but Texas stormed into the locker room with momentum after cutting the lead to 24-22. As things seemed to settle down after the break, Texas took their first lead of the game on a Kyle Porter touchdown run in the third quarter. Maryland would answer with a lengthy 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession. Tayon Fleet-Davis ran for a 17-yard score to grab the lead back for Maryland, but it was at this point Mother Nature decided to interrupt the game with Maryland up 31-29 early in the fourth quarter.

The weather delay clocked in at 1 hour 26 minutes and the game resumed with Maryland kicking off to the Longhorns after their go-ahead touchdown. The break did not hurt Maryland, as the defense made some plays, including a game-clinching interception by Antoine Brooks as Texas was moving down the field in the final minutes of the game. Texas was just 3-of-15 on third downs and Texas had three turnovers in the game, while Maryland was without a turnover all game long.

Kasim Hill led the Maryland offense with 222 passing yards and a touchdown. Freshman wide receiver Jeshaun Jones had a grand debut as well, becoming the first FBS freshman to score a touchdown with a reception, run, and a pass in the same game since Marcus Mariota did it in 2012.

Ehlinger was 21-of-39 for 263 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Say what you will about the current state of the Maryland program and all that has happened, but the players wearing the Maryland football uniforms absolutely deserved to enjoy the moment with a victory over the Longhorns once again.

Maryland will be on the road next week at Bowling Green. The Terrapins will play their first true home game in Week 3, against Temple. Texas will play their home opener next week with a game against Tulsa.

