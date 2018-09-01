Auburn kicks their way to halftime lead on Washington in Atlanta

You want some defensive football? You are getting it in Atlanta this afternoon. No. 9 Auburn holds a 15-13 lead on No. 6 Washington at halftime. Auburn kicker Anders Carlson has converted three field goals to help put points on the board for the Tigers.
Auburn’s defense set the tone on the first series of the game, forcing Washington to go three-and-out without picking up any yards, and the Tigers offense got to work on a short field thanks to a 32-yard punt return by Ryan Davis. Jarrett Stidham connected with Sal Cannella from 10 yards out for a touchdown thanks to an incredible effort by Canella to leap into the air to bring the ball down in the end zone.
Auburn’s Jamel Dean picked off a pass from Jake Browning on the next offensive series for the Huskies, which led to an Auburn field goal to take a 9-0 lead. It was a rough start for Washington, but it could have been worse. Washington got on the board on their next drive with a field goal.
Washington hopes to capitalize on a late momentum swing courtesy of a quick offensive touchdown drive, highlighted by a wonderful sideline catch by Ty Jones on the right sideline and followed immediately by a beautiful pass from Browning to Quinten Pounds for a touchdown.
This is still anyone’s game, and this should be a fun finish.
No. 9 Auburn (1-0) managed to win a physical and defensive battle against the best the Pac-12 had to offer. The Tigers, fueled by three field goals by Anders Carlson and two key Washington turnovers took home a 21-16 victory over No. 6 Washington in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham completed 26 of 36 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Washington’s Jake Browning had a rough afternoon at times, but he did throw for 296 yards and a touchdown. Browning had one pass intercepted though, and a fumbled football in the third quarter from just outside the goal line came back to bite him and the Huskies.
Washington was primed to take a lead before the Browning fumble, but it was Washington’s defense that kept the game within reach for the entire game. Auburn could never find a true knockout blow against Washington until getting a game-winning touchdown on their last full possession of the game.
With Washington working their way to a 16-15 lead following a field goal, Stidham led the Tigers on a touchdown drive traveling 76 yards over 10 plays. JaTarvious Whitlow finished the drive with a 10-yard run, putting the pressure on Washington to find their way back to the end zone. Washington’s last chance on offense ended on a fourth down with 16 yards to go with Browning being sacked by Smoke Monday.
Much will be made about how this severely damages the Pac-12’s chances of getting a College Football Playoff representative at the end of the season, and it is understandable why that would be. Washington may have needed this win more than Auburn might, given the current standings of the SEC and Pac-12. The margin for error in the Pac-12 has been pretty thin the last few seasons, and a win against a top 10 team essentially on the road would have been a nice feather in the cap for the Huskies. But it’s just one game, and the entire college football season still pretty much has to be played. But Washington may not be able to afford another loss the rest of the season, where Auburn now has one of the top wins of the very early season.
Both Auburn and Washington will play their home openers next week against FCS competition. Auburn will host Alabama State, and Washington plays host to North Dakota.
Not that it matters much given the opponent, but Florida will be a bit shorthanded when it opens up the 2018 season.
In a news release about an hour before kickoff, Florida announced that seven players have been suspended for tonight’s opener against FCS Charleston Southern — defensive tackle Luke Ancrum, defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, cornerback Brian Edwards, defensive end CeCe Jefferson, running back Adarius Lemons, wide receiver Kadarius Toney (pictured) and offensive lineman James Washington.
The suspensions of Campbell and Toney aren’t surprising as they were involved in a bizarre offseason incident involving airsoft guns, a frying pan, a baseball bat, rocks and a gambler nicknamed Tay Bang. Five other Gators connected to that incident — wide receivers Tyrie Cleveland and Rick Wells, quarterback Emory Jones and tight ends C’yonta Lewis and Kemore Gamble — avoided suspensions.
Jefferson’s suspension is for academic reasons, the Orlando Sentinel reported. It’s unclear what exactly the other four players did to earn their respective suspensions.
Toney’s 15 catches for 152 yards were both fourth on the team, while Jefferson led the team in sacks last season with 4½. Campbell played in nine games during the 2017 season.
Jeshaun Jones certainly knows how to make a debut.
In Saturday’s opener that featured heartbreaking tributes to a fallen teammate, Maryland rode that emotional wave all the way to a 34-29 upset of No. 23 Texas. It marked the second straight opener in which the Terrapins upended the Longhorns.
Playing a huge role in the win was Jones, who as a true freshman scored three touchdowns in his collegiate debut. Not only that, but the touchdowns came by three different means — a 28-yard run, a 65-yard reception and a 20-yard pass. That trio of touchdowns came in the first 22 minutes of the game.
Not only that, but they came on the first three touches of Jones’ career.
Jones is the first freshman with a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown in the same game since Oregon’s Marcus Mariota in October of 2012. The future Heisman Trophy winner didn’t, though, do it in his first-ever game or on his first three touches.
Jones, meanwhile, finished his freshman debut with two receptions for 73 yards; one carry for 28 yards; completed his only pass for 20 yards and a touchdown; one false start penalty; and one drawn pass interference call on the Longhorns.
A three-star member of the Terps’ 2018 recruiting class, the Fort Meyers, Fla., product was the No. 118 wide receiver in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
Yep, they done went and did it.
Alabama, the reigning College Football Playoff champions, will open its 2018 season against Louisville Saturday night at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. In the week leading up to that game, an Orlando-based lawyer, Chad Barr, told a television station that he planned to hire a plane to fly a UCF national championship banner over the stadium.
Roughly three hours or so before kickoff, that’s exactly what happened.
The national title claim for the undefeated Knights gained some credence late last month when the NCAA’s official Football Records book recognized them, along with the Crimson Tide, as national champs based on the Colley Matrix crowning Central Florida at season’s end.
Following its season-opening win Thursday night, UCF stretched its nation’s-best winning streak to 14 games in a row.