Cincinnati’s leading rusher in 2017 being held out of opener vs. UCLA

Maryland looked to be in prime position to make it a second straight year with a season-opening victory over the Texas Longhorns, but the Terrapins have to regroup after letting a 24-7 lead nearly vanish before halftime. Texas missed on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute of the half after a late touchdown pass from Sam Ehlinger to Collin Johnson. Maryland leads Texas, 24-22, at halftime.

After a tumultuous offseason leading up to the start of the new season, Maryland’s football program finally had a chance to get on the field in uniform and pay tribute to Jordan McNair, who passed away during offseason training. On the first play of the game, Maryland’s offense took the field with 10 players and left an open spot at McNair’s position, right guard, before taking an intentional delay of game penalty. Texas head coach Tom Herman declined the penalty in a show of good sportsmanship.

Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones has rushed for a 28-yard touchdown and tossed a 20-yard touchdown. He is the first FBS freshman to accomplish that trifecta since Marcus Mariota did it with Oregon. Of course, Mariota was a quarterback and not a wide receiver.

Texas was called for five penalties in the first half, including a targeting call on Gary Johnson that resulted in an ejection. But while things did not start well for Texas, the Longhorns chipped away and cut into a 24-7 deficit. A Keontay Ingram touchdown run in the second quarter seemed to help turn the game in favor of Texas. The defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back quickly, but Texas had to punt away. The punt pinned Maryland down against its own goal line, which led to a free two points for the defense when Maryland botched a handoff on third down.

Maryland botched the handoff and Texas gets two points.

The safety made it a one-score game and Texas, and the Longhorns continued to capitalize on the safety by scoring a late touchdown in the final minute of the half.

We’ll see if Maryland can get it back together or if Texas can keep this going after a break in the action.

