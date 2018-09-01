Associated Press

In season-opening loss to FCS team, Kansas proves its rock-bottom can plunge even deeper

By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 11:55 PM EDT
Just when you think Kansas has reached rock-bottom, the Jayhawks fire up the backhoe and dig a little deeper.

The statistical particulars for this game don’t really matter much, other than the final score: FCS Nicholls 26, FBS (for now) Kansas 23.  The two teams were tied at 10-all at halftime, then 20-all at the end of regulation.  A field goal on the Jayhawks’ first possession of overtime was trumped by quarterback Chase Fourcade‘s four-yard touchdown run on the Colonels’ first possession of the extra period to hand the FCS team the win.

In Lawrence.

The loss was the Jayhawks’ 12th straight, but the ineptness extends much deeper than that.

  • Kansas has won 15 games combined since the beginning of the 2010 season.
  • Kansas has won three games combined since the beginning of the 2015 season.
  • Kansas’ only win in its last 14 games came against FCS Southeast Missouri State in 2017.
  • Kansas’ last win against an FBS team came against Texas in Nov. of 2016.
  • Kansas has won nine games combined since the beginning of the 2010 season if you take away wins vs. FCS teams.
  • Kansas has lost three games to FCS teams since the beginning of the 2010 season.
  • Kansas has two seasons in its last eight in which its only win came against an FCS team (2012, 2017).

“It’s time to break the cycle. It’s not going to be easy. We’re going to need all of your help to do it. Coach [David] Beaty is our coach, and we all need to support this program, and we all need to support the young men who play the game.”

That was Jeff Long on July 11 of this year, less than a week after he was announced as KU’s new athletic director.

How much Long’s opinion of David Beaty (now 3-34 as KU’s head football coach) evolves as the Jayhawks hurtle toward yet another winless season remains to be seen. Then again, with Texas coming up on the schedule in late November, there could be a glimmer of hope that that inexorable march toward another 0-fer might be halted.

Mother Nature delays Scott Frost’s coaching debut at Nebraska

By John TaylorSep 2, 2018, 12:39 AM EDT
The Cornhusker State was more than ready for a prodigal son’s gameday return to Lincoln.  Mother Nature, however, had other plans.

As scheduled, Nebraska kicked off its season opener against Akron in Lincoln at shortly after 8 p.m. ET. That opening kickoff, as it turned out, was literally the only play of the game as, after Nebraska took the touchback, play was halted because of lightning strikes in the area.

After a nearly three-hour delay, and as even more severe weather moved in, it was confirmed that the Cornhuskers’ season opener would not be played as scheduled.  In fact, it appears it won’t be played at all.

Nebraska’s game with Akron has been cancelled and the Huskers will open the 2018 [season] against Colorado next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. Any adjustments to the 2018 football schedule will be announced at a later date. Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets from tonight’s game.

Following his undefeated 2017 run at UCF, Scott Frost was named as Nebraska’s head coach in December of last year.  Born and raised in the state of Nebraska, Frost played his college football for the Cornhuskers and was a quarterback for two national championship teams.

Frost’s hiring had made Saturday’s game one of the most anticipated home openers in recent memory for Nebraska.

Khalil Tate fairly quiet as Arizona holds slim lead over BYU as halftime hits in Tucson

By Bryan FischerSep 2, 2018, 12:22 AM EDT
Last season was a terrible, horrible, no good very bad year for BYU. Based on early returns at least, it appears 2018 will be slightly better.

The Cougars took an early lead before giving way to Arizona on Saturday night as the Wildcats eeked out a 10-7 edge in a game that figures to cap off a long Saturday of college football with some intrigue in the desert.

A lot of the success BYU had in the game came defensively as whopping 15 guys recorded at least one tackle in the half and the team didn’t yield much at all at the line of scrimmage. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the effort was how Kalani Sitake’s group did against Heisman favorite Khalil Tate, bottling up the elusive dual-threat quarterback by limiting him to just 128 yards and a touchdown in the air and a shocking six carries for just 11 yards. The Wildcats did muster two scoring drives in the second quarter to gain some momentum (and were solid on third down) but this certainly is a different, slower-paced look from the team with Kevin Sumlin and Noel Mazzone calling plays this season.

Speaking of new-look offenses, BYU seemed to be much more competent in that area than they were in 2017. Veteran signal-caller Tanner Mangum threw for 72 yards while tailback Squally Canada managed to find a little bit of space on the ground and rushed for 35 yards plus the team’s lone touchdown. Neither side looked super sharp at all in what turned out to a bit of a slugfest, but some halftime adjustments could make for a different story down the stretch.

While we’re used to a little #Pac12AfterDark strangeness with these late night games involving some big names, but that has not been the case so far. Hopefully the start of the third quarter will bring us a little more action and some life into this intriguing non-conference battle.

No. 1 Alabama looks like same old Tide in romp over Louisville

By Zach BarnettSep 1, 2018, 11:54 PM EDT
The last we saw these Crimson Tide, Tua Tagovailoa used his electrifying, unorthodox style to team with a group of young, athletic wide receivers to lead an astonishing comeback past Georgia to win the national championship. Nine months later, not much has changed. No. 1 Alabama opened the year with yet another neutral site romping, blowing out Louisville 51-14 in Orlando.

The win was Alabama’s 74th straight over an unranked opponent, an AP poll record.

Nick Saban finally, officially deemed the sophomore Hawaiian has his starting quarterback just before the top-ranked Crimson Tide kicked Saturday night, and it was immediately evident why. Alabama accepted the ball to open the game and immediately moved 65 yards in seven snaps, reaching pay dirt on an 11-yard strike from Tagovailoa to Jerry Jeudy.

The Tide’s next drive ended prematurely when a Tagovailoa connection to Devonta Smith (the fellow sophomore on the receiving end of Tagovailoa’s golden rainbow last January) ended in a fumble at the Louisville 17-yard line. No matter, Alabama forced a three-and-out and then marched 55 yards in six plays, scoring on a 9-yard Tagovailoa rush, pushing their lead to 14-0 at the 4:04 mark of the first quarter.

Louisville threatened to get on the scoreboard on the ensuing possession, but Jawon Pass was intercepted by Deionte Thompson, one of five new starters in Alabama’s defensive backfield, in the end zone. After a 25-yard return, Alabama was inside Louisville’s 10-yard line three plays later, thanks largely to a 49-yard rainbow from Tagovailoa to true freshman Jaylen WaddleNajee Harris gave Alabama a 21-0 lead three plays later.

If there was one weak point for Alabama in the first half — and you know a sect of Tide fans is looking for one — it’s that Jalen Hurts played two second quarter series and the Tide didne’t score on either of them. The junior’s two series covered a combined 52 yards but both ended in punts.

Alabama seemed content to take a 3-touchdown lead into the break, but Waddle broke free for a 31-yard punt return to the Louisville 25 with 27 ticks left in the half, and Tagovailoa returned to capitalize in the form of his second touchdown pass to Jeudy of the night with nine seconds remaining in the half, staking the Tide to a 28-0 lead at the break.

Louisville finally got on the board at the 6:27 mark of the third quarter when Jawon Pass found tight end Kemari Averett for a 12-yard touchdown pass, but the Cardinals never seriously threatened the Tide. Josh Jacobs scored twice for Alabama in the second half, first on an 18-yard rush, then on a 77-yard kickoff return, and Shyheim Carter pushed the Tide over the half-a-hundred mark with a 45-yard pick six midway through the fourth quarter. Pass again connected with Averett for an 8-yard score to complete the scoring with 1:55 to play.

No. 12 Notre Dame tops No. 14 Michigan to renew rivalry with a win

By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2018, 11:05 PM EDT
The echoes were awoken Saturday night in South Bend… in a big way.

No. 12 Notre Dame jumped out to a lead and never seemed to look back as they made a season-opening statement by topping No. 14 Michigan 24-17 in a game they generally controlled throughout. It was an impressive outing by any measure and especially so as the two college football blue bloods renewed their rivalry series with high hopes for the year but only one walking away happy.

Perhaps the most pleasing development for head coach Brian Kelly’s Irish squad was the play of quarterback Brandon Wimbush. After a full offseason’s worth of work on his passing, the senior looked much sharper and in command of the offense despite the bright lights and feisty defense on the other side. Though he had a few throws that were off target and near interceptions, he finished the night with 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception (he also led the team in rushing with 59 yards). The numbers weren’t eye-popping by any measure but he certainly performed well against a Don Brown-led defense that returned the bulk of last year’s group that was among the best in the nation.

Wimbush wasn’t the only one to get involved in moving the ball as tailback Jafar Armstrong scored twice and ran for 35 yards in a game where every inch was earned. His speed, especially on sweeps, was evident and it looks like he’ll fit in well with Notre Dame’s other skill position talent. That group certainly includes senior Chris Finke, who delivered the early highlight of the year with a leaping touchdown catch and seems like he’ll factor heavily in the rotation out of the slot in 2018.

The Irish defense also came to play and started the year off on the right foot by allowing under four yards per play. That included holding Michigan’s rushing attack to well under 100 yards for the game, keeping lead back Karan Higdan in check particularly well with just 72 yards on 21 carries (3.4 ypc). Te’von Coney led the way with 10 tackles — and the game-sealing fumble recovery — while safety Alohi Gilman made the most of his debut for the team by stuffing the stat sheet with seven tackles, a TFL and two pass breakups.

As a result, the Wolverines couldn’t really muster much consistency at all despite a few nice plays from Shea Patterson throughout the game. The transfer from Ole Miss does look like a good fit in Jim Harbaugh’s system but every yard was tough to come by and he finished 20-of-30 for 227 yards and an interception. Patterson had to exit late with what appeared to be cramps in the fourth quarter, leading to backup Dylan McCaffrey taking a few snaps down the stretch instead of one of last year’s starters in Brandon Peters.

Things could have been much worse for Michigan had it not been for the defense bowing up as the game went on and special teams coming through. Ambry Thomas briefly gave the team life just before halftime with an electric 99-yard kick return for a touchdown but there was otherwise not much scoring on either side as the two teams slugged things out the rest of the way.

The end result will lead to ever more questions for Harbaugh as his offense seemed to once again show flashes but wind up not doing a whole lot come crunch time. There’s certainly still a path to the College Football Playoff available for the Wolverines in the tough Big Ten East but the margin for error does seem a lot smaller than it did in the offseason with the way they played. The defense remains solid and there does appear to be more playmakers available on the other side of the ball but consistency was lacking on the road to open the season.

The Irish, meanwhile, have to be thrilled at the result even if the second half wasn’t quite as convincing as they wanted it to be. They’ll likely move up into the top 10 come the release of the latest polls on Tuesday and have two more home games to work out any kinks before facing a few stout tests in Wake Forest and, especially, big rival Stanford. While it is still far too early to start talking playoff, it was an excellent start to the year for Kelly and company as team gets used to a few new faces around the football offices.

That’s all for another time however as Notre Dame can be sure to celebrate the effort on Saturday night as they vanquished a big rival and made quite the early statement to kick off the season.