Kirk Ferentz passes Hayden Fry as Iowa’s all-time winningest coach

The student has officially surpassed the teacher.
After a slow start — they led just 3-0 at halftime — Iowa ripped off 30 consecutive second-half points to secure a 33-7 win over Northern Illinois in the season opener at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon. It was a pedestrian effort offensively for the Hawkeyes — 143 yards passing, 209 rushing — but the defense came to play as the Huskies were limited to 211 yards of total offense, including a mere 2.8 yards per carry on 36 rushing attempts.
It may not have been pretty, but it was the Iowa way, as it’s mostly been in what’s Kirk Ferentz‘s 20th season as the program’s head football coach. It was also the 144th win of Ferentz’s career, pushing him past Hayden Fry‘s 143 wins for the most in Hawkeyes history.
The feat carries extra special meaning for Ferentz as he took over the program in 1999 when Fry retired. Prior to that, he also spent nine seasons (1981-89) as Fry’s offensive line coach with the Hawkeyes.
Ferentz now has a career record of 144-97. Frye finished up his time in Iowa City (1979-98) with a mark of 143-89-6. Counting stops at SMU (1962-72) and North Texas (1973-78), Frye had a career coaching record of 232-178-10.
In 2003, Frye, who will turn 90 in February of next year, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.