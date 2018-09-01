Associated Press

Liberty claims win in first game as member of the FBS

By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 10:18 PM EDT
In February of 2017, it was confirmed that Liberty would be moving up to the FBS level. A year and a half later, that move became official.  Saturday night, the football independent’s extended wait proved to be well worth it.

Behind the right arm of quarterback Stephen Calvert, Liberty started off slow but ultimately pulled away from Old Dominion and staked its claim to an impressive 52-10 win.  The Flames held a scant 14-10 halftime lead before ripping off 38 unanswered second-half points to secure the win.

Calvert, a junior, passed for 345 yards and four touchdowns as he completed 25-of-36 passes.  It was the eighth 300-yard passing game of Calvert’s career.

Tonight’s matchup was the latest step in what’s been an extended football journey for the program.

The Flames began play in 1973 as a member of the NAIA.  They moved up to Div. II in 1981 before moving up to the FCS (then Div. 1-AA) in 1989.   After nearly two decades at that level, the highly-anticipated jump to big-boy football finally came to fruition Saturday night.

This win was the football program’s sixth against a team from the FBS.  The most recent one before this one? Almost exactly one year ago today, Liberty knocked off Baylor in Waco.  The other four came against Georgia State (2015), Appalachian State (2014), Ball State (2010) and Eastern Michigan (1989).

Finally, we’ll leave you with the following extended tidbit: Turner Gill, the former head coach at Kansas, has won 42 games during his six-plus seasons as the head coach at Liberty.  Gill’s former employer, KU, has won 10 games since Gill was fired following the 2011 season.

No. 12 Notre Dame tops No. 14 Michigan to renew rivalry with a win

By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2018, 11:05 PM EDT
The echoes were awoken Saturday night in South Bend… in a big way.

No. 12 Notre Dame jumped out to a lead and never seemed to look back as they made a season-opening statement by topping No. 14 Michigan 24-17 in a game they generally controlled throughout. It was an impressive outing by any measure and especially so as the two college football blue bloods renewed their rivalry series with high hopes for the year but only one walking away happy.

Perhaps the most pleasing development for head coach Brian Kelly’s Irish squad was the play of quarterback Brandon Wimbush. After a full offseason’s worth of work on his passing, the senior looked much sharper and in command of the offense despite the bright lights and feisty defense on the other side. Though he had a few throws that were off target and near interceptions, he finished the night with 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception (he also led the team in rushing with 59 yards). The numbers weren’t eye-popping by any measure but he certainly performed well against a Don Brown-led defense that returned the bulk of last year’s group that was among the best in the nation.

Wimbush wasn’t the only one to get involved in moving the ball as tailback Jafar Armstrong scored twice and ran for 35 yards in a game where every inch was earned. His speed, especially on sweeps, was evident and it looks like he’ll fit in well with Notre Dame’s other skill position talent. That group certainly includes senior Chris Finke, who delivered the early highlight of the year with a leaping touchdown catch and seems like he’ll factor heavily in the rotation out of the slot in 2018.

The Irish defense also came to play and started the year off on the right foot by allowing under four yards per play. That included holding Michigan’s rushing attack to well under 100 yards for the game, keeping lead back Karan Higdan in check particularly well with just 72 yards on 21 carries (3.4 ypc). Te’von Coney led the way with 10 tackles — and the game-sealing fumble recovery — while safety Alohi Gilman made the most of his debut for the team by stuffing the stat sheet with seven tackles, a TFL and two pass breakups.

As a result, the Wolverines couldn’t really muster much consistency at all despite a few nice plays from Shea Patterson throughout the game. The transfer from Ole Miss does look like a good fit in Jim Harbaugh’s system but every yard was tough to come by and he finished 20-of-30 for 227 yards and an interception. Patterson had to exit late with what appeared to be cramps in the fourth quarter, leading to backup Dylan McCaffrey taking a few snaps down the stretch instead of one of last year’s starters in Brandon Peters.

Things could have been much worse for Michigan had it not been for the defense bowing up as the game went on and special teams coming through. Ambry Thomas briefly gave the team life just before halftime with an electric 99-yard kick return for a touchdown but there was otherwise not much scoring on either side as the two teams slugged things out the rest of the way.

The end result will lead to ever more questions for Harbaugh as his offense seemed to once again show flashes but wind up not doing a whole lot come crunch time. There’s certainly still a path to the College Football Playoff available for the Wolverines in the tough Big Ten East but the margin for error does seem a lot smaller than it did in the offseason with the way they played. The defense remains solid and there does appear to be more playmakers available on the other side of the ball but consistency was lacking on the road to open the season.

The Irish, meanwhile, have to be thrilled at the result even if the second half wasn’t quite as convincing as they wanted it to be. They’ll likely move up into the top 10 come the release of the latest polls on Tuesday and have two more home games to work out any kinks before facing a few stout tests in Wake Forest and, especially, big rival Stanford. While it is still far too early to start talking playoff, it was an excellent start to the year for Kelly and company as team gets used to a few new faces around the football offices.

That’s all for another time however as Notre Dame can be sure to celebrate the effort on Saturday night as they vanquished a big rival and made quite the early statement to kick off the season.

Chip Kelly’s return spoiled as UCLA gets upended by Cincinnati

By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 10:42 PM EDT
Welcome back, Chip.  The game of college football has missed ya.  Now, get back to work because you have A LOT of it to do out there in Westwood.

In November of last year, UCLA officially announced Chip Kelly as its new head football coach.  A little over eight months later, that investment failed to bear fruit in its public unveiling as UCLA was unable to overcome a 17-10 halftime deficit and dropped a 26-17 decision to Cincinnati in the fabled and historic Rose Bowl.

The Bruins tied the game at 17-all early in the third quarter, but nine fourth-quarter points for the Bearcats — including what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown on fourth down with under two minutes to play — put the game away for the AAC school.

In an oddity in this day and age, neither team managed to surpass 300 yards of total offense.  UCLA totaled 299 yards, while Cincinnati was able to muster just 293.

Wilton Speight, the graduate transfer from Michigan who was named the starting quarterback in the run-up to the opener, left the game early with an unspecified injury and never returned. His replacement, touted true freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson, completed 60 percent of his 25 passes, but totaled just 117 yards through the air.

Today marked Kelly’s first game at the collegiate level since Jan. 3, 2013, in the Fiesta Bowl against Kansas State.  That is also (still) Kelly’s last win at the collegiate level as Oregon dropped K-State by the score of 35-17.

Kelly left Oregon roughly two weeks after that bowl win to become the head coach of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.  He spent nearly three full seasons in that job before he was fired in December of 2015.  Two weeks later, Kelly was hired by the San Francisco 49ers; less than a year later, he was fired by the NFL organization.

Kelly was out of coaching for the first time the 1987 season as he spent 2017 as a college football analyst for ESPN.

Alabama picking up right where it left off

By Zach BarnettSep 1, 2018, 9:52 PM EDT
The last we saw Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa used his electrifying, unorthodox style to team with a group of young, athletic wide receivers to lead an astonishing comeback past Georgia to win the national championship. Nine months later, not much has changed. Through one half in Orlando, Alabama holds a 28-0 lead over Louisville.

Nick Saban finally, officially deemed the sophomore Hawaiian has his starting quarterback just before the top-ranked Crimson Tide kicked off against Louisville, and it was immediately evident why. Alabama accepted the ball to open the game and immediately moved 65 yards in seven snaps, reaching pay dirt on an 11-yard strike from Tagovailoa to Jerry Jeudy.

The Tide’s next drive ended prematurely when a Tagovailoa connection to Devonta Smith (the fellow sophomore on the receiving end of Tagovailoa’s golden rainbow last January) ended in a fumble at the Louisville 17-yard line. No matter, Alabama forced a three-and-out and then marched 55 yards in six plays, scoring on a 9-yard Tagovailoa rush, pushing their lead to 14-0 at the 4:04 mark of the first quarter.

Louisville threatened to get on the scoreboard on the ensuing possession, but Jawon Pass was intercepted by Deionte Thompson, one of five new starters in Alabama’s defensive backfield, in the end zone. After a 25-yard return, Alabama was inside Louisville’s 10-yard line three plays later, thanks largely to a 49-yard rainbow from Tagovailoa to true freshman Jaylen WaddleNajee Harris gave Alabama a 21-0 lead three plays later.

If there was one weak point for Alabama in the first half — and you know a sect of Tide fans is looking for one — it’s that Jalen Hurts played two second quarter series and the Tide didne’t score on either of them. The junior’s two series covered a combined 52 yards but both ended in punts.

Alabama seemed content to take a 3-touchdown lead into the break, but Waddle broke free for a 31-yard punt return to the Louisville 25 with 27 ticks left in the half, and Tagovailoa returned to capitalize in the form of his second touchdown pass to Jeudy of the night with nine seconds remaining in the half.

Tagovailoa closed the half hitting 11-of-15 passes for 195 yards with two touchdowns while rushing five times for 26 yards and a score. Damien Harris leads all runners with 51 yards on six carries. Alabama scored on four of Tagovailoa’s five possessions, with the fifth being Smith’s fumble inside the Louisville red zone.

Pass completed 10 of his 19 passes for an even 100 yards with the one pick to Thompson. The Cardinals will receive to open the second half. Louisville as a team has rushed for 13 yards on nine credited carries.

No. 12 Notre Dame gets off to fast start, leads No. 14 Michigan at halftime

By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2018, 9:14 PM EDT
It has been a long day filled with plenty of fun college football action but the main event has taken center stage on NBC and the early returns have lived up to the hype coming in as two of the sport’s blue bloods squared off and renewed their rivalry on the gridiron with quite a fun one. No. 12 Notre Dame controlled most of the game against No. 14 Michigan, taking a 21-10 lead heading into the locker room at halftime and looking for more in an impressive season opening outing.

The Irish didn’t take long at all to find the scoreboard, marching 75 yards right down the field in just seven plays on their opening drive. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush nearly threw an interception on his first pass of the evening but rebounded to lead the team into the red zone before exiting temporarily after getting hit on a keeper. Backup Ian Book came in and promptly handed the ball off to Jafar Armstrong, who took the handoff, cut it up and scored his first touchdown to set off a wild celebration at Notre Dame Stadium. The young tailback later added another score and had two of his eight touches wind up with him in the end zone by the break.

Wimbush eventually returned on the next drive and also nearly threw another interception down the field… until Chris Finke was able to wrestle the ball out of the air for an incredible touchdown catch that was the early highlight of the season. That capped off a seven-play, 96 yard drive and Wimbush eventually closed the half with 148 yards passing and that scoring strike.

It took Michigan’s offense a bit longer to get going than the home team’s. Shea Patterson looked like a veteran operating Jim Harbaugh’s offense (62 yards, 9-of-12 passing) but didn’t quite develop a rhythm until the second quarter got going and failed to find much down the field. Karan Higdon did break out for 45 yards on the ground but seemed to be met in the hole on just about every carry as the Irish front seven was active and fast throughout the first half.

The Wolverines defense, aside from that opening drive, also looked fast and physical for the most part. Almost too physical in some cases as starting safety Josh Metellus was tossed barely six minutes into the game for targeting. To make matters worse, linebacker Devin Bush was injured and limped off to the training table as well.

While Don Brown’s unit eventually settled into things as the game progressed, the group still had trouble creating pressure and containing several QB scrambles that helped extend drives. Special teams were a big factor in keeping the visitors in the game, as Ambry Thomas looked like a Big Blue blur on a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that was just as impressive as it sounds.

There’s still plenty of football left to play in South Bend and after a half of play, this old rivalry is certainly shaping up to be a good one between Notre Dame and Michigan.