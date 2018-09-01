Maryland true freshman scores TDs via run, catch and pass on first three touches in win over Texas

Jeshaun Jones certainly knows how to make a debut.
In Saturday’s opener that featured heartbreaking tributes to a fallen teammate, Maryland rode that emotional wave all the way to a 34-29 upset of No. 23 Texas. It marked the second straight opener in which the Terrapins upended the Longhorns.
Playing a huge role in the win was Jones, who as a true freshman scored three touchdowns in his collegiate debut. Not only that, but the touchdowns came by three different means — a 28-yard run, a 65-yard reception and a 20-yard pass. That trio of touchdowns came in the first 22 minutes of the game.
Not only that, but they came on the first three touches of Jones’ career.
Jones is the first freshman with a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown in the same game since Oregon’s Marcus Mariota in October of 2012. The future Heisman Trophy winner didn’t, though, do it in his first-ever game or on his first three touches.
Jones, meanwhile, finished his freshman debut with two receptions for 73 yards; one carry for 28 yards; completed his only pass for 20 yards and a touchdown; one false start penalty; and one drawn pass interference call on the Longhorns.
A three-star member of the Terps’ 2018 recruiting class, the Fort Meyers, Fla., product was the No. 118 wide receiver in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.