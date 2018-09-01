Getty Images

No. 12 Notre Dame gets off to fast start, leads No. 14 Michigan at halftime

By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2018, 9:14 PM EDT
It has been a long day filled with plenty of fun college football action but the main event has taken center stage on NBC and the early returns have lived up to the hype coming in as two of the sport’s blue bloods squared off and renewed their rivalry on the gridiron with quite a fun one. No. 12 Notre Dame controlled most of the game against No. 14 Michigan, taking a 21-10 lead heading into the locker room at halftime and looking for more in an impressive season opening outing.

The Irish didn’t take long at all to find the scoreboard, marching 75 yards right down the field in just seven plays on their opening drive. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush nearly threw an interception on his first pass of the evening but rebounded to lead the team into the red zone before exiting temporarily after getting hit on a keeper. Backup Ian Book came in and promptly handed the ball off to Jafar Armstrong, who took the handoff, cut it up and scored his first touchdown to set off a wild celebration at Notre Dame Stadium. The young tailback later added another score and had two of his eight touches wind up with him in the end zone by the break.

Wimbush eventually returned on the next drive and also nearly threw another interception down the field… until Chris Finke was able to wrestle the ball out of the air for an incredible touchdown catch that was the early highlight of the season. That capped off a seven-play, 96 yard drive and Wimbush eventually closed the half with 148 yards passing and that scoring strike.

It took Michigan’s offense a bit longer to get going than the home team’s. Shea Patterson looked like a veteran operating Jim Harbaugh’s offense (62 yards, 9-of-12 passing) but didn’t quite develop a rhythm until the second quarter got going and failed to find much down the field. Karan Higdon did break out for 45 yards on the ground but seemed to be met in the hole on just about every carry as the Irish front seven was active and fast throughout the first half.

The Wolverines defense, aside from that opening drive, also looked fast and physical for the most part. Almost too physical in some cases as starting safety Josh Metellus was tossed barely six minutes into the game for targeting. To make matters worse, linebacker Devin Bush was injured and limped off to the training table as well.

While Don Brown’s unit eventually settled into things as the game progressed, the group still had trouble creating pressure and containing several QB scrambles that helped extend drives. Special teams were a big factor in keeping the visitors in the game, as Ambry Thomas looked like a Big Blue blur on a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that was just as impressive as it sounds.

There’s still plenty of football left to play in South Bend and after a half of play, this old rivalry is certainly shaping up to be a good one between Notre Dame and Michigan.

Kirk Ferentz passes Hayden Fry as Iowa’s all-time winningest coach

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 8:47 PM EDT
The student has officially surpassed the teacher.

After a slow start — they led just 3-0 at halftime — Iowa ripped off 30 consecutive second-half points to secure a 33-7 win over Northern Illinois in the season opener at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon.  It was a pedestrian effort offensively for the Hawkeyes — 143 yards passing, 209 rushing — but the defense came to play as the Huskies were limited to 211 yards of total offense, including a mere 2.8 yards per carry on 36 rushing attempts.

It may not have been pretty, but it was the Iowa way, as it’s mostly been in what’s Kirk Ferentz‘s 20th season as the program’s head football coach.  It was also the 144th win of Ferentz’s career, pushing him past Hayden Fry‘s 143 wins for the most in Hawkeyes history.

The feat carries extra special meaning for Ferentz as he took over the program in 1999 when Fry retired.  Prior to that, he also spent nine seasons (1981-89) as Fry’s offensive line coach with the Hawkeyes.

Ferentz now has a career record of 144-97.  Frye finished up his time in Iowa City (1979-98) with a mark of 143-89-6.  Counting stops at SMU (1962-72) and North Texas (1973-78), Frye had a career coaching record of 232-178-10.

In 2003, Frye, who will turn 90 in February of next year, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

No. 17 West Virginia cruises past overmatched Tennessee

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 1, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
The first play of the game pretty much told the story. Opening at their own 25 yard line, Tennessee called a pass for the first play of the Jeremy Pruitt era. Jarrett Guarantano accepted the ball from under center, stepped back to pass and was planted in the turf by West Virginia nose guard Kenny Bigelow, a 5-star recruit and USC transfer, forcing a fumble that the Vols recovered for a 10-yard loss — not quite the disaster it could have been, but, still, demonstrative of the difference between a team of well-traveled veterans with eyes on a Big 12 and national championship against a young team just figuring things out.

The No. 17 Mountaineers forced a three-and-out on that opening possession, got on the board with their first touch and never really felt threatened, cruising to a 40-14 win at the Belk College Kickoff in Charlotte.

After taking a 3-0 lead, West Virginia (1-0) put the first of many Will Grier touchdown passes on the board, a 59-yard strike to T.J. Simmons.

Tennessee (0-1) pulled within 10-7 midway through the second quarter thanks to a 17-play, 78-yard drive that consumed nearly nine minutes, culminating in a 1-yard toss from Guarantano to Dominick Wood-Anderson on fourth-and-goal.

West Virginia put a second Evan Staley field goal on the board to take a 13-7 lead at halftime, then stretched its legs with two more Grier touchdown passes. Tennessee added the second of its two scores at the 6:09 mark of the third quarter with a 4-yard Tim Jordan rush, but the Mountaineers put the game away for good with two more Grier scoring strikes.

The Heisman hopeful hit a Heisman-like 25-of-34 passes for 429 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions; the 429 yards were a career-high for Grier, and the handful of touchdowns tied his career high. David Sills was once again Grier’s favorite target, hauling in seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Gary Jennings, Jr., added six grabs for 113 yards and a score.

Guarantano finished the day connecting on 19-of-25 passes for 172 yards with a score, and Jordan led all runners with 20 carries for 118 yards and a score.

No. 9 Auburn grinds out 21-16 win over No. 6 Washington, dealing Pac-12 early playoff punch

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2018, 7:22 PM EDT
No. 9 Auburn (1-0) managed to win a physical and defensive battle against the best the Pac-12 had to offer. The Tigers, fueled by three field goals by Anders Carlson and two key Washington turnovers took home a 21-16 victory over No. 6 Washington in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham completed 26 of 36 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Washington’s Jake Browning had a rough afternoon at times, but he did throw for 296 yards and a touchdown. Browning had one pass intercepted though, and a fumbled football in the third quarter from just outside the goal line came back to bite him and the Huskies.

Washington was primed to take a lead before the Browning fumble, but it was Washington’s defense that kept the game within reach for the entire game. Auburn could never find a true knockout blow against Washington until getting a game-winning touchdown on their last full possession of the game.

With Washington working their way to a 16-15 lead following a field goal, Stidham led the Tigers on a touchdown drive traveling 76 yards over 10 plays. JaTarvious Whitlow finished the drive with a 10-yard run, putting the pressure on Washington to find their way back to the end zone. Washington’s last chance on offense ended on a fourth down with 16 yards to go with Browning being sacked by Smoke Monday.

Much will be made about how this severely damages the Pac-12’s chances of getting a College Football Playoff representative at the end of the season, and it is understandable why that would be. Washington may have needed this win more than Auburn might, given the current standings of the SEC and Pac-12. The margin for error in the Pac-12 has been pretty thin the last few seasons, and a win against a top 10 team essentially on the road would have been a nice feather in the cap for the Huskies. But it’s just one game, and the entire college football season still pretty much has to be played. But Washington may not be able to afford another loss the rest of the season, where Auburn now has one of the top wins of the very early season.

Both Auburn and Washington will play their home openers next week against FCS competition. Auburn will host Alabama State, and Washington plays host to North Dakota.

Florida suspends seven for failing to ‘live up to the Gator standard’

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 7:06 PM EDT
Not that it matters much given the opponent, but Florida will be a bit shorthanded when it opens up the 2018 season.

In a news release about an hour before kickoff, Florida announced that seven players have been suspended for tonight’s opener against FCS Charleston Southern — defensive tackle Luke Ancrum, defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, cornerback Brian Edwards, defensive end CeCe Jefferson, running back Adarius Lemons, wide receiver Kadarius Toney (pictured) and offensive lineman James Washington.

The suspensions of Campbell and Toney aren’t surprising as they were involved in a bizarre offseason incident involving airsoft guns, a frying pan, a baseball bat, rocks and a gambler nicknamed Tay Bang. Five other Gators connected to that incident — wide receivers Tyrie Cleveland and Rick Wells, quarterback Emory Jones and tight ends C’yonta Lewis and Kemore Gamble — avoided suspensions.

Jefferson’s suspension is for academic reasons, the Orlando Sentinel reported.  It’s unclear what exactly the other four players did to earn their respective suspensions.

Toney’s 15 catches for 152 yards were both fourth on the team, while Jefferson led the team in sacks last season with 4½.  Campbell played in nine games during the 2017 season.