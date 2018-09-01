No Baker? No problem. Sooners blasting FAU, 42-0 at halftime

No. 7 Oklahoma wasted no time in establishing dominance over Florida Atlantic in the early afternoon time slot, scoring 28 points in the first quarter in just over five minutes. Rodney Anderson has rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns (one run from 65 yards and another from 30) as the Sooners lead FAU 42-0 at halftime.

Kyler Murray completed all four of his pass attempts in the first quarter for 121 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 17 yards on two rushing attempts. He reached halftime having thrown for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns while tacking on a few more rushing yards. The new starting quarterback for Oklahoma has fit right in with the offense and has shown no problem trying to replace Mayfield. On Oklahoma’s second possession, Murray completed a 65-yard pass to Lee Morris for a quick touchdown.

Oklahoma’s defense has had little trouble matching up and causing problems for FAU’s offense. One of the only miscues on the day for Oklahoma may have been a missed field goal, but Oklahoma was up 35-0 by the time that happened in the second quarter anyway. The Sooners have doubled up FAU in first downs and are out-gaining the Owls by nearly 300 yards of offense.

The bulk of the damage may have been done to FAU in the first half. But even if Lincoln Riley calls off the horses a bit in the second half, FAU has a lot of work to do just to make this competitive.

