Ohio State wins first game without Urban Meyer on sideline since Nov. 5, 2011

By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
No Urban Meyer?  No problem.  At all.

With Meyer serving the first of what will be a three-game suspension, Ohio State had little issue dragging Oregon State into the season-opening woodshed as the Midwest OSU spanked the West Coast OSU 77-31 in Columbus.  The Buckeyes jumped out to a 42-14 halftime lead and, after a weather delay that lasted nearly an hour and a half, dropped it in cruise control the remainder of the way as acting head coach Ryan Day picked up his first career win in his first-ever game as head coach.

In his first career start, and replacing the record-setting J.T. Barrett under center, quarterback Dwayne Haskins completed 14 of his 18 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns… in the first half.  Haskins finished the day with 313 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in going 22-of-30 passing.  The touchdown passes set a school record for a first-time starter, while the passing yards marked the first time in program history a quarterback had thrown for 300-plus in his first debut.

On the ground, Mike Weber, reduced to second fiddle behind Freshman All-American J.K. Dobbins last season, led both teams with a career-high 186 yards rushing (on 20 carries).  The junior also accounted for a career-high four touchdowns — three rushing, one receiving.  As for Dobbins, considered one of the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites, the sophomore put up a quiet 74 yards on 15 carries.

All told, the Buckeyes ran for 375 yards — they averaged 7.1 yards on their 53 carries — as part of an offense that rolled up 721 yards of total offense.  The 77 points matched the program record for an opener set in 2016 against Bowling Green.  It was also the most points scored in any game since they hung 83 on Iowa during  the 1950 season.

Defensively, Nick Bosa very loudly tossed his name into the Heisman hype hat as the true junior — and likely Top Five pick in the 2019 NFL draft — was credited with a pair of sacks and recovered a fumble for a touchdown for good measure.  Dre’Mont Jones matched Bosa with two sacks as the Buckeyes’ defensive front seven combined to drop Beaver quarterbacks six times.

In a losing effort, Artavis Pierce ran for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 11 carries.  Those touchdowns came on runs of 80 and 78 yards in a span of just over three minutes early in the third quarter.

The Beavers, incidentally, have now lost 11 straight games dating back to the 2017 season.  Conversely, the Buckeyes are now rising a six-game winning streak.

The win marked the first time Ohio State has won a game without Meyer on the sidelines since Nov. 5 of 2011, a 34-20 triumph over Indiana.  The head coach that day was Luke Fickell, who replaced Jim Tressel before giving way to Meyer the following year.  The Buckeyes went 6-7 that lost 2011 season; the Buckeyes have lost a total of eight games in the six-plus seasons under Meyer.

That 2011 season was also the only time since 2004 that the Buckeyes have failed to finish a season with at least 10 wins.

In addition to today’s game, Meyer will be suspended for the Week 2 matchup with Rutgers and the Week 3 showdown against TCU.  The coach will also be suspended through Sept. 2; that suspension prevented Meyer from taking part in the Buckeyes’ preparations for the season opener against the Beavers.  He will, however, be permitted to take part in all football activities leading up to the Rutgers and TCU games, including practices, player meetings, coaches meetings, etc.

That participation will begin Sunday as Meyer’s in-week suspension comes to an end tomorrow.

West Virginia starts fast, but Tennessee hanging tough in Charlotte

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 1, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
West Virginia looked like it was on track to blow out Tennessee in Jeremy Pruitt‘s first game, but the Vols hung tough and remain in the game at the Belk College Kickoff in Charlotte.

After forcing a punt to open the game, West Virginia got on the board first with a 26-yard Evan Staley field goal, then pushed the lead to 10-0 when Will Grier found T.J. Simmons for a 59-yard scoring strike.

The Mountaineers had a golden chance to push the lead to 17-0 late in the first quarter when Grier had David Sills streaking open behind the Tennessee defense, but Grier overshot him and WVU punted. Grier closed the half hitting 9-of-15 passes for 154 yards with a touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, Tennessee put together its best drive of the game, moving 78 yards in 17 plays, including a Jarrett Guarantano pass to Dominick Wood-Anderson on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to put the Vols on the board. Guarantano is 10-of-13 for 91 yards at the break.

West Virginia answered with a 35-yard field goal to push the lead to 13-7 at the break.

West Virginia receives to open the second half.

Temple becomes FBS’ second FCS victim of Week 1 as Villanova claims season-opening win

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 3:34 PM EDT
San Jose State, you have some company in your opening-week misery.

Thursday night, SJSU became the first FBS team of the 2018 season to fall to an FCS team as the Mountain West Conference ended up on the wrong end of a 44-38 decision to UC Davis.  Not to be outdone by the Aggies, FCS Villanova, No. 19 in the preseason polls for the old 1-AA level, used a 30-yard touchdown pass with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter to claim a 19-17 win over Temple.

The Owls actually had two chances to at least get into position to attempt a potential game-winning field goal, but each time those drives ended with an interception.  The last pick came with just over a minute left in the contest, allowing the Wildcats to bleed what was left of the clock.

Temple managed just 251 yards of offense, including a meager 46 yards on the ground on 22 carries (2.2 ypc).

Zach Bednarczyk, who tossed what turned out to be the game-winning score, threw for a game-high 254 yards and three touchdowns in the win.  Aaron Forbes‘ 111 yards rushing led both teams and was the senior’s fourth carry 100-yard effort.

The loss was Temple’s first to an FCS team since a 30-29 Fordham win in September of 2013.

No. 7 Oklahoma picks up where it left off with 63-14 blowout of FAU

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
The defending Big 12 champions looked to pick up the scoring pace right where they left it last season. No. 7 Oklahoma (1-0) scored four first-quarter touchdowns en route to a decisive blowout 63-14 victory over FAU (0-1). New Oklahoma starting quarterback Kyler Murray got a rest in the second half after throwing for 209 yards and two touchdowns and running back Rodney Anderson rushed for 100 yards and two scores.

Austin Kendall came in to relieve Murray for the second half (he was later carted off with an injury in the fourth quarter after hurtiung his left knee), but not before the successor to Baker Mayfield put on a show of his own to comfort any fan potentially wondering how Oklahoma’s offense would be without the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner. Murray completed nine of his 11 pass attempts for 209 yards. FAU’s defense was little match for Murray and the Oklahoma offense. Murray’s first touchdown pass was a 65-yard pass to Le Morris on the first play of a series, putting Oklahoma up 21-0 at the time.

Anderson didn’t need long to get going either. The Oklahoma running back took off for a 30-yard touchdown run on Oklahoma’s first possession of the season. He added a 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to push the lead to 35-0. Marquise Brown caught six passes for 133 yards as well.

But while the offense will make headlines, Oklahoma’s defense seemed ready to put on a show in their first chance to get on the field against an opponent since last season’s Rose Bowl, when Georgia outlasted Oklahoma and piled up a massive amount of yardage against them. Granted, FAU is far from Georgia, but the tone was set by the Sooners defense, limiting FAU to one third-down conversion out of 10 attempts. FAU may go on to put up some big numbers this season, certainly within Conference USA, but Oklahoma did well in not allowing the Owls to come in and put much of anything together.

Oklahoma will host another opponent next week with a popular head coach next week. The Sooners will welcome Chip Kelly and UCLA in Kelly’s first road game since returning to college football. FAU will play their home opener next Saturday with a game against Air Force.

Texas swings momentum in their favor, but Maryland holds 24-22 lead at half

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2018, 2:06 PM EDT
Maryland looked to be in prime position to make it a second straight year with a season-opening victory over the Texas Longhorns, but the Terrapins have to regroup after letting a 24-7 lead nearly vanish before halftime. Texas missed on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute of the half after a late touchdown pass from Sam Ehlinger to Collin Johnson. Maryland leads Texas, 24-22, at halftime.

After a tumultuous offseason leading up to the start of the new season, Maryland’s football program finally had a chance to get on the field in uniform and pay tribute to Jordan McNair, who passed away during offseason training. On the first play of the game, Maryland’s offense took the field with 10 players and left an open spot at McNair’s position, right guard, before taking an intentional delay of game penalty. Texas head coach Tom Herman declined the penalty in a show of good sportsmanship.

Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones has rushed for a 28-yard touchdown and tossed a 20-yard touchdown. He is the first FBS freshman to accomplish that trifecta since Marcus Mariota did it with Oregon. Of course, Mariota was a quarterback and not a wide receiver.

Texas was called for five penalties in the first half, including a targeting call on Gary Johnson that resulted in an ejection. But while things did not start well for Texas, the Longhorns chipped away and cut into a 24-7 deficit. A Keontay Ingram touchdown run in the second quarter seemed to help turn the game in favor of Texas. The defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back quickly, but Texas had to punt away. The punt pinned Maryland down against its own goal line, which led to a free two points for the defense when Maryland botched a handoff on third down.

The safety made it a one-score game and Texas, and the Longhorns continued to capitalize on the safety by scoring a late touchdown in the final minute of the half.

We’ll see if Maryland can get it back together or if Texas can keep this going after a break in the action.